...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources
in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for Fine
Particulates, until midnight EDT Saturday night.
An Air Quality Action Day means that Fine Particulates
concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. For additional information, please visit the North
Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at
https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu
Visitors to this year’s Dogwood Festival can get a glimpse into Civil War-era life in Farmville thanks to a special exhibit being featured at the town’s May Museum.
The museum, 3802 S. Main St., will feature its Civil War in Maps exhibit from 9-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Roger Kammerer, director of the May Museum, said that the new exhibit features early maps of Farmville from 1864 to 1928.
The town itself was not formally incorporated until 1872, according to Farmville’s website, which means some of those maps predate even an official charter.
“These are different maps of different developments around town,” Kammerer said. “It shows how the town developed so it’s really interesting.”
The May Museum house was one of those early structures, the earliest in fact according to Kammerer. Built by James Williams May between 1844 and 1845, the home was used to raise hogs and laid the foundation for other settlements to spring about across Farmville.
The Gilmer Civil War map, referenced by Kammerer in a 2009 edition of the Greenville Times, showed Farmville consisted of a schoolhouse and, of course, several farms.
In addition to the Civil War in Maps exhibit, Kammerer said the May Museum will feature its displays of artifacts and information to paint a picture of the town’s early days. Amid the vendors, music and activities associated with Dogwood, he thinks history fits in just fine.
“(The festival) is to celebrate the town and it’s one aspect of the town, its history,” Kammerer said. “Old quilts, beautiful pieces of furniture, just beautiful things ... that certainly aren’t around anymore. When you take the tour, you learn about life at that time in the 1840s.”