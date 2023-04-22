Visitors to this year’s Dogwood Festival can get a glimpse into Civil War-era life in Farmville thanks to a special exhibit being featured at the town’s May Museum.

The museum, 3802 S. Main St., will feature its Civil War in Maps exhibit from 9-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Roger Kammerer, director of the May Museum, said that the new exhibit features early maps of Farmville from 1864 to 1928.

