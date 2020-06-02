Marquita Benjamin
School: North Pitt High School
Accomplishments: Treasurer for Drama Club, FBLA, senior SGA representative
Future plans: Go to college and own a engineering business
Extracurriculars: Football and basketball dance team, manager for basketball, track
Favorite quote: Be yourself, because everyone else is taken!
Favorite memory: Dancing with my girls and being drama free
Advice to future generations: Don’t stress, or you’ll become a mess!
Parents: Tabettye Holloman and Derrick Holloman
Kennedy Biggs
School: South Central High School
Accomplishments: Graduating high school as a Certified Nursing Assistant, 2019-2020 cheerleading and soccer captain
Future plans: Attend WSSU’s nursing program to become a pediatric nurse
Extracurriculars: Varsity cheerleader all four years, Health Science Academy, FBLA member
Favorite quote: Always see your glass as half full ... not half empty!
Favorite memory: Junior year SCHS basketball team was undefeated all year and won nationals
Advice to future generations: Always keep god first!
Parents: Phillip & Amanda Biggs
Draysha Blackwell
School: North Pitt High School
Future plans: Army
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was walking my baby out on the court on senior night, so proud of her 2020 graduate, all tears of joy and happiness.
Advice to future generations: Keep your head up and push forward to a bright future ahead; the sky is the limit. Love You Always, Mommy. Congrats!
Parents: Yashica Blackwell
Camron Bollinger
School: Ayden Grifton High School
Future plans: Plans to attend PCC to pursue a degree in welding technology
Parents: Jason and Melissa Bollinger
Thomas Bowers
School: South Central High School
Future plans: To attend college and study architecture.
Extracurriculars: Baseball, golf, woodworking and hunting
Favorite quote: “Never trade respect for attention” — unknown
Favorite memory: The longest senior skip day in history
Advice to future generations: Concentrate on what really matters in life
Parents: Randy and Jennifer Bowers
Hunter Briley
School: North Pitt High School
Accomplishments: Completed high school in January, entered U.S. Marine Corps, graduated basic training on April 24, 2020
Future plans: USMC — Infantry Marine
Extracurriculars: Soccer, track, weightlifting and a part time job
Favorite quote: “To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift” — Steve Prefontaine
Advice to future generations: Never quit
Parents: Tommy and Melissa Briley
Rachel Brooks
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: National Security Language Initiative 2019 Korea Summer Scholarship, J.H. Rose High School National Tech Honor Society induction, Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange 2020 Alternate
Future plans: I’m going to attend university in Madrid, Spain, for a bachelor’s in computer science, and I will continue exploring my love for foreign cultures and languages for the rest of my life.
Extracurriculars: FBLA, GSA, Daughters of Worth, Mock Trial and Asian Culture Club.
Favorite quote: “Bad times are only times that are bad.” — Katrina, Animal Crossing
Advice to future generations: If you want something, do not wait for it to come for you. Make that first step towards it, and all the necessary steps afterwards.
Parents: Janice Brooks
Adam Brown
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Adam gained admission into the Health Sciences Academy during his freshman year and has completed all necessary course and GPA requirements for program completion. While at Rose, he has had the opportunity to focus on his love for the arts through his participation in several dramas and musicals, both on stage and as technical support. Adam was inducted into the Tri-M Music Honor Society during his sophomore year. He is a two time recipient of the Nu Alpha Chapter Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Achievement Award.
Future plans: East Carolina University nursing major with plans to eventually become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.
Extracurriculars: Marching, jazz and symphonic bands. Works part time with a local florist and has volunteered at the Food Bank, Pitt County Sheriff’s D.A.R.E. Camp and PORT Health Services Prevention Program. Member of the Greenville Choral Society Youth Choral; the Kappa League Leadership Development Program (Sponsored by Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity); EMBODI — Empowering Males to Build Opportunities for Developing Independence (Sponsored by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority). Baptized at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church and served diligently in as member of the Young People’s Ministry, Audiovisual Team and a committee member on several annual programs.
Favorite quote: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
Favorite memory: Being notified of my placement/acceptance in nursing fundamentals.
Advice to future generations: Do not get caught up with what people think you should be. Always be true to yourself.
Parents: Eric A. Brown and Nicole H. Brown
Deshayla Brown
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Maintained 3.0 GPA, NC FBLA member, NC FBLA Top 10 finalist, Dual Enrollment Student, 350 plus service hours, Vice President JHR FBLA
Future Plans: Attend PCC for business administration
Extracurriculars: Future Business Leaders of America, part time employee at Walmart, Majestic Movement Dance
Favorite quote: “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.“
Favorite memory: Visiting D.C. while attending National Fall Leadership Conference held by FBLA.
Advice to future generations: Find what makes you happy, ask for help and stay true to yourself.
Parents: Mary Brown and Donnie Brown
Jaykashia Brown
School: Ayden Grifton High School
Future plans: Attend PCC and transfer with an AAS
Extracurriculars: Cheerleader
Advice to future generations: Do not give in to peer pressure and the sky is the limit!
Parents: Leetishea Bright and Johnny Brown
Maleah Brown
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: A honor roll freshman-junior years; Junior Eastern Youth Orchestra freshman year; Senior Eastern Youth Orchestra sophomore and junior years; All County Orchestra freshman-junior years; ECU Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival Next Generation concert four years; UNCG Honors String Festival sophomore year; ECU Symphony Orchestra junior year; Member of the Tri-M Honors Society senior year.
Future plans: Attending Pitt Community College where I plan on getting my Associates Degree in Arts.
Extracurriculars: Honors Orchestra where I played the violin; Visual Arts I and II; Photography I and II
Favorite quote: “Commit to the lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” Proverbs 16:3
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was during the school musical productions, playing violin in the pit for The Wizard of Oz (2017), Legally Blonde (2018) and Freaky Friday (2019). Advice to future generations: Stay diligent in your work and don’t forget to live in the present.
Parents: Glenn and Michelle Brown
Shikiyla Brown
School: J.H. Rose High School
Favorite quote: I Made It
Parents: Harbette Brown
Taylor Brown
School: South Central High School
Accomplishments: Health Sciences Academy, National Honor Society, Math and Science National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, CNA class
Future plans: Attend ECU with an intended major in nursing and minor in Spanish. I have hopes of becoming a midwife.
Extracurriculars: Katura dance academy
Favorite quote: “No one else is me and that is my power” — Unknown
Favorite memory: All of my High school memories with my classmates and friends.
Advice to future generations: Everything will all be worth it at the end
Parents: Bridget Brown
Tyler Brown
School: Ayden Grifton High School
Accomplishments: Active in Teen Court since the seventh grade
Future plans: Attending Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount in the fall to major in criminal justice. Tyler will also be on of the Bishops football team.
Extracurriculars: Tyler likes to play football, basketball and run track. He works for Dominos pizza.
Favorite quote: “It’s here today and gone tomorrow” — Todd Lipe
Advice to future generations: Never give up, it gets better.
Parents: Kelshia Carmon
Taylor Cash
School: South Central High School
Accomplishments: Valedictorian at South Central. She earned her Associate of Arts from PCC. She will be attending ECU as an EC Scholar.
Future plans: Study biology with concentrations in ecology and forensic science. Her career plans include research and teaching the importance of biodiversity but she is also open to a career in forensic entomology, using her knowledge of insect life cycles and behavior to help police solve crimes.
Extracurriculars: Founder of SAGE Sisters (Serious About Girl Empowerment) at a Time for Science, design captain of Pitt Pirates Robotics, president of PCC Physical Science and Engineering Club
Advice to future generations: You are never too young to pursue your passions.
Parents: Eric and Tracy Cash
Macayla Cayton
School: J.H. Rose High School
Parents: Charity Cayton
Forever Chase
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Graduated early in January but chose to march in June with her classmates. An entrepreneur of her own online boutique while remaining on honor roll.
Future plans: Continue her education in business management as well expand her boutique and brand.
Favorite quote: Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement
Favorite memory: Being a timid freshman, so different from middle and elementary school
Advice to future generations: Never let anyone tell you that you can’t achieve something your heart desires
Parents: LaDonna Spencer and Kareem Chase
Hannah Scott Chamblee
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society, Rho Kappa Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Health Science Academy. Captain of the women’s lacrosse team; four year varsity letter for lacrosse; student body government treasurer.
Future plans: Attending North Carolina State University fall 2020
Favorite quote: Those who leave everything in God’s hands will one day see God’s hands in everything.
Favorite memory: Lacrosse season. My school trip to Italy. Fun times with my friends. Great teachers.
Parents: Scott and Rebecca Chamblee
Rebecca Chemmanam
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Park Scholarship, N.C. State; Carolina Pogue Scholarship, UNC-Chapel Hill; eastern district chair, N.C. Student Government Association; SGA, senior class president; Mock Trial, co-captain; Students Against Destructive Decisions school leader; founded the Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage; founded J.H. Rose Unified Champion School Chapter
Future plans: N.C. State University as a Park Scholar, law school
Extracurriculars: Co-captain, Mock Trial Team; SGA senior class president; J.H. Rose varsity tennis team; National Honor Society; National English Honor Society; Rho Kappa, Social Studies Honor Society; Science National Honor Society; Mu Alpha Theta, Mathematics Honor Society; varsity lacrosse team, 2017-2018; Health Sciences Academy.
Favorite quote: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” —Maya Angelou
Favorite memory: Playing lacrosse the day that school got cancelled.
Parents: Isaac Chemmanam and Marina Alexander