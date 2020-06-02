Citlalli Cisneros
School: Ayden Grifton High School
Future plans: Attending Pitt Community College to get my associate degree in nursing and transferring to East Carolina University with the goal of obtaining my bachelors in nursing.
Favorite quote: “Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle.” — Napoleon Hill
Favorite memory: Being able to share a piece of my life with people I will remember forever.
Advice to future generations: Do everything with love and cherish every moment because you never know when something that meant so much can disappear.
Parents: Maria L. Cisneros
Tyler Colmore
School: South Central High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, French Honor Society, French Club, HOSA, Key Club, Falcons Nest, Math and Science Honor Society, Health Science Academy and SADD; over 250 community involvement hours; starting pitcher and first baseman for the Falcons. Most importantly, Tyler‘s faith and character speaks volumes. He is honest by default and is true to himself!
Future plans: He is planning to attend East Carolina University in the fall where there is no doubt he will begin an incredible journey!
Extracurriculars: He is an avid sports fan. Tyler plays baseball, basketball, and enjoys fishing in his spare time.
Parents: Tim and Kathryn Colmore
Myasia Council
School: J.H. Rose High School
Future plans: To hopefully be an RN; I would like to be a traveling nurse too.
Extracurriculars: Trying to volunteer anywhere like hospitals and etc.
Favorite quote: “Never give up. When you feel like nothing is going right, you never know what blessings might be ahead.”
Advice to future generations: School might get a little stressful but keep up the hard work it takes you a long way in life.
Parents: Trish Council
Dymond Crandell
School: Ayden Grifton High School
Accomplishments: Being able to maintaining a job while staying focused on school and spending time with my friends.
Future plans: Become a neonatal nurse.
Extracurriculars: Being in JROTC.
Favorite quote: “Enjoy the little things because one day you will look back and realize they were big things.” — Kurt Vonnegut
Favorite memory: Going to summer camp with JRTOC.
Advice to future generations: Make the best of your life and don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do something.
Parents: Terris Wooden
Victoria Craven
School: Farmville Central High School
Accomplishments: Victoria has worked hard to make it through school.
Future plans: To be a photographer.
Extracurriculars: JROTC throughout high school. She enjoyed every minute of the time she was in the class.
Favorite quote: Live everyday like it’s your last. Endure and let go!
Favorite memory: The Military Ball
Advice to future generations: Work hard and don’t give up.
Parents: James and Tracy Craven
Martha Crisp
School: D.H. Conley High School
Accomplishments: NCSU Goodnight Scholar; Brody School of Medicine Honors High School Research; President’s Volunteer Service Award Recipient; FIRST Robotics International Championship Competitor team 2642; NC Summer Ventures at UNCW; junior marshall; second-degree black belt tae kwon do; National Honor Society; National English Honor Society; National Science Honor Society; Rho Kappa Honor Society; Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society.
Future plans: Majoring in biomedical engineering at NCSU, design robotic prosthetics.
Extracurriculars: FIRST Robotics team 2642 Pitt Pirates, engineering group; Society of Women Engineers Next (Pitt County); Health Sciences Academy; youth representative (St. James UMC Financial Board); Greenville Choral Society Youth Chorale; piano student
Favorite quote: “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.” — Shirley Chisholm
Favorite memory: Participating in statewide and international FIRST Robotics competitions.
Advice to future generations: Be your own advocate. Make your own opportunities.
Parents: Bryan and Melynda Crisp
Destiny Cumbo
School: South Central High School
Accomplishments: Volunteering in the community, being in school groups such as Flame Club and Slam Poetry
Future plans: Pitt for neonatal nursing then to ECU to get my doctorate
Extracurriculars: Younglife and Opendoor
Favorite quote: “You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.” — Maya Angelou
Favorite memory: The games and pep rallies
Advice to future generations: Don’t take anything for granted because you never know when it can be gone.
Parents: Angela Cumbo
Kha’koah Daughtridge
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Visions, love one another sisterhood
Future plans: To graduate college and get a job in the nursing field
Favorite quote: Never give up no matter how hard it gets. Your hard work will pay off in the end.
Favorite memory: Working with Mrs. Evans
Advice to future generations: Never give up. Stay focused
Parents: Keena Daughtridge
Aniyah Davis
School: Farmville Central High School
Accomplishments: Making it to be the class of 2020!
Future plans: Work now and later enroll in a two-year college
Favorite quote: Smile and make a new friend today! (My mom literally said this every day!)
Advice to future generations: Be yourself! Have safe fun! Do your best and enjoy your friends and be young because soon you will be an adult before you know it!
Parents: Laverne Moore and David Davis
Christopher Davis
School: J.H. Rose High School
Future plans: Attend Pitt Community College then transfer to East Carolina University, major is sports medicine.
Favorite quote: “Be yourself because an original is worth more than just a copy” — Susan Kassem
Advice to future generations: My advice would be to work hard, don’t be afraid to try new things and get involved. Surround yourself with positive and supportive people to make your high school experience memorable. Last but not least have FUN!
Parents: Terrell Davis & Tanisha Wilson
Shawn Davis
School: South Central High School
Accomplishments: Shawn finished in the top 10 percent of his class with an overall GPA of 4.4
Future plans: Attend East Carolina University to major in accounting.
Extracurriculars: South Central men’s soccer conference champions; president of the French Honor Society
Parents: Kris and Scott Davis
Trajan Davis
School: South Central High School
Accomplishments: Youngest black belt at Villari’s Martial Arts Hillsboro, N.H. at the age of 10
Future plans: Marine Corps then college for architecture
Extracurriculars: Two years varsity soccer, one year varsity track , one year JV basketball and one year varsity basketball at HDHS.
Favorite quote: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take” — Wayne Gretzky
Favorite memory: Hanging out with friends and hooping it up in the gym.
Advice to future generations: Listen to your teachers.
Parents: Duane and Amanda Davis
Mason Denius
School: South Central High School
Accomplishments: Honor student; captain of cross county team; top 10 all conference runner; National Honor Society; Health Sciences Academy; SGA member; leader of the Falcon’s Nest. Part of the Volunteen program at Vidant Medical Center with over 350 hours of volunteer experience with several organizations. Career and College promise program, dually enrolled at Pitt Community College.
Future plans: UNCW and major in business.
Extracurriculars: Part time job at Air U; helps lead the children’s programming at Opendoor church; plays basketball for Opendoor church; volunteers at the food pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church; loves to run cross country.
Favorite quote: “It’s not how you start but how you finish”
Favorite memory: South Central winning the 2019 basketball state championship game.
Advice to future generations: Live in the moment and enjoy the experience.
Parents: Jason and Christy Denius
Joshua Diaz
School: Pitt County Schools Early College High School
Accomplishments: High school diploma and associates in science
Future plans: Going to UNC!
Parents: Lori and Daniel Diaz
Aminah Dickens
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Finishing high school as planned and moving on to wherever life takes me.
Future plans: Starting my own business with modeling, along with lip gloss and bundles.
Favorite quote: “You can do all things through christ who strengthens you”
Favorite memory: Getting this high school diploma.
Advice to future generations: Never give up, always do your best and everything will come as planned.
Parents: Natasha Clark-Dickens and Glenn Dickens
James Dixon
School: Ayden Grifton High School
Future plans: Saint Augustine University to study computer information systems
Favorite quote: “Don’t just get involved. Fight for your seat at the table. Better yet, fight for a seat at the head table.” — Barack Obama
Favorite memory: Winning his last track meet of junior year, in the 200 meter dash.
Advice to future generations: The best is yet to come!
Parents: Annette Dixon
Jy’kera Dixon
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Going to school full time, working a full time job and doing photography on the side while maintaining a 3.0 GPA
Future plans: To receive my degree in criminal justice and becoming a pediatrician.
Extracurriculars: Marching band dance competition
Favorite quote: Never give up.
Favorite memory: My very first marching band competition just seeing all the different bands.
Advice to future generations: Take life for what it is. Make learning fun and always remember high school is the start of growing up.
Parents: Terinda Williams and Jonathan Dixon
Hannah Drake
School: D.H. Conley High School
Accomplishments: National Honors Society, National English Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society, Rho Kappa Honors Society, National Technical Honors Society
Future plans: ECU and Pitt Community College as part of the RIBN program for nursing.
Extracurriculars: Volunteering with Pitt Friends, Volunteen at Vidant Edgecombe, volleyball, scuba diving, Health Sciences Academy, and numerous honor societies.
Favorite quote: She loves the quote from Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”
Favorite memory: All the friendships gained.
Advice to future generations: Always try your best and you will succeed.
Parents: Dr. Daniel J. Drake and Kim-Hoa Pakowski Drake
Macee Dunford
School: Ayden Grifton High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Link Crew, maintained over a 4.0 throughout school, played volleyball and softball
Future plans: Cosmetology and business management
Extracurriculars: Volleyball and softball
Favorite memory: Playing sports with my friends
Advice to future generations: Be yourself!
Parents: Crystal Smith and Greg Dunford
Elaine Edmonston
School: Pitt County Schools Early College High School
Accomplishments: Upon graduation she will also receive an associate in arts degree from Pitt Community College.
Future plans: This fall Ellie will attend East Carolina University majoring in political science, following with a masters degree in social work.
Extracurriculars: Ellie is the current president of the Pitt County Youth for Justice and Change. This is a community organization working to encourage youth involvement in the community, and have a say in the decision making of Pitt County.
Parents: Jessica and Joseph Edmonston