Asonti Edwards-Dixon
School: North Pitt High School
Accomplishments: Graduated with a 4.21 GPA and was accepted into NC A7T, UNC-G, UNC-C, Meredith, NCCU, ECSU, Fayetteville State, Barton, Wingate, Johnson and Wales-Charlotte, and ECU.
Future plans: I plan to attend the illustrious North Carolina A&T State University where I will major in business administration. With this degree, I plan to become a business analyst.
Extracurriculars: Friends Reaching out Encouraging Student Help, National Honor Society, Student Government Association, Link Crew, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Future Business Leaders of America, and marching band colorguard
Favorite quote: “A man who views the world the same at 50 as he did at 20 has wasted 30 years of his life.”
Favorite memory: When a group of my friends and I traveled to the Nightmare Factory and I fell when the zombies approached us.
Advice to future generations: With faith, hard work, and determination you can do anything you put your mind to. Don’t let anyone stop you from following your dream.
Parents: Kim and Kelvin Dixon
Ti’Shawn Edwards
School: North Pitt High School
Accomplishments: Made varsity freshman year, second team All America junior year, offered to attend LSU
Future plans: Continue to work, get my barber license
Extracurriculars: Football
Favorite quote: “And Let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap if we faint not,” Galatians 6:9
Favorite memory: Last game of senior season we beat Farmville 64-12
Advice to future generations: Never let anybody tell you what you can and can’t do. Set your mind to it and go achieve it.
Parents: Ulysses Edwards and Etosha Spence
Yhamari Edwards
School: North Pitt High School
Accomplishments: Honors symphonic band, marching band, All-County Band and FFA.
Future plans: Attend North Carolina A&T to major in music. After college Yhamari plans to pursue a career in music production.
Favorite memory: All the marching nand competitions and symphonic band concerts!
Advice to future generations: Never give up in your dreams!
Parents: Zulekia Atkinson and Chris Edwards
Tonika Ellis
School: Ayden Grifton High School
Accomplishments: Going to school
Future plans: Going to Pitt Community College
Favorite quote: The blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice.
Favorite memory: Just laughing with friends having a good time
Advice to future generations: No matter what just do your best.
Parents: Madelyn Streeter
Bailey Everett
School: D.H. Conley High School
Future plans: Attend Pitt Community College in the fall
Extracurriculars: A member of the Conley volleyball team for four years
Favorite quote: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” — Philippians 4:13
Parents: Les and Tammie Everett
Ariel Fann
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Mu Alpha Theta
Future plans: Veterinarian
Extracurriculars: Volunteered at Humane Society of East Carolina
Favorite quote: I sleep so much my Patronus is probably a Snorlax
Favorite memory: Getting accepted to N.C. State during early admission
Advice to future generations: Do your homework to excel
Parents: Chee Fann and Celine Fann
Amya Finney-Harris
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Honor roll student
Future plans: Polysonography program at Howard Community College in Maryland
Extracurriculars: PCCSA
Parents: Keith Harris
Kennedy Fipps
School: South Central High School
Accomplishments: 2019 Winterville Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Youth Award, 2020 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award, N.C. State Park Scholarship recipient.
Future plans: Attend North Carolina State University as a Park Scholar
Extracurriculars: Varsity softball, ministry team at Opendoor Church, Pitt County SADD volunteer.
Favorite quote: Even when it’s not pretty or perfect. Even when it’s more real than you want it to be. Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own.” — Michelle Obama
Favorite memory: Travelling to Belize on a mission trip through Opendoor Church over spring break.
Advice to future generations: Always be kind and compassionate toward others. You never know what someone is walking through in their life or what their story may be, so make an effort to give someone a compliment or reach out to a friend you haven’t talked to in a while. That small act of kindness could change the outlook of that person’s life.
Parents: Ed Fipps, Sue Anne and Donald Pilgreen
Keagan Fisher
School: D.H. Conley High School
Accomplishments: Beta Club, National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honors Society, National Society of High School Scholars
Future plans: Attending East Carolina University.
Extracurriculars: Marching Vikings, drummer with Covenant Church, volunteer. Loves the river!
Parents: Kenny and Michele Fisher
Arch Flanagan
School: Farmville Central High School
Accomplishments: Valedictorian; team captain of Boneyard Robotics; captain of the engineering team on Boneyard Robotics; Eagle Scout; senior patrol leader and patrol leader of Troop 25
Future plans: N.C. State University to major in aerospace engineering
Extracurriculars: Boy Scouts, robotics, National Honor Society
Parents: Mark and Betsy Flanagan
Caroline Flowers
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Junior marshal, AP Scholar with Distinction Award; JHR4Earth founder and committee leader; National Art Honor Society board member; Link Crew; National Honor Society; National Spanish Honor Society; Health Sciences Academy; Science National Honor Society
Future plans: I plan to continue my studies at UNC Chapel Hill beginning in Fall 2020.
Extracurriculars: Teen Court and Teen Court committee; dual enrollment courses at Pitt Community College; part time employment, CPA Office Clerk and babysitting; JV volleyball and club volleyball.
Favorite quote: “Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end.” — John Lennon
Favorite memory: My favorite memory from high school is walking into the J.H. Rose for the first time and realizing it was the perfect place for me.
Advice to future generations: When you find yourself feeling overwhelmed by the weight of the little things, remember the greater importance of the bigger picture.
Parents: Allison Flowers and Jason Flowers
Denijah Fore
School: Farmville Central High School
Accomplishments: 4.0 GPA
Future plans: Attend Barton College to major in social work
Extracurriculars: Cheerleading
Favorite quote: “Don’t go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”
Favorite memory: Winning state and conference cheer competitions.
Advice to future generations: “Don’t try to fit in ... the last thing you want to be is normal.”
Parents: Renata Dixon
Montasia Foreman
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: J.H. Rose Rampant Battalion command sergeant major, National Technical Honor Society
Future plans: Attend Fayetteville State University to get a degree in psychology
Extracurriculars: Track and ROTC
Favorite quote: “All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream.” — Edgar Allen Poe
Favorite memory: The Military Ball. Dancing and eating with another school then ending the night off with me tripping over my dress. That night was great.
Advice to future generations: Don’t let anyone tell you what you can’t do. Follow your dreams and your goals. Make yourself happy.
Parents: Monte Foreman
Shamecca Freeman
School: Pitt County Schools Early College High School
Future plans: Attend NC A&T
Advice to future generations: Stay focused!
Parents: Stephanie Smith and Demetrius Freeman
Aaliyah Gardner
School: North Pitt High School
Accomplishments: Overall GPA of 4.286. Awarded the UNCG Spartan Scholarship, the Shirley Dreyer Memorial Endowment Scholarship and the Golden LEAF Scholarship.
Future plans: University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Lloyd International Honors College. Major in kinesiology with a pre-physical therapy track.
Extracurriculars: Member of F.R.E.S.H., Link Crew, Health Sciences Academy, National Honors Society, SADD, SGA , FCCLA, AVID and the SophistiCATS Dance Line, Manager of the PAWfection Dance Team.
Favorite quote: “Believe you can, then you will” — Mulan
Favorite memory: Being in AP U.S. History laughing with my classmates discussing our crazy different personalities.
Advice to future generations: Enjoy high school. It’ll be gone before you know it.
Parents: Pamela and Archie Gardner
Camryn Garrett
School: DH Conley High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society
Future plans: Pitt Community College and then transfer to a four-year university. Career focus is business/sports studies.
Extracurriculars: Enjoys hunting, fishing, going to the gym and attending sporting events.
Favorite quote: “If you’re not first, you’re last.” — Jeff Rich
Advice to future generations: Working hard does pay off.
Parents: Michael and Kristi Garrett
Seth Garrett
School: DH Conley High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Society and National Honor Society
Future plans: Pitt Community College
Parents: Rob and Beverly Garrett
Aale’Yah Garris
School: Ayden Grifton High School
Accomplishments: Creating excellence in the East; Highest accumulative GPA; Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizenship honor; volleyball, track and field, National Honor Society.
Future plans: I plan to go to med school to become an obstetrician/gynecologist.
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, softball, dance, volunteering at the hospital and nursing home.
Favorite quote: The carousel never stops turning!
Favorite memory: All of my best friends surprising me for my 18th birthday
Advice to future generations: Don’t give up no matter what you are going through and keep your eyes on your goals!
Parents: Lakicia Garris and Rashand Garris
Kevin Gaynor
School: Pitt County Schools Early College High School
Accomplishments: Graduating with an associate’s along with my diploma. 3.88 GPA.
Future plans: East Carolina University, bachelor’s in economics.
Favorite quote: For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope. — Jeremiah 29:11
Favorite memory: Going to Washington, D.C., with friends and exploring the capital of the United States! I learned a lot from the experience and it felt empowering to see where history was made.
Advice to future generations: There will be those who tell you that it’s impossible, that you’re going nowhere in life. But don’t listen and know that those who were looked down upon in history were always the ones that were the most successful.
Parents: Ann Lane
Jayshon Glover
School: South Central High School
Accomplishments: Leader in battle of the books, violinist for seven years, accepted to a university
Future plans: Majoring in English at East Carolina University
Advice to future generations: Soar High
Parents: Lakeya Glover