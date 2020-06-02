Kaitlyn Glynn
School: D.H. Conley High School
Accomplishments: Awards in diving and cheerleading, Viking Award in Diving 2020; All American in cheerleading 2019
Future plans: ECU with an intended major in business.
Extracurriculars: Two years varsity diving, three years varsity cheerleading, two years FBLA
Favorite quote: “Sometimes you never know the value of something, until it becomes a memory.” Dr Suess.
Favorite memory: Winning National Champions at NCA in Dallas with my All Star Cheerleading Team
Advice to future generations: Be true to yourself and your goals, regardless what other say.
Parents: Kevin and Susie Glynn
Landon Gorham
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Volunteen award in 2019.
Future plans: Majoring in public health with a goal to become an orthodontist.
Extracurriculars: Health Science Academy, Volunteen, Link crew
Parents: Daphne Powell
Temeshia Griffin
School: North Pitt High School
Accomplishments: Reaching my goals
Future plans: Continue my education in social work and minor in counseling.
Extracurriculars: Drama club
Favorite quote: Live your life to the fullest
Favorite memory: Prom
Advice to future generations: Hard work pays off
Parents: Keshia Griffin and Timothy Griffin
Kelly Grimes
School: North Pitt High School
Accomplishments: Honor roll/principal’s list student since my freshman year.
Future plans: Winston-Salem State University, majoring in business administration.
Extracurriculars: Vice president of FCCLA; FBLA; SophistiCATS dance team; PAWfection dance team.
Favorite quote: Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.
Favorite memory: Freshman year we had a field day and it was only for 9th grade.
Advice to future generations: My advice to future generations is to stay true to who you are and live your life to the fullest.
Parents: Kelly Grimes and Nikendra Grimes
Zamara Grimes
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Finishing high school and going to college!
Future plans: Get adegree for early childhood education
Extracurriculars: I did work a part time job
Favorite quote: “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams live the life you’ve imagined.”
Favorite memory: Being able to take early childhood education classes.
Advice to future generations: Do what your heart want you to do in career wise, FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS AND HOPES!
Parents: Casandra Grimes
Nakiya Hall
School: North Pitt High School
Accomplishments: Cheerleading, overcoming a learning disability
Future plans: I want to enter the Army and then go to college to be a pediatric nurse
Favorite quote: “I can’t cry about having a lot in my plate when my goal was to eat.”
Favorite memory: The last day of adapted PE, Coach Elkins turned on music and we all danced and had fun!
Advice to future generations: Sprint towards the things you are passionate about, regardless of other people’s opinions. Maintain your enthusiasm in all your efforts and never give up.
Parents: Camelia Williams
Austin Harrell
School: Farmville Central High School
Accomplishments: Junior firefighter of the year for two years in a row; over 500 volunteer hours since freshman year; top three in senior welding.
Future plans: Attend PCC to major in welding
Extracurriculars: Volunteer firefighter since 2015
Favorite quote: It is what it is.
Favorite memory: Saturday Nights with my friends and welding class
Advice to future generations: Live life to its fullest!
Parents: JD and Jessica Peaden
Aliciya Harris
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Link Crew, Health Sciences Academy, National Art Honors Society and president of Peer Health Ambassadors. Volunteered at Vidant, junior marshal, top 10 percent of class.
Future plans: Howard University in Washington, D.C., psychology major on a pre med track.
Extracurriculars: Health Science Academy, Peer Health Advocates, Link Crew, NAHS, work
Favorite quote: “For every dark night there is a brighter day.” — Tupac
Favorite memory: My favorite memory in high school is participating in freshman orientation as a link crew member.
Advice to future generations: Make the best of every moment you get in high school, and don’t be afraid to be different.
Parents: Juanita Harris & Kenneth Harris
Tabario Harris
School: J.H. Rose High School
Future plans: PCC enrollee fall 2020
Extracurriculars: Baseball, basketball, employed at the Atomic Laser Dome
Favorite quote: “Family First”
Favorite memory: Winning the baseball championship and going to Babe Ruth World Series
Advice to future generations: Reach for the stars, be successful, you can do anything you put your mind to.
Parents: Sheronda Harris
Ethan Hawley
School: North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics
Accomplishments: Awarded the Selby and Richard McRae scholarship at UNC Asheville.
Future plans: Major in mechatronics with the goal of becoming a roller coaster engineer.
Extracurriculars: Eagle Scout, team member for Boneyard Robotics, Rocketry Club and a TA at the Fabrication Lab at NCSSM.
Parents: Steve and Karen Hawley
Alexis Hemby
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Working hard making double money
Future plans: Go to college after high school and get a job and enjoy my life and my family and friends.
Favorite memory: Helping older people and singing at my church.
Advice to future generations: Go riding with friends and family members. Go visit them sometimes and bring them some money
Parents: Nora Hemby
Christian Hernandez
School: Ayden Grifton High School
Accomplishments: Finishing high school
Future plans: Attend PCC for automotive
Extracurriculars: Played varsity football
Favorite quote: Any Naruto quote
Favorite memory: Too many of them :,)
Advice to future generations: Enjoy your graduation and last days of high school cause y’all didn’t have it like us.
Parents: Eleuterio Garcia and Angela Bautista
Ashley Hinson
School: DH Conley High School
Accomplishments: Top 10 percent of class; student county leader of SADD; National Spanish Honor Society; Future Business Leaders of America.
Future plans: N.C. State in the fall as a NC Teaching Fellow. major in special and elementary education
Extracurriculars: Women’s golf, FBLA, SADD
Favorite quote: “Do small things with great love” — Mother Teresa
Favorite memory: I can’t choose one! I’m gonna cherish all the memories I’ve made the past four years with everyone!
Advice to future generations: There’s a reason for everything, even if you don’t see it now.
Parents: John and Beth Hinson
Kyneshia Holley
School: Ayden Grifton High School
Extracurriculars: Cheer and track
Favorite quote: “Long live the rose that grew from the concrete” — 2pac
Favorite memory: Reading Count of Monte Cristo an getting all my acceptance letters.
Advice to future generations: Stay to yourself and get your work done
Parents: Valerie Williams
Anjalee Hou
School: JH Rose High School
Accomplishments: EC Scholar
Future plans: Economics major following the pre-med track
Extracurriculars: President of the Asian Culture Society; English HS; Mu Alpha Theta math HS; Rho Kappa history HS; National Honor Society, Science HS, Art HS and Link Crew.
Favorite quote: “That’s the point of it. Of life. To live, to love, knowing that it might all vanish tomorrow. It makes everything that much more precious.” — Sarah J. Maas
Favorite memory: When all of my closest friends just sat outside during class and chilled in the grass on a sunny day.
Advice to future generations: Never take what you have for granted. I would do anything to be sitting in class with my friends right now.
Parents: Lien and Phillip Hou
Carlton House
School: D.H. Conley High School
Accomplishments: FBLA, SkillsUSA, NTHS, NHS and NHHS
Future plans: Pursue masters degree in emergency management, work for Greenville Fire-Rescue and become a fire chief, then work for FEMA.
Extracurriculars: Fish, hunt and enjoy hanging out with friends and being outdoors. Grimesland Volunteer Fire Deptartment volunteer.
Favorite quote: “Persistence is the key to unlock the promise.” — Steven Furtick
Favorite memory: Being able to hangout with my friends also to spend time with amazing teachers. The Conley Crazies
Advice to future generations: My biggest advice for future seniors especially is please don’t everything for granted and be the best “you” everyday you wake up.
Parents: Tracy House and Shawn House
Justin Humphries
School: South Central High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society; MVP and Best Offensive Player in Football; Volunteen for Vidant Medical Center; Alpha Pharaohs Mentoring Program.
Future plans: Justin will attend college in the fall to pursue both his educational and athletic opportunities.
Extracurriculars: Football; hurdles, triple jump; referee for youth sports; AAU basketball; DECA club, school chorus; youth and music ministry
Favorite quote: It’s not the “skill” of the man — but the “will” of the man.
Favorite memory: Playing quarterback during South Central football’s first-ever undefeated season.
Advice to future generations: Pray. Train. Conquer. Repeat.
Parents: Tony and Robin Humphries
Roetha Hunter
School: Ayden Grifton High School
Future plans: Methodist University to major in nursing with a minor in special education.
Favorite quote: “In a world where you can be anything, be yourself.” Etta turner
Advice to future generations: Don’t rush to grow up! If anything that should make you push harder and prove everyone wrong that has ever doubted you. Most importantly ... put the phone away and pay attention.
Parents: Sandra Hunter
Alexandra “Allie” Jackson
School: D.H. Conley High School
Accomplishments: Student body secretary/treasurer, National Honor Society, Beta Club, English Honor Society, Rho Kappa, Mu Alpha Theta and National Technical Honor Society.
Future plans: Pitt Community College and East Carolina University, majoring in marketing.
Extracurriculars: Volunteen at Vidant Medical Center; employed at the Vidant Medical Center gift shop and Justice clothing store.
Favorite quote: “Nothing is impossible. The word itself says I’m possible.” Aubrey Hepburn
Favorite memory: Senior year pink powder game against Rose High School. Pinked out, noise makers, cowbells and a win!
Advice to future generations: Cherish every minute and don’t take the next for granted.
Parents: Stephen and Christina Jackson
Amaria Jenkins
School: South Central High School
Accomplishments: Reaching all my goals
Future plans: Pitt Community College to be a radiologist
Favorite memory: When the food truck came to the school
Advice to future generations: Stay focused and don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t accomplish something.
Parents: Belinda Jenkins