Kaitlyn Glynn

School: D.H. Conley High School

Accomplishments: Awards in diving and cheerleading, Viking Award in Diving 2020; All American in cheerleading 2019

Future plans: ECU with an intended major in business.

Extracurriculars: Two years varsity diving, three years varsity cheerleading, two years FBLA

Favorite quote: “Sometimes you never know the value of something, until it becomes a memory.” Dr Suess.

Favorite memory: Winning National Champions at NCA in Dallas with my All Star Cheerleading Team

Advice to future generations: Be true to yourself and your goals, regardless what other say.

Parents: Kevin and Susie Glynn

Landon Gorham

School: J.H. Rose High School

Accomplishments: Volunteen award in 2019.

Future plans: Majoring in public health with a goal to become an orthodontist.

Extracurriculars: Health Science Academy, Volunteen, Link crew

Parents: Daphne Powell

Temeshia Griffin

School: North Pitt High School

Accomplishments: Reaching my goals

Future plans: Continue my education in social work and minor in counseling.

Extracurriculars: Drama club

Favorite quote: Live your life to the fullest

Favorite memory: Prom

Advice to future generations: Hard work pays off

Parents: Keshia Griffin and Timothy Griffin

Kelly Grimes

School: North Pitt High School

Accomplishments: Honor roll/principal’s list student since my freshman year.

Future plans: Winston-Salem State University, majoring in business administration.

Extracurriculars: Vice president of FCCLA; FBLA; SophistiCATS dance team; PAWfection dance team.

Favorite quote: Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.

Favorite memory: Freshman year we had a field day and it was only for 9th grade.

Advice to future generations: My advice to future generations is to stay true to who you are and live your life to the fullest.

Parents: Kelly Grimes and Nikendra Grimes

Zamara Grimes

School: J.H. Rose High School

Accomplishments: Finishing high school and going to college!

Future plans: Get adegree for early childhood education

Extracurriculars: I did work a part time job

Favorite quote: “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams live the life you’ve imagined.”

Favorite memory: Being able to take early childhood education classes.

Advice to future generations: Do what your heart want you to do in career wise, FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS AND HOPES!

Parents: Casandra Grimes

Nakiya Hall

School: North Pitt High School

Accomplishments: Cheerleading, overcoming a learning disability

Future plans: I want to enter the Army and then go to college to be a pediatric nurse

Favorite quote: “I can’t cry about having a lot in my plate when my goal was to eat.”

Favorite memory: The last day of adapted PE, Coach Elkins turned on music and we all danced and had fun!

Advice to future generations: Sprint towards the things you are passionate about, regardless of other people’s opinions. Maintain your enthusiasm in all your efforts and never give up.

Parents: Camelia Williams

Austin Harrell

School: Farmville Central High School

Accomplishments: Junior firefighter of the year for two years in a row; over 500 volunteer hours since freshman year; top three in senior welding.

Future plans: Attend PCC to major in welding

Extracurriculars: Volunteer firefighter since 2015

Favorite quote: It is what it is.

Favorite memory: Saturday Nights with my friends and welding class

Advice to future generations: Live life to its fullest!

Parents: JD and Jessica Peaden

Aliciya Harris

School: J.H. Rose High School

Accomplishments: Link Crew, Health Sciences Academy, National Art Honors Society and president of Peer Health Ambassadors. Volunteered at Vidant, junior marshal, top 10 percent of class.

Future plans: Howard University in Washington, D.C., psychology major on a pre med track.

Extracurriculars: Health Science Academy, Peer Health Advocates, Link Crew, NAHS, work

Favorite quote: “For every dark night there is a brighter day.” — Tupac

Favorite memory: My favorite memory in high school is participating in freshman orientation as a link crew member.

Advice to future generations: Make the best of every moment you get in high school, and don’t be afraid to be different.

Parents: Juanita Harris & Kenneth Harris

Tabario Harris

School: J.H. Rose High School

Future plans: PCC enrollee fall 2020

Extracurriculars: Baseball, basketball, employed at the Atomic Laser Dome

Favorite quote: “Family First”

Favorite memory: Winning the baseball championship and going to Babe Ruth World Series

Advice to future generations: Reach for the stars, be successful, you can do anything you put your mind to.

Parents: Sheronda Harris

Ethan Hawley

School: North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics

Accomplishments: Awarded the Selby and Richard McRae scholarship at UNC Asheville.

Future plans: Major in mechatronics with the goal of becoming a roller coaster engineer.

Extracurriculars: Eagle Scout, team member for Boneyard Robotics, Rocketry Club and a TA at the Fabrication Lab at NCSSM.

Parents: Steve and Karen Hawley

Alexis Hemby

School: J.H. Rose High School

Accomplishments: Working hard making double money

Future plans: Go to college after high school and get a job and enjoy my life and my family and friends.

Favorite memory: Helping older people and singing at my church.

Advice to future generations: Go riding with friends and family members. Go visit them sometimes and bring them some money

Parents: Nora Hemby

Christian Hernandez

School: Ayden Grifton High School

Accomplishments: Finishing high school

Future plans: Attend PCC for automotive

Extracurriculars: Played varsity football

Favorite quote: Any Naruto quote

Favorite memory: Too many of them :,)

Advice to future generations: Enjoy your graduation and last days of high school cause y’all didn’t have it like us.

Parents: Eleuterio Garcia and Angela Bautista

Ashley Hinson

School: DH Conley High School

Accomplishments: Top 10 percent of class; student county leader of SADD; National Spanish Honor Society; Future Business Leaders of America.

Future plans: N.C. State in the fall as a NC Teaching Fellow. major in special and elementary education

Extracurriculars: Women’s golf, FBLA, SADD

Favorite quote: “Do small things with great love” — Mother Teresa

Favorite memory: I can’t choose one! I’m gonna cherish all the memories I’ve made the past four years with everyone!

Advice to future generations: There’s a reason for everything, even if you don’t see it now.

Parents: John and Beth Hinson

Kyneshia Holley

School: Ayden Grifton High School

Extracurriculars: Cheer and track

Favorite quote: “Long live the rose that grew from the concrete” — 2pac

Favorite memory: Reading Count of Monte Cristo an getting all my acceptance letters.

Advice to future generations: Stay to yourself and get your work done

Parents: Valerie Williams

Anjalee Hou

School: JH Rose High School

Accomplishments: EC Scholar

Future plans: Economics major following the pre-med track

Extracurriculars: President of the Asian Culture Society; English HS; Mu Alpha Theta math HS; Rho Kappa history HS; National Honor Society, Science HS, Art HS and Link Crew.

Favorite quote: “That’s the point of it. Of life. To live, to love, knowing that it might all vanish tomorrow. It makes everything that much more precious.” — Sarah J. Maas

Favorite memory: When all of my closest friends just sat outside during class and chilled in the grass on a sunny day.

Advice to future generations: Never take what you have for granted. I would do anything to be sitting in class with my friends right now.

Parents: Lien and Phillip Hou

Carlton House

School: D.H. Conley High School

Accomplishments: FBLA, SkillsUSA, NTHS, NHS and NHHS

Future plans: Pursue masters degree in emergency management, work for Greenville Fire-Rescue and become a fire chief, then work for FEMA.

Extracurriculars: Fish, hunt and enjoy hanging out with friends and being outdoors. Grimesland Volunteer Fire Deptartment volunteer.

Favorite quote: “Persistence is the key to unlock the promise.” — Steven Furtick

Favorite memory: Being able to hangout with my friends also to spend time with amazing teachers. The Conley Crazies

Advice to future generations: My biggest advice for future seniors especially is please don’t everything for granted and be the best “you” everyday you wake up.

Parents: Tracy House and Shawn House

Justin Humphries

School: South Central High School

Accomplishments: National Honor Society; MVP and Best Offensive Player in Football; Volunteen for Vidant Medical Center; Alpha Pharaohs Mentoring Program.

Future plans: Justin will attend college in the fall to pursue both his educational and athletic opportunities.

Extracurriculars: Football; hurdles, triple jump; referee for youth sports; AAU basketball; DECA club, school chorus; youth and music ministry

Favorite quote: It’s not the “skill” of the man — but the “will” of the man.

Favorite memory: Playing quarterback during South Central football’s first-ever undefeated season.

Advice to future generations: Pray. Train. Conquer. Repeat.

Parents: Tony and Robin Humphries

Roetha Hunter

School: Ayden Grifton High School

Future plans: Methodist University to major in nursing with a minor in special education.

Favorite quote: “In a world where you can be anything, be yourself.” Etta turner

Advice to future generations: Don’t rush to grow up! If anything that should make you push harder and prove everyone wrong that has ever doubted you. Most importantly ... put the phone away and pay attention.

Parents: Sandra Hunter

Alexandra “Allie” Jackson

School: D.H. Conley High School

Accomplishments: Student body secretary/treasurer, National Honor Society, Beta Club, English Honor Society, Rho Kappa, Mu Alpha Theta and National Technical Honor Society.

Future plans: Pitt Community College and East Carolina University, majoring in marketing.

Extracurriculars: Volunteen at Vidant Medical Center; employed at the Vidant Medical Center gift shop and Justice clothing store.

Favorite quote: “Nothing is impossible. The word itself says I’m possible.” Aubrey Hepburn

Favorite memory: Senior year pink powder game against Rose High School. Pinked out, noise makers, cowbells and a win!

Advice to future generations: Cherish every minute and don’t take the next for granted.

Parents: Stephen and Christina Jackson

Amaria Jenkins

School: South Central High School

Accomplishments: Reaching all my goals

Future plans: Pitt Community College to be a radiologist

Favorite memory: When the food truck came to the school

Advice to future generations: Stay focused and don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t accomplish something.

Parents: Belinda Jenkins

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.