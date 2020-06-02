Jania Johnson
School: South Central High School
Accomplishments: Graduate of the Youth Leadership of Chamber of Commerce, drill team for JROTC, South Central High basketball
Future plans: Army Reserve and attending Methodist University
Extracurriculars: Basketball AAU-Team 252
Favorite quote: My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor and some style.
Favorite memory: Winning “Most Valuable Player” award on the JV team.
Advice to future generations: Keep our goal in mind: Take the initiative to start pursuing your post graduation steps early in high school to make sure you are prepared.
Parents: Kaniesha Wiggins
Aalexus Peyton Jones
School: Farmville Central High School
Accomplishments: High honor student
Future plans: Go to college and become a social worker
Parents: Meghan Woodson
Ashton Jones
School: North Pitt High School
Accomplishments: Executive president of SGA; co-founder of F.R.E.S.H. (Friends Reaching out Encouraging Student Help); National Honor Society; SADD; Link Crew; drama club; American School Counseling Association Committeep; internship at Firetower Animal Clinic; awarded the North Carolina Teaching Fellows Scholarship totaling $33,000; awarded Goodnight Scholarship totaling $82,000
Future plans: I’m going to N.C. State for elementary education with a special education dual licensure.
Extracurriculars: SGA, Link Crew, Drama Club, F.R.E.S.H. co-founder, SADD, National Honor Society
Favorite quote: “Good, better, best. Never let it rest. ‘Til your good is better and your better is best.”
Favorite memory: Doing the announcements every day with one of my greatest friends
Advice to future generations: Never let anyone tell you who to be because you are your own person and you have to pave your own path.
Parents: Shannon Jones and Ricky Jones
Peyton Jones
School: D.H. Conley High School
Future plans: Pitt Community College for an associate’s degree in automotive systems
Extracurriculars: FFA, varsity football
Favorite memory: Being conference champions my senior year.
Advice to future generations: Be persistent!
Parents: Donnie and Cerise Jones
David P. Kennedy
School: North East Carolina Prep School
Accomplishments: Maintained a part time job while keeping grades up.
Future plans: David would one day love to be a maintenence facility worker and take black smithing classes
Favorite quote: If you fail try again
Parents: Paula and William Bland
Bridget Kenny
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Chancellor’s Fellow at ECU, Early Assurance Scholar to Brody School of Medicine
Future plans: East Carolina University Honors College, Brody School of Medicine
Extracurriculars: Varsity soccer, playing trumpet
Favorite quote: I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.
Favorite memory: Spending time with friends on long bus rides to games and band clinics
Advice to future generations: Try to get involved with organizations and clubs as early as you can.
Parents: Sean and Rhonda Kenny
Callie Kirby
School: Ayden-Grifton High School
Accomplishments: Cashier at Harris Teeter for two years while maintaining an A average; gave back to community, scholarship to Pitt Community College through a Student Ambassador Leadership Program.
Future plans: Plans to transfer to East Carolina University to pursue a degree in general business and afterward hopes to move to Raleigh to start a new a chapter of her life.
Extracurriculars: Key Club, SGA, Senior Chick-fil-a Leadership Program, CTE Honor Society, ambassador of Link Crew, reporter and president of FFA and president of the National Honor Society
Favorite quote: “No matter how hard it is, or how hard it gets, I’m going to make it.” Les Brown
Favorite memory: First hockey game with my sister and a friend of hers. It was her favorite team against my favorite team. It was a back and forth game up until overtime. Then it went into a shootout, and my team won. It was thrilling leaving, screaming with all the fans and chanting that we were winners.
Advice to future generations: My advice to future generations is to hold on tight to those who care the most about you. Be yourself no matter what, and don’t let others change you. Stay true to who you are and keep your head high. As Dory says, “Just keep swimming.”
Parents: Carol and Conrad Kirby
Jadiah Kornegay
School: JH Rose High School
Accomplishments: Joining Junior Leaders, cheerleading, A and B Honor Roll
Future plans: Going to college to be a child psychologist
Extracurriculars: Babysitting, volunteered at Elmhurst Elementary and Easter Seals
Favorite quote: “You don’t have to be what people say you are”
Favorite memory: Volunteering at the elementary school, playing with the children
Advice to future generations: Don’t ever doubt yourself, you stop yourself from achieving your goals
Parents: Keenya Barrett
Nicholas Kruchten
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Safety captain Boneyard Robotics; traveled to Texas for First Robotics Worlds Championship throughout high school; graduated with honors and surviving all the years of school.
Future plans: Attending ECU in the fall studying biology with plans to specialize in genetics or diseases.
Extracurriculars: Boneyard Robotics, Rose Cares National Art Honor Society,
Favorite quote: “Not to worry, we’re still flying half a ship” — Obi-Wan Kenobi
Favorite memory: Traveling to Texas my first year in Boneyard Robotics for the World Championship and meeting all the other teams and students from around the world.
Advice to future generations: Be willing to adapt and listen to other people no matter who they are and if you agree with them or not.
Parents: Kristine Kruchten
Zach Lambert
School: D.H. Conley High School
Future plans: Graduate college, start a career, invest in stock market
Favorite quote: “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take” — Wayne Gretzky
Advice to future generations: Have fun, take risks and just enjoy yourself in high school
Parents: Deborah Lambert and Darrell Lambert
Jarrett Lancaster
School: South Central High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society and Health Sciences Academy. Maintained As and Bs throughout high school.
Future plans: Attending Pitt Community College in the fall and pursue a certification in welding.
Extracurriculars: Jarrett was a member of the Pitt County Teen Court as a volunteer for four years. He played rec ball with Winterville several years and participated in some travel baseball. He worked at Dixie Queen Restaurant during his senior year of high school.
Favorite memory: Any activity in school that involved Mr. Varney’s classes.
Advice to future generations: Make the most of everyday while you still can.
Parents: Tracy Lancaster and Chris Lancaster
Najee Langley
School: Farmville Central High School
Future plans: Shaw University
Advice to future generations: Stay in school and work hard when you get get out of school. It’s not easy in the world.
Parents: Luz MCDaniel
Dan Lauderdale
School: Farmville Central High School
Future plans: Attend Methodist University, play on soccer team
Extracurriculars: Soccer
Parents: Cyndi and Danny Lauderdale
Christina Leach
School: D.H. Conley High School
Accomplishments: Health Sciences Academy, National Beta Club, National Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society, Pitt CC: Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, ECU Honors College, ECU Department of Engineering PIRATES Scholarship recipient.
Future plans: Biomedical engineering and medical school
Extracurriculars: Bible Club, HOSA, Girl Scouts, Media Girlz, STEM Girls, Washington Elite All-Star Cheerleading, Tumbling
Parents: Shelley Leach and the former Timothy Leach
Tylek Leary
School: Farmville Central High School
Future plans: Pitt Community College
Parents: Latoyia Grandberry and Tykella Leary
Christian Bryce Lee
School: J.H. Rose High School
Future plans: Attending Pitt Community College to pursue an associates degree in cyber security.
Extracurriculars: Ride four-wheeler in the country, help neighbors, but most of all spend time with family.
Favorite quote: “Be a bush if you can’t be a tree. If you can’t be a highway, just be a trail. If you can’t be a sun, be a star. For it isn’t by size that you win or fail. Be the best of whatever you are.”
Favorite memory: Summer trip to New York during the Summer of 2015.
Advice to future generations: You’re going to have some ups and have some downs, but continue to press forward because you’ll get the reward at the end.
Parents: Lakesha Lee and Gerald Outlaw
Allie Rachel Leitch
School: South Central High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Health Science Academy.
Future plans: Play volleyball at Pitt Community College then transfer to ECU.
Extracurriculars: Played volleyball since fourth grade with the East Carolina Junior Volleyball Club and played three years on varsity at South Central High School.
Favorite memory: Meeting new friends and South Central winning the state championship in basketball.
Parents: Greg Leitch and Christie Leitch
Luke Leong
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Platinum IV in League of Legends, Red Cross certification for lifeguard and teaching
Future plans: Graduate from college with computer science degree, work for a tech firm like Google, Facebook, Amazon, etc.
Extracurriculars: High School swimming regional and state championship; Science Olympiad regional and state competitions; Health Occupations Students of America; Asian Culture Club; Cyber Patriots; Riley’s Army.
Favorite quote: According to all known laws of aviation, there is no way a bee should be able to fly. It’s wings are too small to get its fat little body off the ground. The bee of course flies anyway.
Favorite memory: Sneaking Taco Bell into school
Advice to future generations: Two McChickens are only $1 at McDonald’s
Parents: Dr. Andrei and Carol Leong
Dyanesha Lewis
School: Ayden-Grifton High School
Future plans: Business owner
Favorite quote: Girl bye
Parents: Tanya lewis
Javier A. Limon
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Received the EC Scholar merit scholarship; awarded the Presidents Scholarship for George Washington University; took part in lab research at the Brody School of Medicine; social media manager for a congressional campaign.
Future plans: Attend ECU for undergrad and then go to medical school to become a cardio-thoracic surgeon
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Rho Kappa Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Link Crew, Greenville Youth City Council, Health Science Academy Ambassador, N.C. Envirothon, Mock Trial
Favorite quote: “I only have a minute, sixty seconds in it. Forced upon me, can’t refuse it. Didn’t seek, didn’t choose it. But it is up to me to use it. Suffer if I lose it. Give account if I abuse it. Just a tiny little minute, but eternity is in it.”
Favorite memory: Going to Italy with my friends and teachers
Advice to future generations: Appreciate the time that you have with those close to you because time flies and you never know when it can be taken away.
Parents: Francisco J. Limon and Denisse Rivera