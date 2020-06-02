Jania Johnson

School: South Central High School

Accomplishments: Graduate of the Youth Leadership of Chamber of Commerce, drill team for JROTC, South Central High basketball

Future plans: Army Reserve and attending Methodist University

Extracurriculars: Basketball AAU-Team 252

Favorite quote: My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor and some style.

Favorite memory: Winning “Most Valuable Player” award on the JV team.

Advice to future generations: Keep our goal in mind: Take the initiative to start pursuing your post graduation steps early in high school to make sure you are prepared.

Parents: Kaniesha Wiggins

Aalexus Peyton Jones

School: Farmville Central High School

Accomplishments: High honor student

Future plans: Go to college and become a social worker

Parents: Meghan Woodson

Ashton Jones

School: North Pitt High School

Accomplishments: Executive president of SGA; co-founder of F.R.E.S.H. (Friends Reaching out Encouraging Student Help); National Honor Society; SADD; Link Crew; drama club; American School Counseling Association Committeep; internship at Firetower Animal Clinic; awarded the North Carolina Teaching Fellows Scholarship totaling $33,000; awarded Goodnight Scholarship totaling $82,000

Future plans: I’m going to N.C. State for elementary education with a special education dual licensure.

Extracurriculars: SGA, Link Crew, Drama Club, F.R.E.S.H. co-founder, SADD, National Honor Society

Favorite quote: “Good, better, best. Never let it rest. ‘Til your good is better and your better is best.”

Favorite memory: Doing the announcements every day with one of my greatest friends

Advice to future generations: Never let anyone tell you who to be because you are your own person and you have to pave your own path.

Parents: Shannon Jones and Ricky Jones

Peyton Jones

School: D.H. Conley High School

Future plans: Pitt Community College for an associate’s degree in automotive systems

Extracurriculars: FFA, varsity football

Favorite memory: Being conference champions my senior year.

Advice to future generations: Be persistent!

Parents: Donnie and Cerise Jones

David P. Kennedy

School: North East Carolina Prep School

Accomplishments: Maintained a part time job while keeping grades up.

Future plans: David would one day love to be a maintenence facility worker and take black smithing classes

Favorite quote: If you fail try again

Parents: Paula and William Bland

Bridget Kenny

School: J.H. Rose High School

Accomplishments: Chancellor’s Fellow at ECU, Early Assurance Scholar to Brody School of Medicine

Future plans: East Carolina University Honors College, Brody School of Medicine

Extracurriculars: Varsity soccer, playing trumpet

Favorite quote: I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.

Favorite memory: Spending time with friends on long bus rides to games and band clinics

Advice to future generations: Try to get involved with organizations and clubs as early as you can.

Parents: Sean and Rhonda Kenny

Callie Kirby

School: Ayden-Grifton High School

Accomplishments: Cashier at Harris Teeter for two years while maintaining an A average; gave back to community, scholarship to Pitt Community College through a Student Ambassador Leadership Program.

Future plans: Plans to transfer to East Carolina University to pursue a degree in general business and afterward hopes to move to Raleigh to start a new a chapter of her life.

Extracurriculars: Key Club, SGA, Senior Chick-fil-a Leadership Program, CTE Honor Society, ambassador of Link Crew, reporter and president of FFA and president of the National Honor Society

Favorite quote: “No matter how hard it is, or how hard it gets, I’m going to make it.” Les Brown

Favorite memory: First hockey game with my sister and a friend of hers. It was her favorite team against my favorite team. It was a back and forth game up until overtime. Then it went into a shootout, and my team won. It was thrilling leaving, screaming with all the fans and chanting that we were winners.

Advice to future generations: My advice to future generations is to hold on tight to those who care the most about you. Be yourself no matter what, and don’t let others change you. Stay true to who you are and keep your head high. As Dory says, “Just keep swimming.”

Parents: Carol and Conrad Kirby

Jadiah Kornegay

School: JH Rose High School

Accomplishments: Joining Junior Leaders, cheerleading, A and B Honor Roll

Future plans: Going to college to be a child psychologist

Extracurriculars: Babysitting, volunteered at Elmhurst Elementary and Easter Seals

Favorite quote: “You don’t have to be what people say you are”

Favorite memory: Volunteering at the elementary school, playing with the children

Advice to future generations: Don’t ever doubt yourself, you stop yourself from achieving your goals

Parents: Keenya Barrett

Nicholas Kruchten

School: J.H. Rose High School

Accomplishments: Safety captain Boneyard Robotics; traveled to Texas for First Robotics Worlds Championship throughout high school; graduated with honors and surviving all the years of school.

Future plans: Attending ECU in the fall studying biology with plans to specialize in genetics or diseases.

Extracurriculars: Boneyard Robotics, Rose Cares National Art Honor Society,

Favorite quote: “Not to worry, we’re still flying half a ship” — Obi-Wan Kenobi

Favorite memory: Traveling to Texas my first year in Boneyard Robotics for the World Championship and meeting all the other teams and students from around the world.

Advice to future generations: Be willing to adapt and listen to other people no matter who they are and if you agree with them or not.

Parents: Kristine Kruchten

Zach Lambert

School: D.H. Conley High School

Future plans: Graduate college, start a career, invest in stock market

Favorite quote: “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take” — Wayne Gretzky

Advice to future generations: Have fun, take risks and just enjoy yourself in high school

Parents: Deborah Lambert and Darrell Lambert

Jarrett Lancaster

School: South Central High School

Accomplishments: National Honor Society and Health Sciences Academy. Maintained As and Bs throughout high school.

Future plans: Attending Pitt Community College in the fall and pursue a certification in welding.

Extracurriculars: Jarrett was a member of the Pitt County Teen Court as a volunteer for four years. He played rec ball with Winterville several years and participated in some travel baseball. He worked at Dixie Queen Restaurant during his senior year of high school.

Favorite memory: Any activity in school that involved Mr. Varney’s classes.

Advice to future generations: Make the most of everyday while you still can.

Parents: Tracy Lancaster and Chris Lancaster

Najee Langley

School: Farmville Central High School

Future plans: Shaw University

Advice to future generations: Stay in school and work hard when you get get out of school. It’s not easy in the world.

Parents: Luz MCDaniel

Dan Lauderdale

School: Farmville Central High School

Future plans: Attend Methodist University, play on soccer team

Extracurriculars: Soccer

Parents: Cyndi and Danny Lauderdale

Christina Leach

School: D.H. Conley High School

Accomplishments: Health Sciences Academy, National Beta Club, National Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society, Pitt CC: Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, ECU Honors College, ECU Department of Engineering PIRATES Scholarship recipient.

Future plans: Biomedical engineering and medical school

Extracurriculars: Bible Club, HOSA, Girl Scouts, Media Girlz, STEM Girls, Washington Elite All-Star Cheerleading, Tumbling

Parents: Shelley Leach and the former Timothy Leach

Tylek Leary

School: Farmville Central High School

Future plans: Pitt Community College

Parents: Latoyia Grandberry and Tykella Leary

Christian Bryce Lee

School: J.H. Rose High School

Future plans: Attending Pitt Community College to pursue an associates degree in cyber security.

Extracurriculars: Ride four-wheeler in the country, help neighbors, but most of all spend time with family.

Favorite quote: “Be a bush if you can’t be a tree. If you can’t be a highway, just be a trail. If you can’t be a sun, be a star. For it isn’t by size that you win or fail. Be the best of whatever you are.”

Favorite memory: Summer trip to New York during the Summer of 2015.

Advice to future generations: You’re going to have some ups and have some downs, but continue to press forward because you’ll get the reward at the end.

Parents: Lakesha Lee and Gerald Outlaw

Allie Rachel Leitch

School: South Central High School

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Health Science Academy.

Future plans: Play volleyball at Pitt Community College then transfer to ECU.

Extracurriculars: Played volleyball since fourth grade with the East Carolina Junior Volleyball Club and played three years on varsity at South Central High School.

Favorite memory: Meeting new friends and South Central winning the state championship in basketball.

Parents: Greg Leitch and Christie Leitch

Luke Leong

School: J.H. Rose High School

Accomplishments: Platinum IV in League of Legends, Red Cross certification for lifeguard and teaching

Future plans: Graduate from college with computer science degree, work for a tech firm like Google, Facebook, Amazon, etc.

Extracurriculars: High School swimming regional and state championship; Science Olympiad regional and state competitions; Health Occupations Students of America; Asian Culture Club; Cyber Patriots; Riley’s Army.

Favorite quote: According to all known laws of aviation, there is no way a bee should be able to fly. It’s wings are too small to get its fat little body off the ground. The bee of course flies anyway.

Favorite memory: Sneaking Taco Bell into school

Advice to future generations: Two McChickens are only $1 at McDonald’s

Parents: Dr. Andrei and Carol Leong

Dyanesha Lewis

School: Ayden-Grifton High School

Future plans: Business owner

Favorite quote: Girl bye

Parents: Tanya lewis

Javier A. Limon

School: J.H. Rose High School

Accomplishments: Received the EC Scholar merit scholarship; awarded the Presidents Scholarship for George Washington University; took part in lab research at the Brody School of Medicine; social media manager for a congressional campaign.

Future plans: Attend ECU for undergrad and then go to medical school to become a cardio-thoracic surgeon

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Rho Kappa Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Link Crew, Greenville Youth City Council, Health Science Academy Ambassador, N.C. Envirothon, Mock Trial

Favorite quote: “I only have a minute, sixty seconds in it. Forced upon me, can’t refuse it. Didn’t seek, didn’t choose it. But it is up to me to use it. Suffer if I lose it. Give account if I abuse it. Just a tiny little minute, but eternity is in it.”

Favorite memory: Going to Italy with my friends and teachers

Advice to future generations: Appreciate the time that you have with those close to you because time flies and you never know when it can be taken away.

Parents: Francisco J. Limon and Denisse Rivera

