Neriah Little
School: Ayden-Grifton High School
Future plans: I plan on attending college to become a surgical technician
Favorite quote: “If you don’t love yourself, I’ll make you see your own heart” — Biggie smalls
Advice to future generations: Never allow anyone to tell you that you can’t do something. As long as you believe you can do it you’ll be fine. Always aim to leave your mark on people.
Parents: Angelina Bizzell
JoMarie Long
School: D.H. Conley High School
Accomplishments: Mu Alpha Theta, National English Honor Society, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Skills USA, National Society of Hogh School Scholars, Torch and Laurel Honor Society, Beta Club, Health Science Academy, Link Crew.
Future plans: Attending East Carolina University and applying for the nursing program
Extracurriculars: Family time, the outdoors, showing her horses competitively and snuggling with her dogs.
Parents: Nancy and Kraig Long
Jashaune Lowe
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Graduating and going to play college football
Future plans: Having a successful career in college and making a impact on people and giving back.
Extracurriculars: Football, track and working at ECU
Favorite quote: “Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen” — Michael Jordan
Favorite memory: Having the opportunity to play football and being part link crew.
Advice to future generations: Whatever you set your mind to stick to it because nine times out of 10 you are going to be successful. Never settle for less keep pushing.
Parents: Chambria Lowe
Ke’uan May
School: South Central High School
Future plans: Attend Methodist University majoring in mass communications.
Extracurriculars: Running track and playing football
Favorite quote: “Fail2Succeed”
Favorite memory: When I became the only junior to hold a season best for the 400-meter dash at my school during track season last year.
Advice to future generations: Don’t let anybody tell you what you can’t do, if believe in yourself go for it!
Parents: Gloria Forbes
La’kevia Maybank
School: South Central High School
Parents: Serbeler Anderson
Ja’Shayla Maye
School: DH Conley High School
Accomplishments: Finishing school, setting an example to my younger siblings, showing them that if you believe in yourself you can do anything in possible in life.
Future plans: Become an elementary teacher and to advance into administration to help our future students.
Favorite quote: Always lead and to never follow!
Favorite memory: Family trips to Myrtle Beach
Advice to future generations: Always follow your dream and believe in who you are and to never give up.
Parents: Tammy Washington
Ruth McGee
School: DH Conley High School
Accomplishments: Regional champion in 50 freestyle (2020), State medalist in 200 freestyle relay (2018), Captain of varsity swim team, AP Scholar with Distinction.
Future plans: Major in biology at NC State
Extracurriculars: varsity swimming, lifeguard, Swim Safe volunteer, summer swim coach
Favorite quote: “Success isn’t about how your life looks to others. It’s about how it feels to you.” - Michelle Obama
Parents: Pat McGee and Krissy Simeonsson
Sarah McGee
School: DH Conley High School
Accomplishments: Captain of varsity soccer team junior and senior year, B. Vernon Cox/DH Conley Athlete of the Year, FBLA State Champion Business Communication, AP Scholar with Distinction
Future plans: Major in political science at UNC-Chapel Hill
Extracurriculars: SADD Leader, FBLA, varsity soccer, varsity swimming, PGSA travel soccer
Favorite quote: “If everything was perfect, you would never learn and you would never grow.” - Beyonce
Parents: Pat McGee and Krissy Simeonsson
Calvin McDaniel
School: D.H. Conley High School
Accomplishments: BETA Club, National Honor Society, Rho Kappa Honor Society, National English Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, HOSA, Health Sciences Academy, DHC Academic Award, Most Improved Wind Player Award, 2018-19 Viking of the Year 11th Grader, Rock Award (most likely to be found when you need them).
Future plans: Attending Pitt Community College for Nursing with a goal of becoming a family nurse practitioner
Extracurriculars: Viking marching band for five years (started as an 8th grader); volunteering at Black Jack OFW Baptist with children’s church and toddlers; singing in the choir; and helping give back to his community.
Favorite quote: Treat others the way you would like to be treated and always believe in yourself. Fvorite verses: Philippians 4:13 and Colossians 3:17
Favorite memory: Going to Jones County after Hurricane Florence and helping the community with setting up and organizing the shelters; cleaning up, preparing and handing out food to the community but mostly what I will hold close to my heart is listening the children and letting them cry on my shoulder and letting them know it was going to be OK, with time.
Advice to future generations: Enjoy your time with your friends, teachers and staff and get to know those around you. Never let a day go by without telling those around you how much they mean to you.
Parents: Chris & Loretta McDaniel
Cody McLaughlin
School: D.H. Conley High School
Accomplishments: Joseph James Morelli Scholarship winner, DHC Viking Scholarship recipient, Wendy’s Heisman School winner, Pitt Community College selection to The National Society of Leadership and Success, varsity soccer four years (All Conference, All Region, two-year captain, Impact Player award and Most Versatile Player award), National Honors Society
Future plans: Obtain a degree in environmental science and focus on a career in conservation
Extracurriculars: Varsity soccer four years
Favorite quote: “Don’t take life too seriously, no one makes it out alive.”
Favorite memory: Taking environmental science class with my sister, never a dull moment!
Advice to future generations: Make connections
Parents: Tim and Shannon McLaughlin
Griffin McRoy
School: D.H. Conley High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Rho Kappa and Mu Alpha Theta. Link Crew team captain, recipient of the 2017-18 DHC Marketing Student of the Year.
Future plans: Pitt Community College for associate’s degree, then transfer to East Carolina University through the Pirate Promise program to major in computer science.
Extracurriculars: Volunteer for the Sheppard Memorial Library Children’s Reading Program, Children’s Miracle Network Telethon, church teen camp counselor, church sound system manager, two-ttime qualifier for USBC National Bowling Championship in Dallas and Detroit.
Favorite quote: “Do not follow where the path may lead. Go, instead, where there is no path and leave a trail.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
Favorite memory: Senior breakfast!
Advice to future generations: Work hard in school! It will pay off in the long run!
Parents: Doug and Michelle McRoy
Bishop Miles
School: D.H. Conley High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Society, Rho Kappa Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Peoples of America, Link Crew, track and field team. Member of the D.H. Conley Chorus! First African American Eagle Scout of my troop. Current president for Pitt County 4-H Allstars Club and Jack and Jill of America ENC Liberty and Amity. Additionally, 2019-2020 4-H County Council president. Led an Eagle Scout service project at Conley by rebuilding and staining the tennis benches and picnic tables.
Future plans: I want to major in business administration at UNC-Chapel Hill with a minor in vocal music and public relations. Afterward, I want to manage entertainers in the entertainment in hopes of becoming one myself in the future.
Extracurriculars: Member Pitt County 4-H Allstars Club, Jack and Jill of America ENC Chapter, Boy Scouts of America, Greenville Chorale Society. Usher at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist and member of the Teen Voices of Victory. A part of science research program called SEADAP with ECU and Temple University. Volunteered at Vidant Medical Center for three years.
Favorite quote: “I can do this all day” — Captain America/Steve Rogers. The reason this is my favorite quote is that Steve will achieve what he wants regardless of how long it takes. This relates to me because I was able to achieve things in my life regardless of how long it took.
Favorite memory: When I got my Eagle Scout rank after completing my service project at Conley. I had to conquer many obstacles along the way such as learning to swim for a merit badge. I was so proud and happy for myself and for all the people that were cheering me on because they gave me the confidence I needed to achieve this Eagle Scout rank.
Advice to future generations: Anything that you put your mind to will be achieved. You can overcome anything as long as your head is in the right mindset.
Parents: Rhea and Gera Miles
Harrison Miller
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: All-Region 3A varsity soccer team and All Conference varsity soccer team; National Honor Society; Technical Honor Society Member; FBLA state competition finalist; Next Generation violist, ECU School of Music; Eastern Regional Honors NC Orchestra violist; NC All State Honors Orchestra violist; NC State Hugh Shelton Leadership Challenge participant; Teen Westward Bound Leadership Program participant.
Future plans: Attending Appalachian State University, business management major; participate in Club Soccer and the University Orchestra.
Extracurriculars: Four-year varsity soccer starter and captain senior year; Pitt Greenville Soccer Association club soccer team forward; Pitt County Youth League basketball player; violist in the J.H. Rose Orchestra and the ECU Youth Orchestras; FBLA member; Health Sciences Academy participant.
Favorite quote: “Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you react to it” — Charles R. Swindoll
Favorite memory: Beating D.H. Conley four times during my junior and senior varsity soccer seasons.
Advice to future generations: Don’t blink, time flies by.
Parents: Brian and Jennifer Miller
Marquis Mitchell
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Completing high school
Future plans: Military
Favorite quote: “If you can believe you can achieve”
Advice to future generations: I know high school might be stressful but make sure you go and apply yourself to do the work. It will all pay off in the future, and do not skip.
Parents: Lakesha Peele
Jamori Mobley
School: J.H. Rose High School
Accomplishments: Overcoming the odds! Honorable mention all conference in lacrosse defenseman. Honorable mention all conference in football outside linebacker. Maintain A-B average four years in high school.
Future plans: Attend ECU to study sports medicine.
Extracurriculars: Link Crew, Young Life
Favorite quote: I can do all thing in Christ which strengthens me.
Favorite memory: Watching him come back and play football after two bad injuries his ninth-grade and senior year. He never gave up to get back on that field.
Advice to future generations: Never give up and don’t take no for any answers!
Parents: Christina Mobley Dale
Ananda Moore
School: Pitt County Schools Early College High School
Accomplishments: Maintained 4.2 GPA, National Honor Society. Made mostly As entire four years of high school (even in college classes).
Future plans: UNC Greensboro to major in nursing.
Extracurriculars: Pitt Community College Spirit Club, Volunteen program at Vidant Medical Center, volunteering in community.
Favorite quote: “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13
Favorite memory: Going to have lunch and study dates with friends between classes and on days we didn’t have class.
Advice to future generations: Don’t be afraid of failure because there is a lesson in every failure. It pushes you to go 10 times harder and be better than you ever thought you could be. Enjoy high school and have fun!
Parents: Gilbert and Paula Moore
Conor Montanye
School: D.H. Conley High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society; Beta Club; Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honor Society)
Future plans: Appalachian State University, majoring in cellular/molecular biology with the plans of attending graduate school in physical therapy.
Extracurriculars: Goalkeeper varsity soccer, Pitt Greenville Soccer Association, N.C. Olympic Development Program, South Region Camp and Powerade State Games; Member The Memorial Baptist Church Youth Group; mission trips to New Jersey, Atlanta and Belize.
Favorite quote: Live life one day at a time.
Favorite memory: Running a half marathon.
Advice to future generations: No matter what knocks you down, get back up and continue on.
Parents: Michael and Tonya Montanye; Robert and Shelly Racine