Holly Morrison
School: South Central High School
Accomplishments: Numerous honor societies, Project Inclusion, Health Science Academy, Phi Theta Kapa, and a committee member of the Winterville Watermelon Festival.
Future plans: William Peace University, major in business administration and minor in writing. Play softball for the Pacers.
Extracurriculars: Four-year varsity softball player, softball coach at Sara Law, member of the Winterville Watermelon Festival for over 10 years, poet, and three years varsity golf.
Favorite quote: “The most fantastic magical things can happen and it all starts with a wish” — Jiminy Cricket
Favorite memory: Playing softball and the basketball team winning the 4A State Championship.
Advice to future generations: Life is a climb, there are always going to be lows and highs. The most important thing you can do is keep pushing through.
Parents: Sharon and Arthur Morrison
Anna Morse
School: D.H. Conley High School
Accomplishments: Anna is a member of several honors societies, Future Business Leaders of America, and the Health Science Academy.
Future plans: Lloyd International Honors College at UNC Greensboro to study marketing.
Extracurriculars: Sings with her youth praise team and volunteers with Relay for Life and Daughters for Dads.
Favorite quote: “There’s a million things I haven’t done, but just you wait” — Hamilton
Favorite memory: When my team and I found out we had won at the NC FBLA state competition and were going to San Antonio for Nationals.
Advice to future generations: Have you ever heard the saying, “I wish we knew we were in the good old days while we were still in them?” You’re in them now and they go fast, so live life to the fullest.
Parents: Tom and Heather Morse
James Ethan Moseley
School: D.H. Conley High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Rho Kappa National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars
Future plans: Attend ECU and major in marketing/sports marketing
Extracurriculars: Working at Parker’s BBQ and hanging out with friends
Favorite quote: Dress well/test well (Vineyard Vines)
Favorite memory: Mr. Sawyer always making reference to .38 Special songs
Advice to future generations: Study hard and play harder
Parents: James and Regina Moseley
Olivia Murray
School: D.H. Conley High School
Accomplishments: Volunteered at the Humane Society, My Sisters Closet, Young Life and Lives of Purpose.
Future plans: To further my education and to explore and develop my career path.
Extracurriculars: Cheerleading, equestrian events, Young Life, theater
Favorite quote: “Let it go”
Favorite memory: The week I went to Young Life Camp
Advice to future generations: Be involved in extracurricular activities. Making New friends is so much fun!
Parents: Melissa Murray
John Nanney Jr.
School: Farmville Central High School
Accomplishments: Accepted into N.C. State Agricultural Institute and Pitt Community College
Future plans: Continue to work on his family farm
Extracurriculars: Working on family farm, working in landscaping, and hanging out with his twin 5-year-old sisters
Favorite quote: Don’t Tread on me!
Advice to future generations: You can accomplish anything you put your mind to.
Parents: John and Melissa Nanney
Ranasia Neal
School: South Central High School
Future plans: Pitt Community College to pursue a degree in medical sonography.
Advice to future generations: Put God first!
Parents: Randy and Camille Neal
Elizabeth Nelson
School: D.H. Conley High School
Future plans: Elizabeth is looking forward to exploring her interests in photography.
Extracurriculars: Dance
Favorite quote: “Though she be little, she is fierce!” William Shakespeare, A Midsummer’s Night Dream
Favorite memory: Spirit week. Coming up with unique ways she and everyone else comes up with their version of school pride is exciting.
Advice to future generations: Your disability doesn’t make you different. It just makes you stand out. Autism made me different too, but it was also my superpower. You are still smart, special and beautiful. Trust me, there is a place for you here.
Parents: Theresa Nelson and M. David Nelson
Tyler Newsome
School: South Central High School
Accomplishments: Marching band all four years, Future Business Leaders of America, Engineering Club, AVID, serves Koinonia Christian Center as a Youth Worker in Child.
Future plans: North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro to major in instructional technology
Favorite quote: Proverbs 3:5-6
Favorite memory: Favorite memories are participating in all my high step band competitions, and vacations with my mom and dad
Advice to future generations: Do all you can the right way, work hard to reach your goals.
Parents: Bernard & Yolonda Newsome
Kaitlyn O’Connell
School: South Central High School
Accomplishments: Artwork entered into several shows
Future plans: N.C. State to major in graphic design
Extracurriculars: National Art Honor Society
Favorite quote: “School is practice for the future, practice makes perfect. Nobody’s perfect, so why practice?” Billie Joel Armstrong
Favorite memory: Art class and sport games
Advice to future generations: Keep to yourself
Parents: Ryan & Karen O’Connell
Trinity Owens
School: NERSBA
Accomplishments: Trinity is 16 years old and graduating from NERSBA with her high school diploma and an associate’s degree from Martin Community College
Future plans: Pursue a biology degree at UNCW
Favorite quote: Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss you will end up in the stars.
Advice to future generations: Hard work truly pays off in the end. Set your goals and stay focused.
Parents: Stephanie Tenney, Robert Tenney and Tobin Owens
Autumn Pasko
School: Ayden-Grifton High School
Future plans: Own my own bakery
Favorite quote: I never lose. I either win or learn.
Favorite memory: In PE class and they started calling roll. The teacher called Autumn, and this girl and I both answered and we looked at each other and we had the exact same name, so we became best friends and have been ever since.
Advice to future generations: Get stuff done you need to get done and live life you never know when you’ll have something like we did happen to our generation happened to your generation.
Parents: Glenda Worthington and Brain Pasko
Danasja Pearson
School: North Pitt High School
Accomplishments: Earning a bronze medal for the completion of 150 volunteer hours.
Future plans: Beaufort Community College as a nursing major.
Extracurriculars: Link Crew leader, Tri-M member, Health Sciences Academy and a cheerleader.
Favorite quote: “Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.”
Favorite memory: Making new friends and being able to be a link crew leader and have an impact on my freshman to ensure their first year was as memorable as possible.
Advice to future generations: Always remember to stay true to yourself and do what you love.
Parents: Sheree Pearson
Adrianna Perkins
School: North Pitt High School
Future plans: Chef
Favorite quote: Just keep swimming — Dory
Favorite memory: My first day of early childhood education class
Advice to future generations: Work hard, and set a high bar in life for yourself
Parents: Jessica Strickland
Jayla Phillips
School: Ayden-Grifton High School
Accomplishments: Purple cord for arts, acceptance into six colleges, starting at Fayetteville State University in the fall
Future plans: Fayetteville State University for a business degree
Extracurriculars: Colorguard (Band/dance team)
Favorite quote: I am perfectly imperfect!
Favorite memory: Celebrating with my family
Advice to future generations: The impossible is possible
Parents: Cassandra Sloan (mom), Londell Streeter (stepdad), Carl Phillips (dad), Katesha Phillips (stepmom)
Madeline Pierce
School: D.H. Conley High School
Accomplishments: National honors society and volunteered in the community. Certification in early childhood education.
Future plans: ECU as a Maynard scholar while participating in the education loving learning community.
Extracurriculars: Honors Society and Beta club
Favorite quote: “What if I fall? Oh, my darling what if you fly?”
Favorite memory: The day that I knew that I wanted to be a special education teacher
Advice to future generations: You’ll be fine, I know it’s scary but you’ll get through it!
Parents: Erin Pierce and Greg Pierce
Shaquille Pittman
School: North Pitt High School
Future plans: Pitt community college to take welding
Extracurriculars: I love basketball and rapping
Favorite quote: The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.
Favorite memory: Friends and learning
Advice to future generations: Do your best, never give up.
Parents: Jessica Benson
Kei’Ara Plymouth
School: Ayden-Grifton High School
Accomplishments: I made it through high school
Future plans: I plan to get my BSN and become a travel RN
Extracurriculars: President of Key Club
Favorite quote: “I’m a little piece but I’m well put together” — my Grandmother
Favorite memory: My junior year health science 1 and 2 class and the Friday night football games
Parents: Shernice Plymouth
Jaheim Pollard
School: Farmville Central High School
Accomplishments: Completed math pre-calculus at PCC; Honor Junior Society; smart, intelligent, fun and bubbly, outstanding and outgoing, respectful and caring, proud to be a Jaguar of a great school.
Future plans: Four-year college to major in business administration then own his own business.
Extracurriculars: Library assistant
Favorite quote: Keep pushing
Favorite memory: Big dawg status
Advice to future generations: Stay motivated keep trying failure is not an option!
Parents: Amanda Pollard
Nicolas Pope
School: D.H. Conley High School
Accomplishments: Teen Ambassador for the Health Science Academy; Certified Nursing Assistant 1, over 450 volunteer hours; placed second in the state in the website division for National History Day in 2016.
Future plans: ECU in the fall to major in nursing.
Extracurriculars: Health Science Academy, VolunTeen, HOSA, Varsity Track, Alpha Phi Alpha Pharaoh Mentoring Program
Favorite quote: A lion will never eat grass, no matter how hungry it is. Take after a lion, never lower your standards because of hunger.
Favorite memory: Attending ECU football games with friends.
Advice to future generations: Seize the moment!
Parents: Julissa Lopez
Simon Arturo Ramírez-Pineda
School: Pitt County Schools Early College High School
Future plans: Attending four-year college at UNC Charlotte and finding a job as a programmer
Extracurriculars: Science olympiad
Advice to future generations: Learn to study
Parents: José Ramírez and Silvia Pineda