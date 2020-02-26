The inaugural Med Instead of Meds class hosted Pitt County Cooperative Extension helped 18 participants learn to follow the Mediterranean diet to stay healthy and off medications.
The class was held every Monday from Oct. 21-Nov. 25 in the demonstration kitchen at the Cooperative Extension office. Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent Taneisha Armstrong led the class, which was created by N.C. State Extension and the Community and Clinical Connections for Prevention and Health Branch of the North Carolina Division of Public Health.
The Med way follows the eating patterns that are traditional in the countries that surround the Mediterranean Sea and include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, nuts, seeds, and olive oil and limits highly processed foods and added sugar. The Mediterranean diet has been extensively studied and is associated with promoting health and decreasing the risk of many chronic diseases including some forms of cancer, Type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
As such, the Mediterranean way of eating is recommended around the world, including in the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. MedInsteadofMeds.com, developed by experts at N.C. State and Public Health, is filled with recipes and resources that make a Med Month a great time of year to start eating the Med way.
Visit this link for another study proving the positive results of this diet https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/17/health/mediterranean-diet-microbiome-wellness/index.html.
For more information about Med Instead of Meds or other food and nutrition extension programs, contact Armstrong, 403 Government Circle Suite 2, Greenville, NC 27834, or 252-902-1714.
The next Med Instead of Meds classes for the general public is in October.