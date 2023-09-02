AYDEN — The Ayden Collard Festival is returning next weekend with some new features as part of the build-up for the 50th anniversary event in 2024.

The 49th festival runs Thursday through Saturday in downtown Ayden with rides, music, vendors and entertainment. New this year will be the troupe from Imagine Circus with three performances on Saturday.

  

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329-9572.