New to the Ayden Collard Festival will be the troupe from Imagine Circus with three performance on Saturday. The Raleigh-based production company provides circus performers, magicians, stage acts, kids activities and more.
Slater Mapp/Imagine Circus
Imagine Circus
Cooper Greer will perform at 7 p.m. this coming Saturday on the West Avenue Stage to close out the Collard Festival.
Bobby Burns
Staff Writer
Area Shrine units are always a hit during the annual Collard Festival parade.
File photo
The Ayden-Grifton High School Marching Chargers march during the 2022 Collard Festival Parade past a mural of the same scene from years past.
File photo
The Autry family of Greenville, Savannah, 4, mom Emily and Johnny, 3, reached new heights on the windjammer ride in 2021.
File photo
AYDEN — The Ayden Collard Festival is returning next weekend with some new features as part of the build-up for the 50th anniversary event in 2024.
The 49th festival runs Thursday through Saturday in downtown Ayden with rides, music, vendors and entertainment. New this year will be the troupe from Imagine Circus with three performances on Saturday.