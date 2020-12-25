The generosity of a caring community helped ensure Christmas gifts went to nearly 30,000 children this year who otherwise may have gone without, according to organizations that distributed the gifts.
Donations of toys and cash helped the annual Toys for Tots campaign secure two toys each for 29,032 children whose families sought assistance, said the Rev. Rodney Coles, who coordinates the effort for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Another effort collected an abundance of gifts for 200 foster children in the care of the Pitt County Department of Social Services.
“It is a tremendous support to DSS when we are able to partner with the community and put a smile on a foster child’s face,” Social Work Supervisor Chandra Mewborn said last week when she collected a donation of 135 toys from staff at the NCWorks Center in Greenville.
Numerous agencies and community partners like NCWorks, a state employment agency, assist DSS with its Holiday Cheer Program, she said. The effort helps children in the county’s foster care system and other families within the child welfare division, who have little to no resources, Mewborn said.
“Without these partnerships, Holiday Cheer would not have been successfully funded,” she said. “Christmas is not as much about opening our presents as opening our hearts.”
Holiday Cheer and Toys for Tots are among several efforts that operate in Pitt County to provide assistance during the holiday season. Pitt County Operation Santa Claus, spearheaded by Greenville Fire-Rescue, and the Salvation Army, also received tremendous support, officials said.
The pandemic canceled fundraisers, limited toy drives and presented other challenges, but did not deter generosity, Rev. Coles said.
“It was a difficult campaign this year, but successful,” he said. “We had support from the community, businesses and churches that helped make it work.”
The Toys for Tots Foundation provided strict guidelines to help make the campaign as safe as possible, he said.
“We had to spray (toys) down and let them sit for 24 hours to air out before we were able to bring them in. We made sure all the volunteers had safety masks, face shields and used hand sanitizer,” he said.
The effort collected about 15,000 toys. Monetary donations from individuals, businesses and churches allowed the organization to purchase thousands more, Coles said, with volunteers shopping locally to match age-appropriate toys to requests.
The Greenville Boulevard Walmart Super Center gets major props, Coles said.
“They opened a lane just for us to go shopping and help us get the toys to the vehicles,” he said. “We had some special favors. It’s been a blessing.”
Even in the waning hours before Christmas, volunteers were still collecting and distributing toys.
“Some people came at the last minute, and we want to fulfill those lists,” he said. “So, we (were) still picking up toys and getting the toys to the families. ... We didn’t want to leave any children behind.”
Coles said the logistics behind giving out 58,064 toys can be overwhelming. “That’s a lot of toys,” he said. The organization works with area churches, public housing agencies and other nonprofit groups to distribute the toys.
The effort received a boost this year from the City of Greenville and the Pitt County United Way, who worked with Coles’ Churches Outreach Network to open the new Community Resource Center on Brompton Lane in November.
The facility provided plenty of storage and workspace for the effort, and Taylor’s Warehousing provided the use of a forklift, he said. “I want to thank everybody that helped. I couldn’t have done this without support.”
Churches Outreach and partner agencies provide a variety of assistance throughout the year from the center, including food distributions, disaster assistance and, since the pandemic, distribution of hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and face masks and other personal protective equipment.
He said the ministry has use of the warehouse for at least one year.
“I don’t know what is going to happen next year,” he added. “If the community wants us to continue to have the facility — to get toys out and hygiene and cleaning kits out — please make a donation to the Pitt County United Way for the Community Resource Center.”
He said that would allow the work to continue.
“Everybody involved with this is a volunteer. No one gets a paycheck. In this ministry everybody is free — but you need a building and you need a forklift,” he said.