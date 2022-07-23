Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
British Invaders concert
Sunday in the Park, a free concert series, will feature British Invaders from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Food and drinks are available for sale. Pets are permitted. The inclement weather hotline is 758-7246. In case of rain, cancellations will be announced at www.facebook.com/sundayintheparkcog.
Open house
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum, 554 Second St., will host its monthly open house from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. Docents will be on hand to point out specific items of interest and to answer any questions. There is no admission fee, but donations are accepted. Visit aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
Get Carded
Daughters for Dads will host its annual Get Carded fundraiser from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday at the Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., Admission is a $25 gas or grocery gift card with a receipt. Daughters for Dads gives gift cards to help with travel expenses and meals for local families battling cancer. The fundraising event will include appetizers, wine and prize drawings. Visit www.facebook.com/Daughters4Dads/.
Magnolia auditions
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host auditions for the award-winning musical “Avenue Q” at 6 p.m. July 28-29. Callbacks are 2 p.m. on July 31. Participants should prepare a song of choice and be prepared for cold readings. Roles are for ages 18 and older. Nine shows will be presented Oct. 13-16 and 20-22. For information, contact Mitch at mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.
Splash Day
Ayden Arts and Recreation, in conjunction with Trillium Health Resources, will host Family Splash Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 30, at Ayden District Park, 3869 Jolly Road, Ayden. The free event will include inflatable waterslides, character appearances, a splash pad, games, face-painting, arts and crafts, food and music. It is open to all ages, but pets are not allowed. Call 481-5837 or visit aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com.
Stuff the bus
Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County will host a school supply drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 to benefit Pitt County Schools. Donors may bring contributions to a bus parked outside Walmart, 4600 E. 10th St., for school social workers to distribute to children in need. The event is co-sponsored by Optimum.
Women’s conference
Holy Trinity United Holy Church, 305 N. Skinner St., will host a women’s fellowship conference beginning at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6, and 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 7. Eldress Angela Phillips of English Chapel Free Will Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. Registration fee is $10. Call 758-6049 or email holytrinitygreenvillenc@gmail.com.
Music in the Park
The Town of Grimesland will host Music in the Park at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, at Community Park, off Pitt Street, next to the Town Hall. The free event will feature jazz music from Michael Stevenson and Friends. Visit grimesland.org or call 752-6337.
Watermelon Festival
The Winterville Watermelon Festival will be held Aug. 25-28 at Winterville Recreation Park Amphitheatre, 332 Sylvania St. The event will include food, entertainment, carnival rides, contests and vendors. The Watermelon Jam, featuring Jameson Rodgers, with opening performances by Cooper Greer and Kylie Morgan, will be held from 6-11 p.m. on Aug. 27. Concert tickets are $15-$25. Visit watermelonfestival.com.