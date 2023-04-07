Winterville Train Depot

The Winterville Historical and Arts Society is hosting a series of concerts at the Winterville Depot .

The Winterville Historical & Arts Society is holding a spring concert series with performances by some of the area’s finest entertainers at the Winterville Depot starting next week.

Seven concerts will run from April 11 through May 23 at the historical depot, 217 Worthington St., which the group restored and now owns. The shows are funded through the Pitt County Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts.

