...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING
TO 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society is hosting a series of concerts at the Winterville Depot .
The Winterville Historical & Arts Society is holding a spring concert series with performances by some of the area’s finest entertainers at the Winterville Depot starting next week.
Seven concerts will run from April 11 through May 23 at the historical depot, 217 Worthington St., which the group restored and now owns. The shows are funded through the Pitt County Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts.
“We are offering a variety of music genres in these concerts,” said Trish Worthington Cobb of the society. “We hope to have Winterville humming.”
Performers and dates follow:
Steve Creech Quartet: The foursome will play jazz standards and a mix of favorites with Carolyn Myers on keyboards and vocals; Jim Gilliam, sax, keyboard and vocals; Stephen Pryor, bass; and Creech on guitar. The show is 7-9 p.m. on April 11. Tickets are $10.
Michael Stephenson and Friends: The group will play the music of two well-known composers from the area, Billy Taylor of Greenville and Loonis McGlohon of Ayden. Stephenson plays saxophone, Jim Gilliam is on keyboard and Samantha Kunz will sing. The show is 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. It’s free.
The Spiritualaires and Nu Mynistree: Two popular groups from Greenville will present an afternoon of fervent and moving sacred soul music. The show is 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. Tickets are $10.
Shannon Baker and Sometime Soon: The group plays acoustic bluegrass and harmony well-delivered with energy and depth. Baker is the lead vocalist and plays mandolin; Ronnie Parrish is on upright bass; Chris Hill plays fiddle; Joe Pessolano plays guitar, mandolin and sings; Josh Dudley plays banjo, guitar and sings. Russell Johnson, on mandolin and guitar, will be their special guest. The show is 7-9 p.m. on Friday, May 12. Tickets are $10.
Lightnin’ Wells: The legendary, multi-talented musician has been playing his brand of acoustic blues throughout North Carolina, the United States and internationally since 1970. The performance is 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, May 18. Tickets are $10.
Tar River Boys: Eastern North Carolina’s original bluegrass boys group is made up of Willie Nelms on guitar; Roger Saureborn on mandolin; Lane Hollis, banjo; John Booker, bass; and Dan O’Day, fiddle. The show is 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. Tickets are $10.