D.H. Conley High School student Asa Thurnau has been named Distinguished Young Woman of Pitt County. Seven young women participated in the annual scholarship program on March 13.
Laci Lozner was named first finalist, and Abigail Lantz was named second finalist. Both are students at Conley.
Asa, daughter of Karen Demsky and Stephen Thurnau, was awarded a $1,500 scholarship and will go on to represent the county in the Distinguished Young Woman of North Carolina program in 2022. She also received the spirit award and preliminary awards in interview and scholastics.
Laci, daughter of Mark and Ashley Lozner, received a $900 scholarship. She received preliminary awards in fitness, self-expression and talent. Abigail, daughter of Tracey and Joseph Lantz, received a $600 scholarship, along with preliminary awards in fitness, talent, interview and scholastics.
J.H. Rose High School student Caroline Ramsey, daughter of Dr. Keith M. Ramsey and Anne-Marie Townsend Jung Ramsey, received the Be Your Best Self award and a $500 scholarship, along with a preliminary award in talent.
Other participants included Conley student Alyssa Rambert, daughter of Shantez and Freddie Rambert; and South Central High School students Kailee and Emily Grubbs, daughters of Jeff and Sissy Grubbs. Kailee received preliminary awards in self-expression and scholastics, and Emily received a preliminary award in scholastics.
Due to COVID-19, most of this year’s program was recorded and judged virtually. Olivia Salter and Brooke McLawhorn served as co-chairs of the program.