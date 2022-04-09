D.H. Conley High School Future Business Leaders of America students recently received honors at the state leadership conference in Greensboro.
David Yoon was selected state president of FBLA, and Caleb Dudley was presented with the professional division scholarship. He will be attending Duke University in the fall.
Conley’s FBLA, which is led by adviser Scott Haddock, won the largest chapter in the state with 293 members.
The following students placed and are eligible for nationals in Chicago:
Caleb Dudley, Business Calculations, fourth place; Andrew Hollinger, Insurance and Risk Management fourth place; Meredith Rupp, Introduction to Business Concepts, fourth place; Meredith Philyaw, Introduction to Event Planning, fourth place; Ebbie Purvis, Introduction to Event Planning, fourth place; Alexis Do, Introduction to Social Media Strategy, third place; Linda Xue, Introduction to Social Media Strategy, third place; Cooper Marcum, Journalism, fourth place; Kean Dao, Marketing, second place; Tyler Zboyovsky, Marketing, second place; David Yoon, Marketing, second place; Landon Elks, Public Speaking, second place; Jae Yoon, Sports and Entertainment, second place; Matthew Taylor, Sports and Entertainment, second place; Jonathan Jackson, Sports and Entertainment, second place; Brendan Gregory, UX Design, third place; Alexia Vachhani, UX Design, second place; Kevon Evans, UX Design, fourth place.