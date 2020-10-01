The dead branches of the emerald ash tree at the corner of our lot had been a ghostly perch for crows for going on three years. I put off cutting it down until the poison ivy vines rooted in its bark were at least as dead and as dry as the tree.
My dead tree is among thousands in our corner of East Tennessee killed by the emerald ash borer, an invasive Asian beetle. The decimation of ash trees is sad to see, but they make nice firewood — which should not be sold or moved very far to help minimize the beetle’s spread.
Every time I fire up a chainsaw on the farm it takes be back to the 1970s. When we moved into the roughly 100-year-old farmhouse, Dad decided it would be charming to use a woodstove for heat. He went out and bought a Stihl chainsaw for providing the fuel.
I’m positive that my father tried his hand at buzzing through a log or two with that saw, but I cannot for the life of me locate that particular mental snapshot. All I can recall is me behind the saw felling tree after tree after tree.
Heating that drafty old house with wood was hopeless. But the effort turned me into a regular teenage Briscoe Darling, the “Andy Griffith Show” character who described himself as a “tiller of soil, feller of trees.”
The dead tree was against the barbed wire fence that separates our former hayfield from a neighboring cow pasture. Skilled as I am at felling trees, I could not figure a safe method for making this one fall on my side of the fence.
I carefully took two sections of wire loose so that the tree would not damage the fence. I then notched the trunk and sent the dry old buzzard crashing into the pasture.
While making limbs into logs, I kept imagining an old farmer stepping up in his bib overalls to have a word with me about the mess I’d made on his land. I imagined that scene because it happened once when I was that teenage Briscoe Darling helping an older acquaintance fell a huge oak tree for someone near Jonesborough, Tenn.
We had taken down a fence because the tree had to fall into the pasture on the other side. The old farmer — thumbs in his bibs and a jaw full of tobacco — walked up slowly while we were trimming limbs. When we stopped our saws, he spit and lit into us.
“I want every piece of wood, every limb, twig and leaf off my property!” he bellowed.
He turned and walked away. We had no intention of leaving any tree clutter behind, but it would be at least three days of work. When I called my friend about going back to finish the job, he said we would just let that old farmer keep it for firewood. I still feel a little guilty about that.
No one ever lit into me for dropping my ash tree on the wrong side of the fence. But this time I threw every scrap of it back over onto my side.
Well, almost.