Q My father had another child many years after I was born. I overheard him telling my aunt that my younger sibling is so much “easier.” I don’t know if this means that he found me hard to raise, or if it’s just easier this time because he has already learned the ropes. Should I take offense to this? I don’t really want to confront him about it if it wasn’t a big deal. — First Born
A Nothing good can come out of exploring what you overheard. Do not take offense. Your father’s experience with you when you were born was based on all kinds of circumstances over which you had absolutely no control. Now, as a mature man, he knows more, may be more stable in his life and is in a different position to handle a child. That is likely what “easier” means to him. His evaluation is probably about himself, not about you or your sibling.
Be happy for your father and your sibling. Do your best to establish your own relationship with them. Though you are many years older, this is your opportunity to build a loving relationship with your own flesh and blood. This is an exciting time. Choose to be positive about it and be happy for your father that he gets to guide a young life at this time. Also, resist the temptation to feel jealous if your father does things differently or more attentively with this child. It is a new day. Enjoy it for what it is.
Q I’m having a hard time respecting my boyfriend now that I am the main breadwinner. I still love him and want to be with him, but the dynamic of our relationship has changed drastically since he lost his job. I’m not sure why I feel this way. I’m hoping it will all go back to normal when he gets back on his feet, but things are tense between us right now. How can we maintain a healthy dynamic while he is looking for a new job? — Out of Work BF
A Studies have been conducted that illustrate how negatively a man can be affected when he loses his job. Our culture says that the man must provide. When he cannot, this can lead to depression and a deep sense of being devalued. That obviously makes it harder for you to manage your relationship.
Now is the time for patience and empathy. Know that your boyfriend is suffering emotionally. He needs to maintain his self-confidence in order to be attractive to potential employers. Talk to him about his interests and abilities. Help him think outside the box for job ideas. During this period, many people are looking beyond their comfort zone when it comes to work. Since there are a lot of jobs available right now, encourage him to look in all areas that are hiring, even if they are beyond his usual scope of work.
Do things that get him moving. Take walks or long drives that help to open his horizons and cut down on your stress. Find ways to enjoy each other without spending much money. This can help to create a neutral space where he doesn’t feel financially stressed. You can prepare a meal to carry with you and eat outdoors during your walk.
On your own, make time for yourself. Go out with friends. Read a book. Do something that makes you happy as a balance to the stress that you are feeling with him.
New beau still active on dating app
Q I met a man on a dating app, and we’ve gone on about four dates. We talk often, and I thought we were starting to get somewhere. I deleted the app after our second date. I downloaded the dating app again just out of curiosity and noticed that the man I’ve been seeing has been updating his pictures, status and bio — meaning he is still very active on the app. Should I take this as a subtle sign that he is not interested? — Dating App Problems
A Slow down. Four dates do not a marriage make — or even a commitment, necessarily.
Rather than jumping to any conclusions, talk to this man. The two of you are still getting to know each other. What are your goals and plans? Have you discussed those things? What are you looking for in a relationship? Do you want to find a partner? It sounds like that. Does he? Or is he looking to have fun? Find out what his goals and expectations are so that you can determine if the two of you are aligned.
You jumped to the conclusion that since the two of you were enjoying each other, you had no more need for the app. You should talk about that with him as well. Ask him if he intends to keep dating and exploring with other women or if he wants to see if there’s something special between the two of you. Find out his thoughts on monogamy. Ask until you are clear as to where he stands. But also don’t rush. Get to know each other, and you will learn whether you share values, interests and goals.
Q My boyfriend is constantly insisting on paying for everything, buying me nice things and taking me on expensive dates, only later to throw everything in my face when we get into an argument. It’s getting to the point where I don’t even want him to do anything nice for me if he is just going to hold it over my head. To me, nothing is really genuine if he is keeping track of every single purchase. How should I handle this in the future? — Manipulative Boyfriend
A Pump the brakes. Evaluate your relationship. Make a list with two columns: pros and cons. Write down what you appreciate about your relationship and what you do not. Be specific, critical and balanced. Review the past week, month and year. What stands out that made you happy? Since your boyfriend gives you lots of gifts, write down each gift and the circumstances for receiving it, followed by the moment that it blew up in your face. What happened then?
Now look at other scenarios. What does your boyfriend do for you or with you that makes you happy? Describe those things so that you can fully see what you like about being with him. When you have exhausted that list, go to the cons. What do you not like? What upsets you, hurts your feelings, makes you anxious?
Compare your lists to decide whether it is worth it for you to stay with this man. If you think it is, it’s time to change some things. Stop accepting the gifts, at least for now. Let your boyfriend know the things he does that upset you. Ask him to stop his manipulative ways. You will need to point out when he does it, as he may not realize what he’s doing. Over time, notice if he is attempting to improve. This will help you decide if you should stay.
