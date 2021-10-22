East Carolina University’s dance students will return to live performances this weekend for the first time in two years with Dance @ Wright.
“We’re very excited to be having our first main stage performance with a live audience since the onset of the pandemic,” John Dixon, associate professor of dance, said. “The dancers have been working so hard in their classes and rehearsals while maintaining all safety protocols so that we can bring this show to the public.”
The last time audiences were invited to attend a production was Fall Dance in October 2019. While performances resumed by the fall of 2020, audiences remained virtual throughout the remainder of the academic year.
This weekend’s performances, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Wright Auditorium, are the second in a series of presentations as part of the 60th anniversary ECU/Loessin Playhouse season. Dance @ Wright features a range of dance styles from jazz and tap to ballet and contemporary.
Brooklyn-based dance artist and ECU dance alumna Ellen Sickenberger will be featured as a guest choreographer. She currently performs with URBAN/TRIBE and is a touring cast member of Nadine Bommer’s “INVISI’ball” contemporary dance company.
Sickenberger’s piece in Dance @ Wright features the class of dancers who are scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2022, including dance major Abigail Telenko.
“(Her) approach to movement creation and rehearsal process incorporates the energy of the room,” Telenko said. “Her perspective is refreshing as it broke up our ‘normal’ way of thinking.”
Madeline Douglas, a senior dance performance and choreographer major, was selected to present her choreography work in Dance @ Wright.
“I was able to delve into the endless possibilities of movement, constantly challenging myself,” she said. “This is a piece that resonates with me as a choreographer while working to bring out the best in each dancer, treasuring each of their unique talents and presenting their stunning abilities on stage.”
Liza Eller, who was a student choreographer in last spring’s dance concert, returned as a graduate to choreograph a work for seven dance majors.
“(It is) an exciting and upbeat contemporary jazz dance that shows all of Liza’s strengths as a choreographer — rich visual patterning, exceptional musicality and deeply inventive gestural details,” Dixon said of Eller’s work.
This year, the School of Theatre and Dance has invited local dance studios to be part of the concert. Audiences will see performances from Katura Dance (2 p.m. Saturday), North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts (7:30 p.m. Saturday) and Greenville Civic Ballet (2 p.m. Sudnay).
Admission is $15 for the general public, $12 for seniors and $10 for ECU students and youth. Tickets are available online at theatredance.ecu.edu or by calling the box office at 328-6829.