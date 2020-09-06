WILLIAMSTON — No one may ever be sure how many cars cross the Roanoke River bridge each day. For some, it is simply a link between Martin and Bertie counties.
In 2004, the bridge was named in honor of Trooper G. Tom Davis, but many have no idea why. Those who knew Davis remember a highly regarded lawman and one of the darkest days Williamston has ever known — all in one breath.
Last week marked 45 years since Davis, a State Highway Patrolman nearing the completion of his 28th year of service, was killed on North Sycamore Street, now known as Martin Luther King Drive.
Some of the men involved in the events sat down to remember Davis at the occasion of an earlier anniversary of his death.
“It was a day,” he paused, “like I don’t want to see again.” That is how retired Williamston Police Officer Rod Bass remembered Sept. 2, 1975.
Shortly after 10 a.m., Bass, then a corporal, was headed toward Martin Plaza from the other side of town. According to Bass, he was going to keep watch for a car reportedly fleeing from a Jamesville bank robbery which had just occurred minutes earlier.
“I heard the shot,” Bass recalled. As he got closer to the scene, the patrol officer was flagged down by a bystander.
“I saw Tom lying in the street, his blue light was still going,” said Bass, who then called for rescue. A local doctor was next on the scene to offer help.
Bass knew Davis and had attended schools with the Bertie County trooper. “At first, I couldn’t tell you it was him,” Bass said. “He tried to talk to me, but he could not.”
Davis had been shot in the throat at close range. It would later be determined the weapon was a sawed-off shotgun.
According to reports, the Windsor resident had stopped the car Bass was headed to look for. At 10:20 a.m., he stopped a two-door, 1968 Pontiac Bonneville for running a stoplight while coming into Williamston from Jamesville.
Some speculate the suspects were trying to reach N.C. 125 in order to return to the Halifax County area, where the trio of occupants resided.
The stop was made on North Sycamore Street. This was near what was then known as Bland’s Cleaners, which sat on the opposite side of the street from Roanoke Chevrolet.
Many believe Davis never heard the radio information regarding the bank robbery at Jamesville’s Branch Bank and Trust Co.
What happened next has been called the “most intensive manhunt ever” in the area.
Lewis Young, who retired from the State Bureau of Investigation, was one of the law enforcement officers to join the manhunt that day. Then a special agent of less than two years, Young recalled his role in the search.
“I never went to he scene of the shooting,” he explained. “I was part of the tracking team. Along with Bob Fanning of the FBI, a Williamston Police officer and a tracking dog. We came in where the car was found.”
Young retraced the pattern of the search, carrying them west of the Woodlawn cemetery in a “zig-zag” pattern south and west, through the rural area. All the while parallel with the town and main street.
At this time, the search was going full force both in the air and on the ground. “The helicopter was watching us,” according to Young. He described what happened once the helicopter spotted the suspects in a soybean field.
“They said they saw them. But on the ground, the beans were high enough you could have walked up on them and not even seen them.”
The field was on the John Whitley Farm, across the Seaboard Coastline tracks, off the north end of Edgelea Avenue in Williamston’s West End Community.
He continued, “The helicopter then came in low enough and blew the bushes back. And they (the suspects) were laying in them.”
The trio did not resist capture. “All those agents were coming in on them, there was nowhere for them to go,” Young added, describing the scene as a “crush” of officers converging on the field.
“Without the dog and the helicopter,” Young said, “we would have missed them.”
Taken into custody were Frank Jerome Squire, then 24 years old of Weldon; Joseph Seaborn, 21, also of Weldon; and 22-year old Faye Beatrice Brown of Garysburg.
Law enforcement came from all over that day to help.
“Officers came that could not identify Tom Davis,” according to Young. “But it didn’t matter.”
“Tom Davis was an excellent highway patrolman,” Young explained. “He dedicated his life to the patrol; the citizens and the youth of Bertie County and Martin County knew him almost as well.”
Walter Parrish, a retired patrol officer, remembered his friend.
“Beyond a highway patrolman, he was a good Christian and a good friend,” Parrish said. “Tom wasn’t interested in promotions, and he could have had plenty, but that was not what he was about.”
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, www.odmp.org, the death of Davis and another trooper in 1979, communication protocols were changed statewide and local authorities along with the patrol made better efforts to immediately cross communicate in the event of serious crimes and attacks on officers.
Patrolman Davis was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, and was survived by his wife and two children.
When you cross the Roanoke River bridge, remember Trooper Guy Thomas Davis Jr.