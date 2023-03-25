ADVENTURE CAMP
WHO: preschool through seventh grade
WHAT: Camp will feature a camp theme with outdoor activities, campfire stories and crafts.
WHEN: July 31-Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-noon (grades three-seven), 1-4 p.m. (preschool-second grade)
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
CONTACT: 931-0760
ANIMAL CAMP
WHO: preschool through sixth grade
WHAT: Camp will feature animal-themed stories, activities and crafts.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 24-28
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
CONTACT: 931-0760
AQUAVENTURE SUMMER CAMP
WHO: ages 5-13
WHAT: Activities include swimming, crafts, games, movies and field trips.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 12-Aug. 18
WHERE: Aquaventure Aquatic Campus, 214-A Beacon Drive, Winterville
COST: $225 per week
REGISTRATION: aquaventurenc.com
CONTACT: Call 931-8081
BRICKS4 KIDZ
WHO: ages 5-12
WHAT: Campers will work with Lego bricks to build models at camps, which have different weekly themes.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 12-Aug. 18
WHERE: 650 Fire Tower Road, Suite B
COST: $100 for half day and $155 for full day camp.
REGISTRATION: Visit www.bricks4kidz.com/enc
CONTACT: 320-3973 or email bgrinder@bricks4kidz.com
CAMP ESCAPE
WHO: ages 5-21 (special needs)
WHAT: Recreational camp for people with disabilities. Each week will have a different theme.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 20-23, June 26-30, July 5-7, July 10-14, July 17-21, July 24-28 and July 31-Aug. 4
WHERE: Drew Steele Center, 1058 S. Elm St.
COST: $60 per week for city residents, $90 for others (discount for shorter camp weeks)
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4541 or email bharpe@greenvillenc.gov
CHRISTMAS IN JULY
WHO: preschool through seventh grade
WHAT: Camp will feature Christmas-themed stories, activities and crafts.
WHEN: July 10-14, 9 a.m.-noon (preschool-second grade), 1-4 p.m. (grades three-seven)
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $175
CONTACT: 931-0760
EPPES SUMMER DAY CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12 (must have completed kindergarten)
WHAT: Recreational camp includes games, sports, swimming, crafts and field trips.
WHEN: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 12-23 (no camp June 19); June 26-July 7 (no camp July 3-4); July 10-21; July 24-Aug. 4
WHERE: Eppes Recreation Center, 400 Nash St.
COST: $45 per two-week session for city residents, $68 for others. (Discount for holiday weeks)
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: Call 329-4548 or email rdjones@greenvillenc.gov.
FAIRY CAMP
WHO: preschool through seventh grade
WHAT: Camp will feature crafts, dance, drama, singing and creative movement.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 31-Aug. 4 or Aug. 7-11
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
CONTACT: 931-0760
JAMBOREE AT SOUTH GREENVILLE CAMP
WHO: ages 5-12 (must have completed kindergarten)
WHAT: Recreational camp includes games, crafts and field trips. There will be a different theme each week.
WHEN: 7:45 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 12-Aug. 5 (no camp June 19 or July 3-4)
WHERE: South Greenville Recreation Center, 851 Howell St.
COST: $60 per week for city residents, $90 for others. (Discount for holiday weeks.)
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4549 or email Nmanigo@greenvillenc.gov.
KIDS’ FIT CAMP
WHO: ages 8-12
WHAT: Camp will provide supervised exercise for kids with activities including sports, games and swimming.
WHEN: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. June 26-30
WHERE: Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center, 921 Staton Road
COST: $50 for city residents, $75 for others (discount for members)
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4550
MYSTERY WEEK CAMP
WHO: preschool through third grade
WHAT: Camp will feature creative activities with a different theme each day.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 31-Aug. 4
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $175
CONTACT: 931-0760
OPERATION SUNSHINE
WHO: girls ages 5-13
WHAT: Camp includes STEM activities, enrichment in reading and math, tennis, swimming, dance, fitness, sign language, art, jewelry-making and field trips.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays from June 26-July 28 (no camp the week of July 4)
WHERE: Operation Sunshine, 1328 Chestnut St.
COST: $45 per week
REGISTRATION: Email operationsunshineinc03@gmail.com
CONTACT: 252-758-5315 or 252-341-8235
PIRATE CAMP
WHO: preschool to second grade
WHAT: Participants will take part in pirate activities, including walking the plank and finding treasure.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 12-16
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $175
CONTACT: 931-0760
PLAYGROUND PROGRAM
WHO: ages 5-12 (must have completed kindergarten)
WHAT: Camp includes sports, games and arts and crafts.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 12-Aug. 4 (no camp June 19 or the week of July 3-4)
WHERE: Greenfield Terrace Park, 401 Greenfield Blvd.
COST: $25 per two-week session for city residents; $38 for others (discount for holiday weeks)
REGISTRATION: at www.greenvillenc.gov
CONTACT: 329-4569
PRINCESS CAMP
WHO: preschool through second grade
WHAT: The camp will include tiaras, tutus, castles, crafts, tea and dancing.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 12-16
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $175
CONTACT: 931-0760
REC PLUS CAMP
WHO: ages 5-10 (must have completed kindergarten)
WHAT: Campers will participate in sports and camp games, field trips, based on different weekly themes.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 12-Aug. 4 (no camp June 19 or July 3-4)
WHERE: H. Boyd Lee Park
COST: $125 for city residents and $175 for others. (Discount for holiday weeks)
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4550
SPLASH ZONE
WHO: preschool to seventh grade
WHAT: Camp features outdoor water activities.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 17-21 (grades three-seven), 1-4 p.m. July 24-28 (preschool-second grade)
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $175
CONTACT: 931-0760
SUMMER ADVENTURE CAMP
WHO: ages 6-12
WHAT: Farmville Parks and Recreation camp will feature a different theme each week in this camp, which includes swimming, field trips and other activities.
WHEN: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays from June 12-July 28 (no camp the week of July 4)
WHERE: 3886 S. Main St., Farmville
COST: $100 per week
REGISTRATION: Enrollment is limited. Register from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays or 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at Farmville Town Hall, 3672 N. Main St.
CONTACT: Visit farmvillencparks.com or call 753-6712 or 753-6722.
SUMMER DAY CAMP
WHO: ages 6-12
WHAT: Campers will participate in arts and crafts, sports, games and field trips.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday from June 26-Aug. 11 (extended care available)
WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden
COST: $55 per week for Ayden residents and $65 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or at the recreation office.
CONTACT: 481-5837
SUMMER ENRICHMENT PROGRAM
WHO: first through fifth grades (rising)
WHAT: Campers will participate in activities such as arts and crafts, active outdoor games, music, swimming, free-play, electronic day, field trips, group games, movies, and skating.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Fridays from June 15-Aug. 5
WHERE: Wintergreen Primary and Ridgewood Elementary schools
COST: $125 per week
REGISTRATION: at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation office, 4561 County Home Road
CONTACT: Call 902-1975
SUMMER EXTRAVAGANZA
WHO: preschool through sixth grade
WHAT: Camp will include outdoor games and treats.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 12-16 (grades three-six), 1-4 p.m. June 26-30 (preschool-second grade)
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
CONTACT: 931-0760
SUPERHERO CAMP
WHO: preschool through second grade
WHAT: Campers will design a cape and mask and spend their days training and dressing as super heroes.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 19-23
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $175
CONTACT: 931-0760
UNDER THE SEA CAMP
WHO: preschool through first grade
WHAT: Through art, songs, stories, and play, children will learn about marine animals that make the ocean their home.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 10-14 or July 24-28
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $175
REGISTRATION: Camp Oakwood.org
CONTACT: 931-0760