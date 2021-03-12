Daylight saving time also is a good time to change out the batteries in household smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, fire safety officials said this week.
With families spending more time at home due to the pandemic, now also is a critical time to review home fire safety plans, state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said.
“Smoke alarms cut the chances of dying in a fire in half, but they have to be in proper working condition in order to do their job,” said Causey, who also is the State Fire Marshal. “I urge everyone to use this weekend to check your smoke alarm. This could be a potentially life-saving investment of time and energy.”
Daylight savings time begins 2 a.m. on Sunday, and people should take a minute to switch out their batteries when the reset their clocks, Causey said.
There were 120 fire deaths in North Carolina in 2020, and in many of those incidents, a proper-working smoke alarm was not inside the home. So far in 2021, there have been 31 fire deaths.
“Changing your clock either back or forward should be like tying a string around your finger to remember to check your smoke alarm battery,” said Causey. “The two practices need to go hand in hand.”
The National Fire Protection Association reports three out of every five home fire deaths across the nation resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.
Of those, in fires in which the smoke alarms were present but did not operate, more than half of them had missing or disconnected batteries after nuisance alarms, such as the alarm going off during cooking, the organization reported.
Dead batteries caused one-quarter of the smoke alarm failures. Hardwired power source problems caused 7 percent of the failures. The rest of the failures occurred because of defective or improperly installed alarms.
For details on how to check smoke alarm batteries or have an alarm installed, contact your local fire department or the Office of State Fire Marshal at 1-800-634-7854.