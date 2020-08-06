Carolyn's Creations is the vendor of the week at the Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road.
Carolyn Bangley, owner of Carolyn's Creations, makes many decorative and useful items out of fabric.
"I began quilting 20 years ago and fell in love with it," Bangley said. "After making a quilt, there is always some fabric left over so I started making smaller things to use some of it up. That hasn't really happened but I have fun trying.
"Selling these gives me money to buy more fabric," she said. "My favorite thing to do is roam through quilt stores in search of new designs and colors of fabric."
This is Bangley's forth year at the Leroy James Farmers Market. She said has thoroughly enjoyed being there and has met many wonderful people.
Among her big sellers are bowl holders, which prevent burns from hot bowls used in the microwave. They are available in three sizes and a variety of colors and prints.
Other items include hot mats, plastic bag holders, purses and dog and cat mats to go under a pet's food bowl.
Some of the decorative products are table toppers, table runners and wall hangings. Seasonal items also are available.
Her products also are available at The Postal Annex in the Harris Teeter Bells Fork Plaza and at the Half Moon Market in Snow Hill. She has a Facebook page at: Facebook/carolynscreations0808
The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Masks are required for vendors and clients.
Contact La Rita Johnson at 814-1627 or email larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov, visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket for more information about products and preorders.