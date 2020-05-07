I have a co-worker, Scott, who is good at troubleshooting computer problems. He is my age and he knows how to talk computers in a language I can understand, which is why I call him first when I get into a digital bind.
If Scott can’t solve it, I will break down and place an official request for assistance with the IT professionals in our building.
They will ask me questions like, “Have you checked the connection between your multiplatform interface cable and the R-Drive haloscript receiver?”
To which I will answer, “If that’s the same as turning it off for a couple of minutes and then turning it back on again, then yes. Actually gave that one a triple check.”
When we made the switch to working from home due to the pandemic, I quickly realized that most of what I do for the community college is done on computer.
Before the shutdown, I had not set up my work email to come through on my personal smartphone. Work belongs at work, after all.
But working at home is different and I soon realized that the ability to connect through email even while away from the computer would be handy. I called Scott and the transfer was running smoothly right up until I needed to enter a certain password in order to proceed.
Increasingly complicated password protection is now applied to multiple computer functions, making certain passwords that are seldom required nearly impossible to recall. For this reason, the password I needed but could not recall is written on a sticky note beside my desk back at the college.
Fortunately, there is a process for changing passwords. Unfortunately, the process in this instance was maddeningly difficult, invasive and time consuming. But when it was over, I had work email on my personal phone — and most likely a clean background check on record with the Department of Homeland Security.
Fast-forward to last week. For technical reasons that make no sense at all to me, I had to get a new phone. Transferring data from an old smartphone to a new one is a transition that’s about as seamless as a contested divorce.
Asking a spouse to transfer the data places one at risk of experiencing both.
“How can your phone have a different password?” Sharon, the go-to gadget guru at our house, asked. “We’re on the same plan. This is crazy!”
As she repeatedly expressed her puzzlement and rising frustration, all I could do was shrug. Finally, a sinking realization washed over me.
The password that my phone had demanded in order to accept my work email was different from the work-related password secured to my desk on a sticky note back at the college. My phone had wanted me to remember the password for my phone — which Sharon could have easily provided had I called her instead of Scott.
The worst of it is that nearly two months after inadvertently assigning my phone a newly complicated sequence of numbers, symbols and letters — both uppercase and lowercase — I had no clue what it was.
“How could you not write it down!?” Sharon bellowed.
“No sticky notes?” I joked.
Bad joke.
I almost told her it had been Scott’s idea to change the password. But the next time I have to get a new phone, I’m going to need him.
