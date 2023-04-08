Longevity is a point of pride at Grifton’s Shad Festival, one of the oldest in North Carolina. The creatures leading this festival’s parade might have missed that first festival in 1972 by a few thousand millennia, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t prehistorically pleased to make their first appearance.

Ruby T-Rex, from snout to tail a roughly 40-foot-long animatronic owned by Ed’s Dinosaurs Live out of Concord, will be a highlight of the Shad Festival Parade this year, organizers said. Consisting of a head and a tail bursting forth from each end of a trailer, the contraption will lead the way along with other dinosaurs such as a five-meter-long Stegosaurus and Triceratops.

