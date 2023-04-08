...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Ruby T-Rex, above, a roughly 40-foot-long animatronic will lead this year’s Shad Festival parade. Ed’s Dinosaurs Live also will feature other dinosaurs such as a five-meter-long Stegosaurus and Triceratops.
A Dinosaur Meet and Greet, at left, will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at McCrae Street where kids of all ages can ride dinosaurs and interact with puppets. Ed Bound and his dinosaurs have appeared at many past Pitt County Fairs. Bound said he fell in love with the beasts as a little boy and in his 62 years he never outgrew that proclivity toward the prehistoric.
Ruby T-Rex, above, a roughly 40-foot-long animatronic will lead this year’s Shad Festival parade. Ed’s Dinosaurs Live also will feature other dinosaurs such as a five-meter-long Stegosaurus and Triceratops.
Contributed photo/Ed’s Dinosaurs Live
A Dinosaur Meet and Greet, at left, will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at McCrae Street where kids of all ages can ride dinosaurs and interact with puppets. Ed Bound and his dinosaurs have appeared at many past Pitt County Fairs. Bound said he fell in love with the beasts as a little boy and in his 62 years he never outgrew that proclivity toward the prehistoric.
Ed's Dinosaurs Live
Grifton Shad festival visitors will have a chance to take photos and interact with a host of creatures from Ed’s Dinosaurs Live out of Concord.
Longevity is a point of pride at Grifton’s Shad Festival, one of the oldest in North Carolina. The creatures leading this festival’s parade might have missed that first festival in 1972 by a few thousand millennia, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t prehistorically pleased to make their first appearance.
Ruby T-Rex, from snout to tail a roughly 40-foot-long animatronic owned by Ed’s Dinosaurs Live out of Concord, will be a highlight of the Shad Festival Parade this year, organizers said. Consisting of a head and a tail bursting forth from each end of a trailer, the contraption will lead the way along with other dinosaurs such as a five-meter-long Stegosaurus and Triceratops.
Opening remarks for the parade will begin at 10 a.m. April 15 before Ruby leads the way out at 10:30. The parade is one of many events scheduled for this year’s festival, which Randall Hart, the festival’s president, said continues to grow year after year.
Jean Sugg, co-secretary and treasurer for the festival, said that the Grifton Museum used to have a fossil pit, which turned her mind to dinosaurs.
“I thought, well, wouldn’t it be cool to have a fossil tent downtown when the festival’s here for kids to stop and dig and play,” Sugg said. “Maybe plant some things in it. I also found out it’s hard to get anything from Aurora like that.”
Aurora is home to the N.C. Fossil Festival and Aurora Fossil Museum.
Sugg said she fell down an internet rabbit hole as she began her search for an alternative solution, learning about the prehistoric creatures that inhabited North Carolina and that the area was once underwater hundreds of millions of years ago. That’s when she found Ed Bound and his dinosaurs.
“I thought, wow,” Sugg said.
Bound is no stranger to Pitt County, having had his dinosaurs appear at many past Pitt County Fairs. He said he fell in love with the beasts as a little boy and in his 62 years he never outgrew that proclivity toward the prehistoric.
“We’ll have all the kids favorites,” Bound said. “I hold a little T-Rex puppet and go around biting kids on the head with it.
“I get paid to do that.”
A Dinosaur Meet and Greet will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at McCrae Street following the parade where Bound said he plans to let kids of all ages ride dinosaurs and interact with puppets. Interactivity is the key point of Bound’s exhibit, he said.
“We’re really excited and it does mean something to us to be part of a parade that has been part of the community for so long,” Bound said. “Our mission, really, at Dinosaurs Live is to get dinosaurs in front of as many kids as we can.”
Sugg said the children of Grifton, especially little boys, love dinosaurs and that adults will have plenty of fun with them too.
The festival is an annual way to showcase Grifton and marks the spring return of shad to local fishing holes, according to Sugg. Hart said the festival continues to grow and serve as an annual homecoming for the town’s residents past and present.