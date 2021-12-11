Pitt County Board of Education member Caroline Doherty last month was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Gov. Roy Cooper. It is North Carolina’s highest civilian award.
Doherty has been in public service in North Carolina for over 35 years, starting as a child protective services worker in Burke County. She was a leader in the Baby Love Program under Gov. Jim Hunt, successfully working to lower the state’s high infant mortality rate.
She also led efforts to increase access and quality of health care to North Carolina’s agricultural workforce by developing and directing the NC Farmworker Health Program.
Here in Greenville, she worked closely with Greene County Health Care Inc. and with ECU Vice Chancellor for Health Sciences Dr. Tom Irons on the establishment of the James D. Bernstein Community Health Center.
With Kathy Herring, she was co-founder of the Pitt County chapter of Parents for Public Schools and is now serving in her eighth year on the Board of Education. She is currently employed as the chief administrative officer at Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center in Ahoskie.
The award ceremony included humorous and touching tributes given by master of ceremonies Carolyn Sievers, Kathy Herring and Dr. Irons, friend Dr. Jane Elkins, Girl Scout Troop 3011 co-leader Stacy Jarrell, daughter Caroline Doherty (home from graduate studies at Johns Hopkins), and husband Dr. Rob Doherty.
The award was presented Nov. 29 at the Hilton Greenville by N.C. Sen. Don Davis, who gave a moving address to his long-time colleague.
He welcomed Caroline into the legion of North Carolina Long Leaf Pine award winners which includes Maya Angelou, Billy Graham, Andy Griffith, Michael Jordan and Caroline’s mother, the late Caroline Parker.