By night, the historic Turnage Theater’s retro-style marquee glows tantalizingly, promising an evening on the town reminiscent of Hollywood’s Golden Age.
But on a bright, brisk winter’s afternoon, a stroll down the sidewalk of West Main Street feels a lot like Mayberry made its way to eastern North Carolina. Floyd must be just inside one of these storefronts, taking a little off the top. Pharmacist Ellie is serving up an ice cream cone down at Walker’s Drugstore … and it probably costs 10 cents. Greenville must be Mount Pilot.
But more importantly, Beaufort County’s “Mayberry” breaks out the musical shenanigans of local talent, kind of like the Darlings (perhaps without the ceramic milk jug) at every opportunity. And the down-home music is so good, it would surely make Charlene worry about making her Pa cry. One such opportunity is Saturday, Jan. 14, at the ninth annual Don Skinner Guitarfest.
The event is held in the Turnage gallery, with its artwork-lined walls, instead of the theater for a reason.
“It’s a more intimate experience,” Beaufort County Traditional Music Association (BCTMA) board member Jay Costello said, “and that’s what makes it special.
“It’s the musicians’ choice,” Costello said. “To give you an example, John Benson played at the last Guitarfest with Landy Spain. I said to John, ‘It’s getting big. Is it time to evolve it to the big stage?’ John said, ‘The thing that I would miss if you took it to the big stage is that in the gallery, I feel like I am connected to my audience. They can see me real close. I can see them real close. I don’t have spotlights in my eyes. I don’t have that kind of like invisible wall between me and the audience that you do when you’re in a big room on stage.
“I feel like I can talk to them. It just has the same kind of feel that it used to when you were in the small coffeehouse.’”
And he’s not kidding. The gallery is set up with chairs that allow for a personal experience with the performers. Close enough to see ’em sweat, and grin conspiratorially, as if you’re in on the secret joke that a mistake may or may not have just been made. Close enough to hear the subtle squeak of fingers sliding over fretted strings. Arenas and household names may have their place, but a show like this inevitably leaves audience members murmuring to themselves, “Wow … I can’t believe I was that close to someone who honestly plays as well as just about anyone on the big stages.”
“I think that’s the charm of Guitarfest,” Costello said. “That’s why so many musicians want to come back and play it again — because it’s a unique feeling — as opposed to where they normally play, which is on a stage in a bar or a restaurant or private party or something like that, where you’re playing but you’re not really connected to the audience.”
The idea of Guitarfest began, Costello explained, when the BCTMA Board was finding it to be something of a burden to schedule musicians for monthly shows. They decided board members each would take a month and be responsible for getting musicians to play. Costello took January.
“I talked to Steve Creech (local jazz guitarist) and said, ‘You know more jazz players and I’d really like to get a mix.” He gave me a list, and I got in contact with them.”
That first show sold out. “We probably turned away that night as many people as we could have in there legally, in the little coffeehouse.”
Costello said he doesn’t know where the name “Guitarfest” came from, “Somewhere out of thin air,” but adding “Don Skinner” to the title was intentional.
“Don Skinner was one of the original members of BCTMA. Obviously a local Beaufort County musician, well known, he really took me under his wing when I first moved down here. Don Skinner just loved the whole concept of Guitarfest.
“He and his wife and son actually played in several of them. It could be Easter, or Fourth of July, or Halloween and I’d see Don and he’d say ‘What’s going on with Guitarfest?’”
After Skinner died in 2016, Costello went to the BCTMA board and suggested renaming the Guitarfest in Skinner’s honor.
Judy Skinner spoke of her late husband and festival namesake.
“Don truly loved the BCTMA and worked tirelessly to support it from its beginning on the corner of Main Street and Stewart Parkway, on its journey through the Union Alley Coffeehouse and to its current home at the Turnage Theater,” she said. “As a board member, and both in front of the microphone and behind the scenes, he supported their goal of sharing music with others.
“Even throughout his cancer diagnosis and treatment, he rarely missed a Saturday morning jam and absolutely loved making music, especially with the BCTMA,” Judy Skinner said. “I’m so proud that the BCTMA has chosen to honor his memory and his love for music by adding his name to the annual Guitarfest, which he avidly supported and actively participated in prior to his death.”
The idea of hosting the Guitarfest in January was because most musicians are not working then. In 2021 it was not held due to COVID shutdowns, and just when things were looking good for 2022, a second wave hit, delaying the show until September.
“In 2023 we’re getting it back on the January schedule,” Costello said.
The day of music will begin at 10 a.m. with an “open jam” until noon, followed by a variety of featured performers playing from 3-7 p.m. Admission is free, however collected donations will help support the Eagles Wings Food Pantry, whose mission is to help alleviate hunger in Beaufort County.
The event is sponsored by BCTMA and co-sponsored by Arts of the Pamlico. It will be held at the Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C., on Jan. 14. For more information, visit www.bctma.org or www.artsofthepamlico.org.
Don Skinner Guitarfest Schedule
- 10 a,m, to noon: BCTMA “Open Jam”: Musicians and audience are encouraged to participate.
- 33-3:20 p.m.: Bob Daw: The “unofficial Mayor of Blount’s Creek” (solo acoustic guitarist) whose laid-back style charms audiences.
- 3:20-3:50 p.m.: Moore Family Trio: Three of the original BCTMA Members — Repertoire of traditional country and a mix of a little rock, too. Sidney (guitar) and Delores (mandolin) Moore and daughter, Wendy Wallace (bass).
- 4–4:45 p.m.: Morgan Hudson Vickers: A popular, high-energy solo acoustic guitar singer-songwriter who has exploded on the Greenville and Washington music scene, playing a wide variety of song styles.
- 5–5:50 p.m.: Mac McRoy and the New Gospel Grass: The band features Mac McRoy, Chuck Williams, Steve Clark, Blake Parker, and Phillip Leggett playing bluegrass, classic country, gospel songs and traditional music.
- 6–6:20 p.m.: Pamela & JB: A dynamic duo with great vocal harmonies and slick guitar licks. The duo has been drawing and entertaining lots of fans in Greenville and Washington.
- 6:20–7 p.m.: Cathead Biscuit: An “All Star Ensemble” of local talented musicians back together for the first time since early 2020. Jeff Shirley and JB Mayes (on electric guitar), Robert McGaughy (percussion), Pam Cox (lead vocals) and Jay Costello (bass). Look for lots of Chicago-style and Allman-style blues.