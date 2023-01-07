By night, the historic Turnage Theater’s retro-style marquee glows tantalizingly, promising an evening on the town reminiscent of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

But on a bright, brisk winter’s afternoon, a stroll down the sidewalk of West Main Street feels a lot like Mayberry made its way to eastern North Carolina. Floyd must be just inside one of these storefronts, taking a little off the top. Pharmacist Ellie is serving up an ice cream cone down at Walker’s Drugstore … and it probably costs 10 cents. Greenville must be Mount Pilot.