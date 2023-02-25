Get ready: A new month is coming in like a lyrical lion.
Sports fans have their March Madness, but music lovers are seeing green and can also feel excitement in the air as local performance opportunities rally, a bass line thump-thumping with heart-palpitating promise.
Planning a schedule of where to go and who to see can be like filling out bracket predictions. And enjoying new talent is akin to finding four leaves in a field of clover. The biggest disappointment is not being able to see them all. To even know about them all is nigh impossible. So here are a few examples of first-string performances nearby that show the breadth of entertainment available on the home court.
- Bryan Bielanski will appear at Christy’s Euro Pub March 3.
Bielanski, a Charlotte-based singer-songwriter, offers Christy’s Euro Pub audiences a “super happy fun time” as he brings his new music release tour to the Emerald City at 8 p.m. The opening track, “Get Better at Life” may be part introspective, part aspirational, but circumstances and bad mistakes have never been sung about with such Johnny Cash influenced guitar-twang, toe-tapping glee. It is an instant ear-worm that could be the theme song for a “Friends” sequel, where “charmed lives have turned to a nightmare” and the “Internet made your brain disappear.”
“The Coolest Guy I Know” is marked by a driving drumbeat, hypnotic bass and repetitive electric guitar riffs, punctuated by synthesized vocals. “Gateway to Another Dimension” and Bielanski’s appearance conjures thoughts of a youthful, innovative Donavan and his 1968 release of “Hurdy Gurdy Man.” Bielanski’s music is available for sampling or download on Bandcamp.
Acoustic guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto is performing at The Music House on March 4.
John O’Brien, ECU Music professor and owner of The Music House 408 W. Fifth St., issues an invitation to experience “cinematic guitar poetry.” The venue is as unique as the artist, considered to be one of the oldest Victorian homes in Greenville, restored to its former glory. Attendees are told to expect a performance that is “eclectic, immersive, and mesmerizing” by the world-renowned, “self-made” Tsukamoto. Reservations are required for the 7 p.m. performance and can be made by emailing obrienj@ecu.edu. Donations of $20 are suggested ($5 for students). Read more about the performer at www.hiroyatsukamoto.com.
- The NC Songwriters in the Round concert is at the Turnage Theater in Washington on March 11.
Arts of the Pamlico is sponsoring a NC Writers In the Round event at the Turnage Theatre featuring seven talented local musicians who will play their music and discuss their songwriting process. The songwriters include Holden Dixon, John Sierra, Chuck Phillips, Noah Jackson Cobb, Ronny Cottle, Sometimes Lions and Ryan Alligood.
Holden Dixon organized and is hosting the first “Nashville style” songwriting event at the theater. “We will each share several purely original songs played in a relaxed acoustic setting and explain the stories behind them,” he said. “After moving away in 2015 to embark on my music career, I always held the desire to bring unique live events that I had been a part of back to my very own home. Now, working with the Turnage Theatre this event is only what I hope will be the beginning of many more shows like this going forward.”
Tickets are $15 and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.
Local venues will roll out the green carpet for St. Patrick’s Day March 17.
Greenville embraces its name in vivid color this time of the year, and has the soundtrack to go with it. Described as the ﬁrst authentic Irish pub and restaurant in Greenville, A.J. McMurphy’s on 1914 Turnbury Drive features a menu with traditional Irish fare, including bangers and mash, Irish stew, pub fish and chips, and Guiness on tap. On St. Patrick’s Day, the pub pulls out all the stops, traditionally kicking off the day with a visit by the Greenville Public Safety Pipes & Drums. Formed in 2008, the non-proﬁt group (funded by local sponsors and fundraisers) primarily performs at events and ceremonies for law enforcement, fire-rescue, and military in eastern North Carolina. One of their goals is to build a positive relationship between public safety professionals and the community through traditional bagpipe music.
This year following the bagpipers will be local Celtic band, Twisted Knot. The Greenville-based six-piece ensemble, led by fiddler Mamie Dixon, performs a wide range of Celtic flavor from the emotive “Danny Boy” and “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” to crowd-pleasing sea-shanties like “Drunken Sailor” and the song that made a viral sensation, “The Wellerman.” Tea and rum, anyone? They’ll have you dancing a jig to “The Irish Pub Song” right after you finish your bowl of Shepherd’s Pie.
The bagpipers will make their rounds to several pubs across town, starting and finishing at A.J. McMurphys. Later on, Down on Flow will perform at A.J.’s from 8-11 p.m. Self-described as “medical specialists during the day, rockers into the night” they play “complex guitar heavy rock from the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Police, Rush, Led Zeppelin” and some contemporary spatterings.
Christy’s Euro Pub also has a long-standing tradition for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, including local favorite singer/guitarist Bill Redding, who will perform from 2-4 p.m. The Still Shakers will play from 8-11 p.m. Other performers to be announced soon.
- Spazzfest XIV March 23-26
It’s something of an annual pilgrimage for many musicians and followers who appreciate “the spazz in all of us.” Music curator, organizer and spazzevangelist Jeff Blinder describes the event as “60-plus acts performing from all over the country for four days and nights in multiple venues.” He says that it honors the integrity of Greenville’s live music community while “celebrating its established and continually growing music scene.”
The early days of Spazzfest were in a now closed art gallery, “Spazzatorium,” and evolved to abandoned tobacco warehouses in Greenville. The modern evolution “takes over multiple venues and attracts hundreds of artists, musicians, writers, and attendees from North Carolina and all over the world.”
Blinder encourages following the website, spazzpresents.com to stay attuned to lineup announcements and information regarding tickets.
More samplings of March music:
March 3: Erik Everhart will be playing for the Arts of the Pamlico “First Friday” event at The Turnage Theater, 7:30pm. Tickets are $5.
March 3: Built for Comfort will appear at Tap That, 901 Pollock St, New Bern, NC
New Bern, 7:30pm-11pm .
March 3: Voices Carry at Roxie’s in Kinston (2902 West Vernon Ave), 9pm-midnight.
March 5: Low Tide String Band playing Arts in the Park, Contentnea Creek Overlook Park, Grifton, 2pm-6pm, free.
March 9: Malpass Brothers (Benefit for Craven Community College Foundation), 7:30, Grover C. Fields Performing Arts Center in New Bern. Tickets $40, students, $25.
March 10: Twisted Knot at R.A. Fountain General Store, 6754 E. Wilson St, Fountain, 7:30pm, tickets $13 general admission, $16 reserved.
March 11: Patrick Reid and Brian Burke playing at The Stokes Barn, 2194 Worthington-Warren Rd, Stokes, 7pm. Email Michael Biondi for more info: michbiondi65@gmail.com.
March 11: Afreyed Knot at the Market Street Pub, Washington, 9:30pm-1am
March 11: “G 4 H” at The Doghouse Tavern, 506 2nd Street, Ayden, 9pm.
March 17: Martin Terry with full band at Dirty Dan’s, 110 E 4th St Greenville, 10pm.
March 18: Twisted Knot at Villa Verde, 2601 E. 10th St Greenville, 5:30pm-8pm
March 21: Patrick Reid, AJ McMurphy’s, 1914 Turnbury Dr. Greenville, 8pm-10.
March 23: John Benson at 5th Street Hardware Restaurant and Taproom, 120 W. 5th St., Greenville, 6pm-9pm.
March 24 — Dickinson After Dark (event by PiCASO) Dickinson Ave, between Evans St & Reade Circle, 7pm-10pm
March 24: Patrick Reid at FleetFeet, 207 E. Arlington Blvd, Greenville CoopStrong post-race celebration, 5pm.
March 25 — RetroCats RA Fountain, 6754 E. Wilson St, Fountain 7:30pm, free admission
March 25: Blue, Brew and Que Festival, featuring the Chatham Rabbits, The Cleverlys, Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road, and more, Duplin Events Center, tickets $20 adv, $25 door, https://www.bluebrewandque.com
March 26: John Benson at Backwater Jack’s Tiki Bar and Grill, 1052 E. Main St, Washington, 1pm-4pm.
March 28: John Benson at Coco’s, 605 Greenville Blvd, Greenville, 6pm-8pm.
March 31 — Patrick Reid at Parley’s Sip and Steam, 132 E. Waters St, Washington, 7pm-10pm.