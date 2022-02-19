BELHAVEN — There’s a long stretch of nowhere between here and there. But “there” made the one-hour trek worthwhile. Belhaven rolled out the small-town-charm carpet for music lovers braving balmy temperatures for the second “Pickin’ on the Pungo” on Saturday, Feb 12.
The festival was held at the Wilkinson Center, directly across from the police building with a “Southern” red caboose next to it, a reminder of the town’s heritage. The event venue, as one might guess and be reasonably right, was a former school building constructed in the 1930s. It was named for one of Belhaven’s early, prominent residents, John Aaron Wilkinson, who also commissioned the waterfront mansion now known as River Forest Manor, a landmark so iconic in Belhaven that one just simply cannot leave town without a drive-by.
Lane Hollis, an accomplished musician and luthier in his own rite, served as master of ceremonies. He credited the Belhaven Community Chamber and Peter Boettger for making the event possible and explained that any funds raised were going toward a new roof for the Wilkinson Center. So it was completely fair to say that musicians raised the roof.
Hollis explained that the first band, Bull Run, was selected to play at the International Bluegrass Music Association’s youth showcase last year. “Folks, they don’t give that away,” he added for perspective.
Opening with “Blueridge Mountain Home,” and then “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” the group of young performers from eastern North Carolina demonstrated their faithfulness to traditional bluegrass. The mandolin and upright bass players were brothers — that much could be guessed even before introductions.
Not only did they have remarkable command of their instruments, playing intricate breaks, their vocals were smooth, led by Johnny Smith, with tight harmonies. Introducing what he called the first bluegrass instrumental to be written, “The Bluegrass Breakdown,” Josiah Sheffield joked, “We’ll be playing this song after we get in tune, so you can come back in 30 minutes.”
After Stanley Brothers and Jimmy Martin tunes, the upright bass player introduced “The Sunnyside of the Mountain,” another Jimmy Martin tune, saying, “We’re in the key of B and, as you know, that stands for bluegrass. It also stands for bruises on my fingers.”
The spacious room in the Wilkinson Center was nicely outfitted with a large, elevated stage. The Mayberryesque feel of the event was complemented by ladies in the back of the room selling chicken and rice soup, chili and beans, and an assortment of cookies, treats and beverages. The chamber had T-shirts, hats and a variety of items on display.
Wyldwood String Band, including Greenville’s own Sarah Hollis (the emcee’s daughter), opened with the Crosby, Stills and Nash song “Helplessly Hoping.” If bluegrass purists were at all surprised by the venture into other genres, the group’s warm, intricate vocal harmonies washing over the audience left nothing but gaping mouths.
During one transition where Hollis took up the guitar, Caroline Tanner the banjo, and Phil Lanier, the fiddle, the upright bass player, Zak McLamb quipped, “They’re playing musical instruments.”
The group demonstrated their versatility with a blend of John Hartford (“Steam-Powered Airplane”), Bob Dylan (“It Ain’t Me, Babe”) and Sierra Ferrell (“In Dreams”). They also included Tony Rice (“Ginseng Sullivan”), originals, and The Beatles (“I’ve Just Seen a Face”).
In an all-day music festival, it can be challenging to steal glimpses of the local charm between performances. But highly motivated visitors might have found time to gaze longingly at the locked door of the Belhaven Museum nearby, a haven of curiosities. Or enjoy a shrimp burger from Farm Boy’s while sitting at a picnic table by the water.
An important part of the Pickin’ program was clearly the up-and-coming musicians featured in the Youth Showcase. Hollis mentioned an interview with Bill Monroe years ago where they talked about the future of bluegrass. With a sweeping gesture toward the young talent, Hollis said it was in good hands.
Shannon Baker and Sometime Soon from Wilson took the stage with guest guitarist, Russell Johnson, along with banjo player John Dudley and upright bassist, Ronnie Parrish. Introducing the song, “Jolene,” Baker said there were just a couple of differences between her and Dolly. “I have brown hair and she’s a little shorter.”
The band played a variety of originals and familiar songs like “Carolina in the Pines,” “Landslide” and “Crazy.” “Country music and bluegrass music go hand in hand,” Baker said. “But some people want to slap you for saying that.”
If Baker’s vocals are the smoky eastern Carolina barbecue main dish served homecoming style, then her band’s musicians provide the slaw, hushpuppies and sweet tea, sure to make folks ask for second helpings sometime soon.
From Raleigh, Into the Fog, winner of the Merlefest band competition in 2021, opened with “Midnight in Montana.” The band offered a crowd-pleasing concoction of youthful energy and seasoned instrumental prowess, a “fog” of traditional grounding and contemporary possibility.
“How are y’all doing? It’s Saturday, isn’t it?” mandolin player Winston Mitchell asked the audience. “In a musician’s life, we sometimes lose track. Monday is our Friday.”
The fiddle player, a newish addition and part of the “extended” Fog family, brought to mind an expressive Macaulay Culkin from “Home Alone.” Derek Lane, on upright bass, offered the most cheerful original song about depression ever, in “Less of My Mind.” Into the Fog charmed with John Prine’s “Paradise” before launching into “Eleanor Rigby,” affirming the British bluegrass invasion.
Jan Johansson, the fedora’d fiddler and all-around acoustic musician and music instructor from Cary, performed with students during the Youth Showcase and with “Friends” later in the lineup. The Friends offered prolific pickin’ along with unforgettable lyrics like “Ain’t No Ash Will Burn,” “Mind Your Own Business” and “Old Flames Can’t Hold a Candle to You.”
The evening lineup also included The Still Shakers, known for their “energetic mixture of fast bluegrass and traditional country.”
Music in the key of B: Does it stand for bluegrass, Belhaven, or the Beatles? Or a benefit for an aging building’s roof? It probably just stands for the best blend of them all, along with a bevy of good feelings on a beautiful day that embodies the spirit of the musician community in eastern North Carolina. And that’s finger pickin’ good.