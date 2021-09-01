Hospitals and health care workers across the country and here in eastern North Carolina are witnessing worrying trends as the COVID-19 delta variant drives positive cases upward to numbers not seen in months. The Delta variant is currently the dominant strain in eastern North Carolina and is more infectious, contagious and severe than pervious COVID-19 variants.
With enough replication of the virus and millions of people infected with COVID-19, the virus mutated and grew stronger. The delta variant is easier to catch than the original strain and is still new, so the long-term effects of this strain are largely unknown. What we do know, however, is that the delta variant is cause more severe symptoms and hospitalizations.
In July, 86 percent of Vidant’s COVID-19 positive specimens sequenced by East Carolina University’s research lab were identified as the delta variant, as compared to 16 percent in June.
“The morbidity that the delta variant carries is significant for patients and can be devastating for families and communities,” said Dr. Ogugua Obi, director of the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Vidant Medical Center and assistant professor at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine.
Suffering may persist even for patients who survive the infection.
“I take care of patients who have survived COVID-19. The long-haulers I see in my clinic are debilitated from this virus. Many of them need to be on oxygen and are not able to get back to their previous level of functioning. Many of them have to quit their jobs and have residual scarring in their lungs,” Obi said.
Vidant and ECU’s lab have started to consistently see positive COVID-19 test results in the triple digits each day — numbers that haven’t been seen since April of this year. The vast majority of new cases and hospitalized patients are in unvaccinated people. At Vidant, about 90 percent of recently hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. In a matter of months, the number of patients admitted to Vidant hospitals as result of COVID-19 nearly quadrupled.
“Here in Vidant Medical Center, we are mostly seeing the unvaccinated, and we are also seeing a skew towards younger patients,” Obi said. “Every life is precious, but in particular, seeing younger patients and those without significant comorbidities die from this disease is heartbreaking.”
Even with the delta variant’s continued spread, there is hope at getting the pandemic back under control: the COVID-19 vaccines. The COVID-19 vaccines are overwhelmingly successful at preventing severe symptoms, hospitalization and death, even among those infected with the delta variant. When infections do occur in fully vaccinated people, cases tend to be much milder.
“The longer you wait to vaccinate, the more likely you are to get the virus and suffer really severe consequences,” said Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher, infectious disease specialist at Vidant. “Vaccination still largely protects from the Delta variant, but we may not have that luxury if the virus continues to rapidly spread and mutate.”
Reports of adverse effects from the vaccines are rare, and Gallaher says people have a much higher chance of suffering critical outcomes from the virus as opposed to the vaccine.
Gallaher emphasized that the vaccine is the best hope we have to combat COVID-19, adding that antibodies from the vaccine likely last longer than antibodies from having the virus. “Vaccination is more protectant against our variants than natural immunity,” he said.
“Do not become a statistic,” Obi said. “This virus has taken too much from us. The COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective tool we have against this virus. We know it is safe, we know it is effective and we know it is widely available. Please take the vaccine. Take it to protect yourself, your family and your loved ones.”
Vidant Health offers vaccinations for anyone ages 12 and older. To receive your COVID-19 vaccine, visit VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate or call 847-8000.