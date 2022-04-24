The Green Roof Farm’s fresh air is charged with excitement like the night before a harvest festival or hoe-down in simpler times. Six thousand trees are starting to bud and Alex Albright is busy working on dirty jokes. Earthy, that is.
He will be serving as master of ceremonies for Sunday’s Earth Day celebration at Green Roof Farm, an event the promises great music by some local mainstays along with a celebration of the planet hosted by the local Sierra Club chapter, the Cypress Group, in association with National Earth Day 2022, local schools and environmental groups.
It has been two long years since a proper Earth Day celebration with real people could take place, and organizers are pulling out all the stops for the free public event from 2-5 p.m.
“I can’t think of a nicer place to spend Earth Day this year,” Lightnin’ Wells, one of the featured entertainers, said about the event at the home of his neighbor and friend, Dr. Earl Trevathan. “I’m planning on providing some music for part of this event and plan on playing some old-time music that dates back to days when people were closer to the earth. When you hear songs that deal with animals, hard times and trains you can bet that it’s probably an old-time song.”
Trevathan, a founding member of the Cypress Group, donated the use of his old family homeplace for the event. He and his family have redeveloped the farm into a conservation area and event venue. In addition to music, Sunday’s event will offer tours, presentations on climate change, experts to address gardening and sustainable practices as well as food and fun activities.
Cypress Group president and Trevathan’s friend David Ames said he is especially looking forward to the programs that will be presented by area youth. “Their ownership of climate protection is critical. The public listens to their voice and they will own the consequences of what we currently do.”
Sylvia Bjorkman, chair of the Cypress group’s political committee, said when Trevathan offered his farm as the venue she drove out to see it. “It was then I realized this was Dr. Trevathan’s family farm that he was restoring. I thought it was beautiful, with sunflowers, zinnias, a pond, and a large restored barn. It reminded me of my mother’s family farm in Sampson County where I have many fond memories growing up.”
Musician and chapter member Bill Redding is organizing the music and sound. “Lightnin’ Wells will be playing first and then the NuClear Twins. I’m just planning to play one song, ‘Keep Greenville Green.’ It’s a song I wrote and sang at a City Council meeting some years ago after some developer clear-cut a huge tract of land on Tenth Street to build a large student-housing complex.”
Redding said that his interest in environmental issues dates back to his early adolescence in learning about these things from folk singers such as Pete Seeger. “Saving the Earth from the ravages of global warming has now, of course, become dire and we all must do whatever we can to help control it. Programs like Earth Day at The Green Roof Farm can only help in that effort.”
Nathan Maxwell of The Nu Clear Twins said the band has been looking forward to the celebration.
“I know that music can be a reminder of the vastness of mystery, of feelings beyond and before words. A gift and an evolving process, like life. None of us would be here (there would be no here) without our mother, Earth, so I can’t think of anything more important to celebrate and center in our minds and our hearts.”