The East Carolina Piano Festival will bring internationally acclaimed artists and talented young pianists to eastern North Carolina beginning Saturday for a weeklong musical experience.
Young Artist Program participants from sixth grade to age 26 will work with ECU piano faculty and guest artists in an atmosphere that is designed to be intense, yet encouraging. This year’s event features Boris Berman, head of the piano department at Yale University’s School of Music, along with guest artists Sean Chen of the University of Missouri-Kansas City; Jerome Lowenthal of the Juilliard School; Yukiko Sekino of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, New England Conservatory Preparatory School; and Alan Woo of the University of Georgia. They will be joined by ECU faculty artists Keiko Sekino, Kwan Yi and John O’Brien.
The schedule of concerts by the faculty and guest artists as well as the Young Artist Program participants will include:
Opening concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday featuring guest and faculty artists Kwan Yi, Alan Woo and Yukiko and Keiko Sekino performing the music of Chopin.
3 p.m. Sunday a recital by distinguished American pianist Jerome Lowenthal
7:30 p.m. Tuesday a recital by 2015 Annenberg Fellow Sean Chen
7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, recital by Boris Berman, who has been called the “Van Cliburn of today.”
10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, free concerts by participants in the Young Artists Program
All concerts are in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. Individual tickets are $30 for the general public and $10 for students. A package of all four ticketed events is $90. A live-streaming viewing option is available. Visit music.ecu.edu/summer/piano-festival/.