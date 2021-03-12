Partners from across East Carolina University have come together to launch a new theatre arts-based program focused on the history of civil rights and racial injustice in our country.
Leaders from the Ledonia Wright Cultural Center, School of Theatre and Dance, the African American Studies program, and Prosperity Publications Inc. will host a playwright-in-residence to create a dramatic reproduction of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, also known as the Greenwood Massacre, set to begin in fall 2022.
“As we approach the 100-year commemoration of the slaughter of the black citizens of the Greenwood community — a Tulsa, Oklahoma, neighborhood also known as ‘Black Wall Street’ — the ‘Fires of Greenwood’ unfortunately can’t be just remembered as history,” said Dr. Loren Alves, clinical associate professor in ECU’s School of Dental Medicine and vice president of Prosperity Publications Inc. “This book and the play that will be created from it are important because they will allow our past to help us understand the present through a modern-day reenactment of the Tulsa riot of 1921 and its aftermath.”
A call for proposals will be distributed widely to identify and hire a playwright. The playwright-in-residence will perform a variety of duties including the creation of a student-led play through ECU’s School of Theatre and Dance. The playwright will also lead seminars and workshops with ECU faculty and students.
“It is incredibly timely to bring the story of the 1921 Tulsa race riots to life on the centennial of this overlooked yet critical period of protest,” said Jayme Host, director of the ECU School of Theatre and Dance. “We embrace the opportunity to share poignant stories for our community through our educational programming and ECU/Loessin Playhouse performances, especially those that reverberate into the modern age of protest.
"When presented with the opportunity to create an educational play based on the ‘Fires of Greenwood’ publication with the assistance of a playwright-in-residence, I found this to beautifully align with our commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices and tell this important story in our nation’s history. We are grateful for this opportunity.”
The date of the production will be announced later.