East Carolina University School of Music will host the 25th annual ECU Summer Guitar Festival this week. The event, scheduled for Thursday through Sunday, is returning after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Open to students of all skill levels, the festival draws participants from across the United States and abroad. This year’s program celebrates the return of Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Vieaux, The Li Zohn Duo, The Akerman Teixeira Duo, ECU alum and international concert artist Adam Kossler, Isaac Bustos, 2019 Solo Competition winner Oscar Somersalo and festival director Elliot Frank.
Festival events include concerts, daily masterclasses, competitions in three divisions and guitar orchestra and training for teachers.
The schedule includes:
An opening concert featuring 2019 Guitar Festival Solo Competition Winner Oscar Somersalo, 4 p.m. Thursday.
Festival Director Elliot Frank and international prize-winning performer Adam Kossler, 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
International performing artists Erdong Li, Andrew Zohn and Jason Vieaux, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Award-winning and international performing artists Mary Akerman, Bob Teixeira and Isaac Bustos, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
All concerts are held in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Afternoon concerts are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Evening concerts are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets for the entire series of concerts are $50 for adults and $30 for students. Tickets are available at the door or by calling 252-328-4788 or 252-737-5444. Visit music.ecu.edu/guitar-studies/workshop/tickets.