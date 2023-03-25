ADVANCED DIVE INTO STEM CAMP
WHO: ages 11-15
WHAT: Advanced-level campers (including those who have completed Dive into STEM Camp) will be introduced to the underwater world through activities such as snorkeling, scuba diving and games, as well as through engaging in themed presentations about ocean conservation.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. July 10-14
WHERE: Rum Runner Dive Shop, 214 B Beacon Drive, Winterville
COST: $175
REGISTRATION: Deadline is July 5.
CONTACT: Call 439-4390 or email diving@rumrunnerdiveshop.com.
AVIATION AND AEROSPACE ENGINEERING
WHO: ages 5-13
WHAT: From the Wright Brothers to the moon, campers explore aviation and will create projects centered on wing design and rocket launching. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4
WHERE: STEM Encounters, 1912 East Fire Tower Road, Unit 101
COST: $175
CONTACT: 756-7999
ATFS SCHOLARS
WHO: grades six-eight
WHAT: Campers will learn leadership and team building skills to earn the title “Junior Counselor in Training” as they design their own planetarium show and learn recreational skills.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 10-14
WHERE: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton
COST: $200
CONTACT: 364-2862
BABYSITTING BASICS
WHO: ages 11-14
WHAT: This training course is designed for new babysitters and includes safety and emergency training as well as instruction in age-appropriate activities for children.
WHEN: 9-11:30 a.m. June 12-13, July 13-14 or 1-3:30 p.m. Aug. 7-8
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $90.55
CAMP SCRUBS
WHO: rising ninth through 12th grades
WHAT: Students will learn about careers in health sciences and will become certified in Basic Life Support CPR.
WHEN: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 12-14 and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. June 15
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $150.55
CAN YOU STORE IT?
WHO: ages 13 and older
WHAT: Teens will learn about water bath canning and drying food preservation techniques.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 22-23
WHERE: Pitt County Agricultural Extension Office, 403 Government Circle
COST: $40
REGISTRATION: Deadline is July 28. https://go.ncsu.edu/pittco4hsummer23
CONTACT: Lauren Dail, extension agent for 4-H Youth Development, at 902-1709 or email lsdail2@ncsu.edu.
COOKING CAMP
WHO: ages 7-13
WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 17-20
WHERE: Community Schools and Recreation Center, 4561 County Home Road
COST: $100
REGISTRATION: at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation office
CONTACT: 902-1975
CREATIVE CODING
WHO: first and second grades
WHAT: Campers will build animations, websites and video games; explore multiple coding languages; program robots; and create STEM-based projects.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. June 19-23
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $160
CONTACT: 931-0760
DIVE INTO STEM CAMP
WHO: ages 8-12
WHAT: Campers will be introduced to the underwater world through activities such as snorkeling, scuba diving and games, as well as through engaging in themed presentations about ocean conservation.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. June 12-16 or July 24-28
WHERE: Rum Runner Dive Shop, 214 B Beacon Drive, Winterville
COST: $175 per week
REGISTRATION: Deadlines are June 1 and July 20.
CONTACT: Call 252-439-4390 or email diving@rumrunnerdiveshop.com
EARLY EAGLE READERS
WHO: first through third grades
WHAT: Camp will include literacy play, interactive reading games, and vocabulary, singing and crafts.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 10-14
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
CONTACT: 931-0760
ESCAPE ROOM
WHO: ages 5-13
WHAT: Campers will be challenged to solve problems to escape themed rooms in timed sessions. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 26-30 (pirate edition) Aug. 7-11 (space edition)
WHERE: STEM Encounters, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road, Unit 101
COST: $175 per week
CONTACT: 756-7999
EXPLORE CYBER SECURITY
WHO: rising eighth through 12th-graders
WHAT: Campers will learn defense skills through hands-on instruction and activities.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 12-16
WHERE: Pitt Community College, Humber 211
COST: $131.55
EXPLORE: FLOW (FUTURE LEADERS OF THE WORLD)
WHO: ages 13-17
WHAT: The camp is designed to help teens learn how to connect with themselves and others, communicate effectively, and become healthy contributors to their families, friends and community.
WHEN: 12:30-3:30 p.m. July 10-13
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $120.55
FORAGING FRIENDS
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grades
WHAT: Campers will learn important safety skills, forage for plants, fungi, and other natural materials.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 24-28
WHERE: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton
COST: $200
CONTACT: 364-2862
4-H ADULTING 101
WHO: ages 13 and older
WHAT: This camp will provide teens with basic skills of adulthood such as: grocery shopping on a budget, cleaning, laundry, car maintenance and finances.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 17-20
WHERE: Pitt County Agricultural Extension Office, 403 Government Circle
COST: $50
REGISTRATION: Deadline is July 14. Visit https://go.ncsu.edu/pittco4hsummer23
CONTACT: Lauren Dail, extension agent for 4-H Youth Development, at 902-1709 or email lsdail2@ncsu.edu.
4-H CLOVERBUD COOKING CAMP
WHO: ages 5-7
WHAT: Campers will learn kitchen safety and about where food comes from and how it gets to the table.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 14-15
WHERE: Pitt County Agricultural Extension Office, 403 Government Circle
COST: $35
REGISTRATION: Deadline is June 9. Register at https://go.ncsu.edu/pittco4hsummer23
CONTACT: 902-1709
4-H SPA AND RELAXATION CAMP
WHO: ages 10-14
WHAT: Campers will learn explore relaxation techniques and learn to make soap and other homemade bath and body products.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 12-13
WHERE: Pitt County Agricultural Extension Office, 403 Government Circle
COST: $30
REGISTRATION: Deadline is July 8. Register at https://go.ncsu.edu/pittco4hsummer23
CONTACT: 902-1709
FUN WITH PHYSICS
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grades
WHAT: Campers will learn how physics affects their everyday lives, from building rollercoasters to learning how to keep structures standing strong.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4
WHERE: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton
COST: $200
CONTACT: 364-2862
GAME ON
WHO: grades three to six
WHAT: Campers will bring video game components to life and develop unique design concepts.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 26-30
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $160
CONTACT: 931-0760
GREEN ENGINEERING
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grades
WHAT: Campers hone their problem-solving skills through a series of design challenges as they explore questions of sustainability and encourage creative thinking and problem solving.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 19-23
WHERE: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton
COST: $200
CONTACT: 364-2862
JUNIOR SCUBA CAMP
WHO: ages 10-16 (swimmers)
WHAT: Camp is designed to help student achieve National Association of Underwater Instructors (NAUI) scuba certification through online and classroom learning, and instruction in swimming, snorkeling and scuba diving skills.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 19-23
WHERE: Rum Runner Dive Shop, 214 B Beacon Drive, Winterville
COST: $650
REGISTRATION: Visit www.rumrunnerdiveshop.com.
CONTACT: Call 439-4390 or email diving@rumrunnerdiveshop.com
JURASSIC WORLD
WHO: preschool through sixth grade
WHAT: Campers will uncover fossils, build their own dinosaurs and make a volcano.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 26-30 or July 10-14
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
CONTACT: 931-0760
LANDSCAPE HORTICULTURE INSTITUTE
WHO: rising ninth through 12th-graders
WHAT: Students will be introduced to basic landscape principles and practices, as well as turfgrass installation and maintenance.
WHEN: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 12-15
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $120.55
LEGO CREATIONS CAMP
WHO: ages 5-13
WHAT: Using motorized parts and inspiring examples campers will create Lego creations that move, lift, turn, and pull. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 5-7 or Aug. 21-25
WHERE: STEM Encounters, 1912 East Fire Tower Road, Unit 101
COST: $175 per week (discounts for multiple weeks)
CONTACT: 756-7999
MARITIME TRAVEL CAMP
WHO: ages 5-13
WHAT: Campers will learn about voyages on the high seas while discovering how to tie sailing knots, and their own periscopes. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Aug. 14-18
WHERE: STEM Encounters, 1912 East Fire Tower Road, Unit 101
COST: $175
CONTACT: 756-7999
MINECRAFT ANIMATORS
WHO: ages 11-14
WHAT: Campers will create the next popular animated Minecraft video on YouTube! Practice the same skills professionals at Pixar and Disney Animation Studios use.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 19-22
WHERE: Pitt Community College, Russell Building 147
COST: $130.55
MULTIPLICATION MADNESS
WHO: grades three-six
WHAT: Campers will learn new skills and sharpen old ones as they master multiplication through games and challenges.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 26-30 and July 24-28
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
CONTACT: 931-0760
NATURE DISCOVERY CAMP
WHO: ages 5-13
WHAT: Campers will explore area rivers, forests and more sifting for fossils looking for wildlife, and learning about how all of this connects to daily life. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 17-21
WHERE: STEM Encounters, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road, Unit 101
COST: $175
CONTACT: 756-7999
OAKWOOD TEST KITCHEN
WHO: grades three-seven
WHAT: Campers will bake and test different recipes and will learn about safe cooking practices and healthy eating.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 10-14
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $175
CONTACT: 931-0760
PALEONTOLOGY CAMP
WHO: ages 5-13
WHAT: Campers will explore what is hiding underground. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 12-16 (Digging for Dinosaurs) or July 10-14 (Dinosaur Detectives)
WHERE: STEM Encounters, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road, Unit 101
COST: $175 per week
CONTACT: 756-7999
PYTHON PROGRAMMERS
WHO: ages 7-14
WHAT: Campers will learn how to code with Python to create apps and games.
WHEN: July 17-20, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 7-10), 1-4 p.m. (ages 11-14)
WHERE: Pitt Community College, Russell Building
COST: $130.55
RACING GAMES WITH UNITY
WHO: ages 7-14
WHAT: Using Unity, a professional 3D game development software, students will combine their creations into their own kart racing game that they can play with friends and family at home.
WHEN: Aug. 7-10, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 7-10), 1-4 p.m. (ages 11-14)
WHERE: Pitt Community College, Russell Building
COST: $130.55
ROBLOX MAKERS
WHO: ages 7-14
WHAT: Campers will learn how to build 3D models and create an adventure in a ROBLOX world.
WHEN: July 24-27, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 7-10), 1-4 p.m. (ages 11-14)
WHERE: Pitt Community College, Russell Building 147
COST: $130.55
SCIENCE BEHIND SPORTS CAMP
WHO: ages 5-13
WHAT: Campers learn sports skills and the physics behind them. Camp includes recreational trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 17-23 or July 24-28
WHERE: STEM Encounters, 1912 East Fire Tower Road, Unit 101
COST: $175 per week (discounts for multiple weeks)
CONTACT: 756-7999
SHARK WEEK
WHO: preschool to seventh grade
WHAT: Camp will include learn about sharks.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 10-14
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $175
CONTACT: 931-0760
SPACE CAMP
WHO: preschool to seventh grade
WHAT: Campers will learn about the galaxy, solar system, moon, and rockets through science experiments.
WHEN: July 17-21, 9 a.m.-noon (preschool-second grade), 1-4 p.m. (third-seventh grade)
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $175
CONTACT: 931-0760
SPACE IS THE PLACE
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grades
WHAT: Campers will view daily planetarium shows as they learn about constellations and take a tour of the night sky. Camp also includes crafts.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. June 12-16
WHERE: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton
COST: $200
CONTACT: 364-2862
STEAM CAMP
WHO: rising fourth- eighth-graders
WHAT: Campers will learn about STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) careers at Pitt Community College and will complete activities.
WHEN: 8:30 a.m.-noon. June 26-29
WHERE: Pitt Community College, Vernon White Building, Room 168
COST: $120.55
REGISTRATION:pittcc.edu/community/continuing-education/explore-summer-camps
STEAM SUMMER CAMP
WHO: kindergarten to fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will take part in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) activities.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 19-23
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
CONTACT: 931-0760
TRY A TRADE
WHO: rising seventh through 10th-graders
WHAT: The camp will highlight programs in the PCC Technical Academy allowing students to spend a day in one of five areas (Architectural Technology, Computer Integrated Machining, Electrical System Technology, HVAC, and Industrial Systems Technology) and learn that particular trade skill.
WHEN: 8:30 a.m.-noon July 17-21
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $149.55
WILD FOR WILDLIFE
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grades
WHAT: Campers will learn about ecology, animal habitats, and other scientific topics related to the wildlife in eastern North Carolina.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 17-21
WHERE: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton
COST: $200
CONTACT: 364-2862
YOUTUBE FX MASTERS
WHO: ages 7-14
WHAT: Campers will experiment with visual effects as they learn the dynamics of camera angles, editing, graphic layering, and sound effects
WHEN: July 31-Aug. 3, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 7-10), 1-4 p.m. (ages 11-14)
WHERE: Pitt Community College, Russell Building
COST: $149.55