Lauren Anderson
AGE: 27
SCHOOL: Ayden Elementary
I TEACH: students with autism in kindergarten through fifth grade
HOMETOWN: Raleigh
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in special education, a master of arts in low-incidence disabilities, and a graduate certificate in assistive technology, East Carolina University.
YEARS TEACHING: five
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: “If a child can’t learn the way we teach, maybe we should teach the way they learn.” — Ignacio Estrada. I believe that all students are capable of learning, regardless of their ability level. Considering the various learning styles, special needs, and abilities of the students, it is imperative that each lesson and activity is accessible and relevant to every single child.
Sarah Capehart
AGE: 29
SCHOOL: Creekside Elementary
I TEACH: special education resource for grades three-five
HOMETOWN: Windsor
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in special education from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: seven
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I have always known that I wanted to be a teacher since a very young age, but it wasn’t until high school and college that I knew I wanted to work with students within the special education realm. I was initially influenced by a friend’s uncle who taught me so much, even though he is nonverbal and cannot communicate like many of us. Once I began my practicum hours in college and within various exceptional children’s classrooms, I knew that a resource classroom was where I was meant to teach. The idea of teaching and advocating for students who may have a more difficult path (academically, socially, and/or functionally) than that of their same-aged peers was validation in my career choice.
Caroline Edwards Hardee
AGE: 59
SCHOOL: Elmhurst Elementary
I TEACH: kindergarten
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s in education from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 34
IF I COULD NOT BE A TEACHER: I would be a creative arts camp director because I love providing opportunities for children to express themselves in a variety of ways.
Eulysa Artis
AGE: 31
SCHOOL: Falkland Elementary
I TEACH: special education
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in psychology from Elizabeth City State University; master of education in teaching and learning from Liberty University
YEARS TEACHING: seven
IF I COULD NOT BE A TEACHER: I would be an event planner. I enjoy planning and decorating for parties and events to help people have a nice memorable experience
Shantel Hawkins
SCHOOL: Lakeforest Elementary
I TEACH: fifth-grade language arts and social studies (now an instructional coach at Falkland Elementary)
HOMETOWN: Brooklyn, N.Y.
EDUCATION: associate’s degree in liberal arts/elementary education from Medgar Evers College, bachelor of science degree in elementary education and reading licensure, East Carolina University; master of arts in executive leadership and school administration, Gardner-Webb University
YEARS TEACHING: eight
IF I COULD NOT BE A TEACHER: I would be an interior designer or cosmetologist because I love bringing pizzazz to a room and to others to help make them feel and look fabulous!
Lucas Longest
AGE: 32
SCHOOL: South Greenville Elementary
I TEACH: physical education
HOMETOWN: Pine Plains, N.Y
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in physical education, the College at Brockport, State University of New York
YEARS TEACHING: seven
IF I COULD NOT BE A TEACHER: I would be a carpenter. I worked as a builder/carpenter before I became a teacher and still do in the summer.
Sonja Link
AGE: 51
SCHOOL: Wahl-Coates Elementary
I TEACH: kindergarten
HOMETOWN: Forest City
EDUCATION: bachelor of arts in elementary education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte
YEARS TEACHING: 14
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: “It’s OK to make a mistake because your brain is going to grow.” It is so important to learn early that it’s OK to make mistakes and see them as opportunities to learn from. When you give yourself the freedom to try without the fear of failure you really can “move mountains,” as Dr. Seuss once said.
Donna Bell
AGE: 31
SCHOOL: W.H. Robinson Elementary
I TEACH: second grade
HOMETOWN: Winterville
EDUCATION: bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 10
IF I COULD NOT BE A TEACHER: I would be Joanna Gaines! I would love to be an interior designer and decorator. Bring on all the shiplap and farmhouse feels!
Kim White
AGE: 40
SCHOOL: Wintergreen Intermediate
I TEACH: third grade
HOMETOWN: Winterville
EDUCATION: bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education from East Carolina University; National Board Certification
YEARS TEACHING: 17
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: There were many teachers throughout my educational career that influenced my decision to become a teacher. The first one was my third-grade teacher. We had a special bond and she encouraged me throughout that year. In high school, I had a teacher that connected with all her students. Her advice was to make what is important to my students important to me, no matter how small it may seem. These teachers inspired me to be the teacher I am today.
Lindsay E. McDermott
AGE: 31
SCHOOL: Wintergreen Primary
I TEACH: second grade
HOMETOWN: Madison
EDUCATION: bachelor of science degree in hospitality management and a master of arts in teaching from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: nine
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO: I believe most students would say they remember me being funny but also pushing them to their full potential to achieve their wildest dreams. I do this by innovative lesson planning. My materials are fun and engaging and always include a fun learning snack. They remember my creative snacks most of all! My students would say that I show them my authentic self and am someone that supports and loves them for exactly who they are!