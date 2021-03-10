Summer Camps are right around the corner and Emerge Gallery is offering 10 full weeks of camp for ages 5 and up.
Each week will focus on styles and mediums such as painting, textiles, pottery, metal design, photography and more. Families can choose which week their child attends depending specifically on their child’s interest.
Camps are located at Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St. in Uptown Greenville and operate 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Camps run from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Campers will work with professional artists from the local community learning new skills, problem-solving and developing their creative voice through artistic expression.
Emerge will implement safety guidelines and policies for all camps. Class sizes have been reduced to allow for physical distancing. Students, instructors and staff are required to wear a face mask at all times while inside Emerge Gallery & Art Center.
Camps begin on May 31, and end Aug. 13. A full listing of camps can be found at emergegallery.com. Families can register and pay online.