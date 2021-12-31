As part of Farmville’s Sesquicentennial celebration, the town will celebrate the New Year and upcoming charter anniversary by hosting its inaugural First Friday on Jan. 7 and Black Tie Gala Jan. 15.
First Friday in Farmville was crafted for the upcoming sesquicentennial celebration of the town’s charter and promises to be a delight for the whole family, officials said.
The free event features shopping, live musical performances and concludes with a firework celebration that can be viewed from the town common.
“It is my hope that businesses will be full of shoppers and folks will come to Farmville to celebrate the brand New Year and folks will celebrate the success of the town’s 150 years with us,” said Mayor John Moore.
“This will be a great opportunity for folks to see what Farmville has to offer while creating lasting memories to carry them through the New Year and longer.”
Stores will offer extended hours until 7 p.m. with some offering promotions and after-Christmas specials.
Musical performances by the band “2 Digh 4” will begin at 6 p.m. at the Farmville Fire Department on Main Street.
At approximately 7 p.m. fireworks will light the Farmville sky celebrating the town’s successful 150 years and welcoming in 2022.
“This is something you can watch from your car or on the town commons,” Moore said.
On Jan. 15, the town will host a black-tie gala from 7 to 11 p.m. at the newly renovated Farmville train depot, 3488 N. Walnut St.
While formal attire is required to attend the event, the dress code should not deter anyone from attending said Farmville Sesquicentennial Committee volunteer Cheryl Patterson.
“You don’t have to go all out,” Patterson said, adding cocktail attire is appropriate for the event.
The gala is sponsored by Lee & Harrell Real Estate Professionals and May-Lew Inc. and will feature hors d’oeuvres catered by Myrtle Grove Catering and musical performances by recording artists and Grammy nominee The Rakeim Walker Project.
In years prior, RWP has performed all over the world including Germany, Brazil, Las Vegas, has played for the president of MasterCard, J.P. Morgan Chase and for the Rockerfeller Family at the Chanel Gucci Fashion House. They have also performed at the Oceana Concert and at the Australian Melbourne Nocturnal Music festival among other places.
With musical director and saxophonist Rakiem Walker and wife, two-time grammy nominee vocalist Gloria Ryann, having recently relocated to Farmville, the pair are excited to bring the RWP experience to Farmville.
“We do everything. You never know what we are going to do,” Ryann said.
Along with Walker and Ryann, RWP consists of an eight-piece ensemble featuring D.R. King, from Season 14 of The Voice.
During the gala, a cash bar will be open to guests serving a selection of beer and wine to guests. Guests will also have the option to purchase commemorative wine glasses celebrating Farmville’s 150 years.
Tickets for the gala are on sale and limited in number with only 300 tickets available. They cost $75 per person or $650 to reserve a table of eight.
Proceeds for the event will go to benefit the Farmville Chamber of Commerce.
To purchase tickets for the gala, call 753-4671.
First Friday and the Black Tie Gala are among many fun-filled events planned to celebrate the town’s sesquicentennial. Make sure to follow the town’s Facebook page for upcoming events.