FARMVILLE — The Farmville Community Arts Council held a grand opening and reception for its new art gallery last week and announced it would be named for one of the group’s supporters.

Now called the Emily Monk Davidson Gallery, the facility is an expansion of the council’s longtime home at the adjacent Paramount Theater. With support from the Town of Farmville, the council obtained a Community Development Block Grant to renovate and connect a building owned by the council next door.


