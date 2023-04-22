FARMVILLE
Fans of music, festivals and flowers should have their hands and ears full as Farmville’s annual Dogwood Festival returns for the 34th time.
The festival will run Thursday-Sunday and feature amusement rides, vendors, food and tunes with Saturday night’s Dogwood Bash co-headlined by Nashville recording artists Travis Denning at 9 p.m. and Matt Stell at 7:30 p.m. Special guest Jake Sutton, a Kinston native, will open.
Denning’s “After A Few” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airwave chart in 2020. Stell is known for “Prayed For You” and other songs.
The Bash begins at 5:30 p.m. on West Horne Avenue adjacent to the town’s athletic fields. Tickets are $20 in advance at farmvilledogwoodfest.com/dogwood-bash/ and $25 the day of the show. Tent spaces are $50. The also are available at the Farmville Town Hall, 3672 N. Main St.
Celebrating the state flower, the Dogwood Festival is also a spring homecoming of sorts for the town according to Amy Johnson, Farmville’s town clerk and festival organizer.
“It’s a chance for everybody to get together and enjoy the springtime and just eating, looking at the vendors and seeing people you sometimes haven’t seen in years,” Johnson said. “It’s nice to reconnect with them. I’ve got friends who don’t live here anymore and they come home for the Dogwood Festival because they grew up with the Dogwood Festival.”
Rides, vendors and other entertainment events are centered around the Farmville Town Hall and the Walter B. Jones Town Commons, 3672 N. Main St.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Thursday, April 27 One Price Ride Night
- Amusement rides 4-11 p.m. Wristbands are available for purchase at Farmville Town office, 3672 N. Main St., for $20 until April 27. Wristbands can be purchased at the festival for $25.
- Concessions: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Town Commons.
- Opening Ceremonies: 6 p.m. in the Town Commons gazebo
- 2Digh4 Band: 6:30-9 p.m. on the Town Commons.
Friday, April 28 Family Fun Night
- Food vendors: noon-8 p.m., Town Commons
- Vendors: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Town Commons
- Amusements by ticket 4-11 p.m. on the midway.
- Civil War in Maps exhibit: 9-8 p.m., May Museum, 3802 S. Main St.
- GLRYA & Rakiem Walker Project: 5-7 p.m. at the Town Commons gazebo.
- Street Dance with The Might Saints of Soul Band with special guest Noah Cobb: 7-11 p.m. between Main and Wilson streets.
- Movie Under The Stars: 8 p.m., “Minions: The Rise of Gru” showing inside Horne Avenue Athletic Field.
Saturday, April 29
- Breakfast by the Marlboro Freewill Baptist Church Youth: 7-10 a.m., Town Commons
- Vendors: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on the Town Common
- Amusement rides: noon-11 p.m. on the midway
- Civil War in Maps exhibit: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at the May Museum, 3802 S. Main St.
- Petals and Pedals family bicycle ride: 9 a.m., registration starts at 8 a.m. at 4276 W. Church St.
- Kids CoolFest: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- It’s A Zoo Life: 1-4 p.m. on the Town Commons
- BMX Stunt Team: noon, 2 p.m, 4:30 p.m. on Main Street.
Stage Entertainment 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on the Town Commons
- Dance Unlimited: 10 a.m.
- We Got Swagg Dance: 11 a.m.
- Carolina Zumba Queens: 11:30 a.m.
- The Main Event Band: 12:30 p.m.
- The Wannabees: 2:30 p.m.
- Harvey Dalton Arnold Band: 4 p.m.
- Jonathan Parker Band: 5:30 p.m.
- Donald Thompson Band: 7 p.m.
Farmville Dogwood Bash
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. at West Horne Avenue. Tailgating begins at 4 p.m. for $50 per spot. Tickets to the event are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.
- Jake Sutton: 6 p.m.
- Matt Stell: 7:30 p.m.
- Travis Denning: 9 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
- Worship Service: 10 a.m. at Town Commons Gazebo
- Vendors: 1-5 p.m. on and around Town Commons
- Amusements: 1-6 p.m. with one price like Thursday
- Kid’s CoolFest: 1-5 p.m.
- I-42 Band: 2-5 p.m. on Town Commons