FARMVILLE — The Farmville Public Library welcomed Angie Bates as its new director on Aug. 5.
Bates replaces former Director David Miller, whose last day was June 30. Youth Services librarian Heather Harden served as interim director.
Bates said there are a lot of different reasons she wanted to serve as the library’s director. Chief among them was her desire to be part of a tight-knit community.
“I really wanted to be in a small town,” she said. “I wanted to make a difference in a town where the library could really be a part of the town. I found from researching the Farmville library that it really is a major part of the town.
“I really wanted to be a part of a place where the library was part of a vibrant community,” Bates said.
For 25 years, Bates has taught elementary school in classrooms throughout the country. In 2009 she transitioned careers, focusing on sharing her love of learning.
“I decided I wanted to start teaching kids how to love to read instead of learning to read,” Bates said.
Since then, she has worked her way through various libraries, holding just about every position they have to offer.
When looking to relocate from Colorado, Bates discovered the Farmville library position, applied and was hired. She said she was eager to make the move.
“I grew up in a small town and it’s really nice to be in one again,” Bates said.
As director, Bates wants to continue ongoing partnerships between the library, the town, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Farmville Arts Council.
She also would like to start new partnerships with Vidant Health to have more health initiatives and develop deeper relationships with Farmville’s schools.