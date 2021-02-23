Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Tar Heel Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Auxiliary Unit 39 is calling for junior class girls to participate in the virtual Tar Heel Girls State Program, June 14-18. The program is designed to provide rising high school senior girls an opportunity to study citizenship and state government while developing young women leaders. Delegates must be a junior between 16-18, ranked in the top third of their class or have an unweighted 3.0 GPA or equivalent. Delegates must apply through and be endorsed by a local American Legion Auxiliary Unit. Greenville Unit 39 will pay the registration fees for the girls they select to participate. Contact the Pitt County chairperson at (402) 690-1129 by March 15.
Protect children
The TEDI BEAR Children’s Advocacy Center of ECU’s Brody School of Medicine will offer a free Stewards of Children class on child sexual abuse prevention, recognition and response from 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 11 and on several upcoming dates. Visit ecu.edu/tedibear and click on the training section to register or learn more.
Oratorical contest
Young orators can enter a contest for up to $22,500 in scholarship money with a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Healing the World with Optimism.” The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual Oratorical Contest to be held at 10 a.m. on March 20. The location or online information is to be determined. The two top speakers at the club level receive medallions for their work and be eligible to advance in the competition. Contestants must be younger than 19 as of Oct. 1, be educated in Pitt County and not have graduated from high school or the equivalent. There is no minimum age. Applications, a copy of birth certificates and typewritten speeches are due by noon on March 12. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org or email entries@greenvilleoptimists for applications and more information.
Chili sale
Farmville Boy Scout Troop 25 will hold the Feast of the East Chili Sale from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Scout Hut, 3459 Park St. Take-out pints of chili and Scout Cobbler dessert will be available for $8 at the drive-through. Advance tickets are available from Troop 25 members, at Farmville Hardware Lawn & Garden, 3726 W. Wilson St. and Jack A. Farrior Steelworks, 9585 U.S. 264-A. The event is presented by Friends of Boy Scout Troop 25. Email feastoftheeast2021@gmail.com for more information.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., continues limited public access with limited activities. All branches of the library except for Bethel are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The main branch is also open 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays, while the Winterville Library is open 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. Bethel branch is open from 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. There is a limit of 20 patrons in the main library, five patrons at the Children’s Library, and eight patrons at the branch libraries. All children must be accompanied by an adult. There is no meeting room use, and computer use is limited to Carver branch, which offers 30 minutes daily. Virtual programming will continue, and curbside service will continue at branch libraries. All returned items will be quarantined and remain on an individual’s account for up to seven days. Visit www.sheppardlibrary.org/home for more information.