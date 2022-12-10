The Christmas season marched into local communities with parades, tree lightings, visits from Santa Claus and tidings of joy over the weekend with events in Ayden, Farmville and Grifton.

Farmville residents celebrated with its annual Taste of Farmville on Friday. Onlookers cheered as the town’s tree lit up the night. Mayor John Moore presided over the ceremony at the town common, excited to share the moment.

Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and (252)-653-2368.