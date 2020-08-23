Hannah Blackerby
AGE: 26
SCHOOL: Belvoir Elementary (now teaching in another school district)
I TEACH: kindergarten
HOMETOWN: New Bern
EDUCATION: bachelor of arts in elementary education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
YEARS TEACHING: four
IF I COULD NOT BE A TEACHER I WOULD: I would work in the field of public health. I think it’s incredibly important and I enjoy learning about it.
Tricia Burk Briley
AGE: 50
SCHOOL: Eastern Elementary
I TEACH: academically and intellectually gifted fourth-fifth graders and GO GROW for kindergarten-third grade
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: bachelor’s degrees in elementary education and reading from East Carolina University; National Board Certification
YEARS TEACHING: 27
IF I COULD NOT BE A TEACHER: I would be a dance instructor/choreographer because I grew up with a passion for dance and considered it as a career choice. During high school, college and early adulthood, I taught dance in Pitt County and Beaufort County, and was a choreographer for local show choir groups and the Pitt County Junior Miss program. However, knee problems altered that career path and led me to becoming an educator.
Elizabeth Burch- Patterson
AGE: 29
SCHOOL: Northwest Elementary
I TEACH: second grade (will teach fourth this year)
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: bachelor of science degree in early childhood education and master’s degrees in early childhood education and elementary education, all from the University of Mount Olive
YEARS TEACHING: five
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: We are smart, we are strong, we are a family. No matter what we do always remember to aim for the stars!
Jessica Denton
AGE: 28
SCHOOL: E.B. Aycock Middle
I TEACH: eighth-grade English/language arts
HOMETOWN: Edenton
EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in middle grades education from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: eight
IF I COULD NOT BE A TEACHER: I would own a bakery. I love to bake and bring cakes and desserts for my colleagues’ birthdays. I enjoy making people happy, and a great dessert will always bring a smile to someone’s face.
Adam Moniz
AGE: 29
SCHOOL NAME: Sugg Bundy Elementary
I TEACH: kindergarten through fifth-grade art
HOMETOWN: Angier
EDUCATION: bachelor of fine arts in art education from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: six
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: You get out what you put in, and practice is the key. I believe young artists, and students in general, can fall victim to insecurity, especially when they are first learning a new subject. The thing is, practice makes us all better; that’s why even great athletes do it. I teach students to only worry about how hard they work because the knowledge and growth will come if they put forth the effort. No artist achieved greatness from talent alone, as no person achieved anything noteworthy where they did not apply themselves.
Anissa Potter
AGE: 48
SCHOOL: Ridgewood Elementary
I TEACH: second grade (will be a reading specialist this year)
HOMETOWN: Plymouth
EDUCATION: associate’s degree from Peace College; bachelor of science in elementary education, K-6 with reading certification from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 26 (five of them part-time)
IF I COULD NOT BE A TEACHER: I would be a librarian in a public library or school media coordinator. Reading and browsing the library have always been two of my favorite ways to spend my free time, and I would love to continue to help others discover their favorite authors or explore new literature!