The news about the death on July 6 of country/rock singer and songwriter Charlie Daniels came just after I’d been listening to some of his songs again. The same ones I wore out in an eight-track tape player bolted under the dashboard of my first car.
I saw the Charlie Daniels Band perform inside Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee, several times during the 1970s. Daniels’ unique country-charged Southern-rock sound went a long way toward shaping my musical tastes.
For the purposes of this column, I visited an internet site where someone has chronicled most of the acts that have appeared at Freedom Hall since it opened in 1974. Charlie Daniels makes the list in 1975, twice in 1977 and once more in 1978.
There was a lot of indoor smoking at concerts during those days, and it is possible that my recollection is a bit hazy, but I’m fairly certain that I attended every one of those shows.
The rocking and raucous encore song everyone was waiting for during those early years was “The South’s Gonna Do It (again),” an anthem about the Southern-rock subgenre that was flourishing at the time. Daniels’ fiery fiddling during that song, coupled with a rowdy rendition of “Orange Blossom Special,” would literally shred the horse hair away from his fiddle bow.
Both of those songs were on the 1974 album “Fire on the Mountain,” which many fans rank at the top among Daniels’ large body of work. “The South’s Gonna Do It” is on there as a tip of the hat to several Southern-rock bands and players, including Dickey Betts of The Allman Brothers Band.
But although that song does not explicitly mention the band attributed with originating the Southern rock sound, Daniels, in my estimation, all but makes it clear on the album with a live version of “No Place To Go.” If that performance is not a nod to The Allman Brothers — complete with twin drummers and twin guitars — well, I don’t know anything.
Charlie Daniels was a multi-instrumentalist and a session musician before he became famous for his own songs and stage performances. I learned only recently that he was among Bob Dylan’s favored session players, having worked on three Dylan albums.
Daniels appealed to me because he was a strong mix of the country and bluegrass I grew up on and because he could belt out a blues ballad or rock anthem, too. And I loved that his North Carolina/Tennessee twang sounded a lot like my own.
Most of the stories I read about his death mentioned most prominently his best known song, about a fiddle contest in Georgia between a boy and the devil. It’s a driving song with a flaming fiddle for sure. But it’s not on “Fire on the Mountain,” and it’s not the one I wore out the most on that eight-track in my ’65 Impala.
That would be “No Place To Go.” My favorite part is before the music even starts. I definitely remember his asking the audience the same question at every one of those Freedom Hall shows.
“Ain’t it good to be alive and be in Tennessee?”
It sure was, Charlie.
