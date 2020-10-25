GRIFTON — Former Grifton Mayor David Bosley died Oct. 7 leaving behind a legacy many in Grifton still remember.
Born on Dec. 16, 1927, in Lundale, West Virginia, Bosley served as the mayor from 1969 to 1981 and was instrumental in creating and chairing the Grifton Shad Festival.
“He was a nice fella and he did a lot for Grifton when he was mayor. He worked hard at what he was doing and he was very smart,” said Commissioner Claude Kennedy.
Commissioner Johnny Craft said Bosley was a man of vision.
“He was dedicated to what he did and worked hard for everything. He had a vision for Grifton and worked for it,” Craft said.
During his time in Grifton, Bosley was devoted to the town and wrote many of the town’s grants, which allowed it to move forward on several infrastructure improvements and other projects.
“He was a good mayor. He was also the mayor when they paved Main and Church Streets,” said Mayor Billy Ray Jackson, adding Bosley’s accomplishments were numerous.
Bosley also served as a member and chairman of the Neuse-White Oak Citizens Advisory Committee for 25 years and was a president and member of the Grifton Lions Club.
Bosley also was a good friend and will be remembered as such, according to Commissioner Will Barnes.
“He is going to be missed. He was a pillar in the community,” Barnes said.
Bosley died in Cary, Oct. 7.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Thomas R. & Bess Bosley Endowment Fund, WVU Potomac State College, Attn: Keri Whitacre Development Office, 101 Fort Ave., Keyser, WV 26726.