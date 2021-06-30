As you gather this Fourth of July, remember the pandemic is not over so be mindful of the 3Ws: Wash your hands, wait 6 feet and wear face coverings in crowded spaces. Remember even fully vaccinated people may choose to wear a face mask. Respect their caution. And if you are having a gathering, remember to serve at least one healthy dish and beverage.

Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D.,is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.