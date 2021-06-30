Q My fully vaccinated friends gathered for a fish fry last weekend. Someone brought a huge pot of beans. Somehow the discussion turned to gas. I promised to send my friends your column from some years back but now I can’t find it. Can you please repeat? GK, Greenville.
A I would be happy to. I think that column got more comments than any one I have written over the last 35 years. I am redacting the names of those who asked that I “please provide a public service and write a science-based column on flatulence.” I am not sure they want all the teasing they got. So here is to happy safe gatherings this Fourth of July. This what I wrote in August 2018.
It doesn’t matter if you call if gas, flatus, breaking a wind, or as I learned recently, “poot,” we all pass gas every day — between 1-4 total pints in about 10-14 episodes. I guess I do have a responsibility to address the issue since we nutrition experts are making recommendations that include eating foods that might increase the volume of flatus you might produce. For example, if you increase your dietary fiber intake too quickly (and especially if you don’t increase your fluid intake) you will likely produce more gas. If you consume foods that are “gas formers” you will increase the volume of gas you produce, too. I feel like I need to warn you — just as they do before some news stories of a delicate nature — some people might find this column is not suitable for “polite company.”
I find that men tend to treat the passing of gas differently from women. I had a male patient some years ago that returned with his wife for a follow-up visit. His doctor had prescribed a fat blocker medicine to help him lose weight. I had carefully instructed him on how to avoid both excess gas and explosive diarrhea that could accompany the medicine if he didn’t control his fat intake. His wife declared that I also should have given him a T-shirt that read, “stand back … taking fat blocker meds!” He, on the other hand, puffed out his chest and said he loved the side effects of the medicine — it made him feel like the meds were working!
I have been in the company of young men who brag about their ability to “fart” on demand. I find women use more gentile terms, like “powder puff.” The volume and odor of flatus can be a problem for some people. If the volume — caused by hydrogen, nitrogen and methane — is too great it can cause bloating and discomfort. And if there is a strong odor — caused by sulfur gases — the person may be embarrassed or disturb those around him or her. Flatus is made when bacteria that live in your large intestine cause carbohydrate foods that are not completely digested to ferment.
Most people know from experience that kidney, lima, navy, other dried beans and lentils are gas formers. There aren’t a lot of studies to guide our advice, however, the vegetables known to bother many people also include: cabbage, onions, carrots, celery, potatoes, sauerkraut and soybeans. The fruit gas-formers include apricots, prune juice and bananas. Milk and milk products — except those that have reduced lactose — can contribute.
I mentioned to one friend that bagels, especially those made the traditional way, can be gas-formers and he said he didn’t want to hear that because he loved New York style bagels. Some people learned the hard way when they switched to “sugar free” products sweetened with sorbitol that the ingredient can cause painful bloating.
Beautiful yellow sunchokes (also known as Jerusalem artichokes) bloom in my August garden. I am told they once served as a valuable food source for Native Americans, but I just enjoy the blooms. The roots are edible, and a great source of dietary fiber called inulin. Inulin is a popular prebiotic dietary fiber that is being touted for gut health benefits. You will find it as a dietary supplement or as an ingredient in protein bars, cereal bars, yogurt and other products. But get too much and you may be uncomfortable. By the way, sunchokes have a nickname: “fartichokes.”
Some people are bothered by broccoli, Brussels sprouts, carrots, cabbage, cucumbers, green peppers, pimientos, cauliflower, radishes, rutabagas, corn, peas, pimentos, scallions, kohlrabi, shallots, leek and turnips. The fruits that bother some people include raw apples, honeydew melon, avocados, raisins, cantaloupe, and watermelon. It is fibers like pectin in fruit and bran, food gums and indigestible oligosaccharides (I love saying that word: o-li-go-sack-a-ride) that are responsible for volume and odor.
Friends asked for a scientific article, but without much evidence over the years I have given the following advice:
Try eating at a slower rate. Chew foods more thoroughly. Do not gulp down foods or liquids which cause you to swallow large quantities of air that lead to gastric distress and gas.
Try an enzyme gas blocker such as Beano before you eat (there is a bit of evidence that it can work).
Drink a cup of herbal tea before you eat. Those that have some evidence of benefit include anise, caraway, chamomile, coriander, fennel and peppermint.
When eating beans, soak dried ones before cooking or use canned.
I asked my colleague Dr. Gina Firnhaber, who in 2018 was one of the outstanding librarians at Laupus Library, to search for evidence. She found that the experts suggest if the volume of flatus is truly problematic, use of an antibiotic that treats traveler’s diarrhea, or use of an over-the-counter probiotic such as VSL#3 or a probiotic mixture of bifidobacterium could help.
For odor the experts do not recommend eating activated charcoal (as suggested on some websites) but using activated charcoal underwear liners might help. Taking Pepto-Bismol may help and is likely the least expensive approach.
If you have been encouraged by your doctor to move toward a plant-based diet or a cancer prevention diet that includes cruciferous vegetables (the sulfur formers mentioned earlier), the benefits outweigh the risks. Just add them to your diet slowly to build a tolerance and then routinely include them.