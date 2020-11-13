“The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales” has long been known for bringing together an unusual combination of characters that includes Cinderella, Rumpelstiltskin and Red Hen. Now Magnolia Arts Center’s production of the fractured fairy tale will feature some unlikely pairings of its own.
The show, which opens next week, has directors who are based in western North Carolina and central Florida, with a cast of characters from Greenville and Ocean, New Jersey. The virtual production is designed to help put Magnolia back on the map after its performance season went dark due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Magnolia co-founder Janice Schreiber, who helped launch the organization’s Youth Ensemble Studio before moving to Asheville three years ago, has stepped in virtually to co-direct the play alongside ECU theater arts graduate Taylor Evans, who lives in Orlando, Florida. Except for sibling actors Jamey and Hackney Hall, “Stinky Cheese Man” cast members have not been rehearsing in the same room and won’t take the stage together when the show premieres online Nov. 20.
“Everything is on Zoom,” said Evans, a former Farmville Community Theater director. “We had to change our entire thought of staging to put it to film.
“It’s a way that we can do theater with people from everywhere,” she said. “We don’t have to be in the exact same place to put theater on anymore. We can live miles and miles away and still create shows together.”
Schreiber had just begun rehearsals as director of “Peter Pan Jr.” at Asheville Community Theater when COVID-19 pulled the curtain on it and productions at community theaters across the nation. A former director of theater at Arendell Parrott Academy in Kinston, she offered to lead an online acting workshop for Magnolia over the summer to help keep young actors engaged in theater arts.
“They still need the arts because I don’t know if they’re actually doing it within the schools,” Schreiber said. “Drama means to do; it’s about action. So for me it means we’ve got to keep doing something with that in mind.”
When the workshop was over, Schreiber asked participants like Charlie Laughinghouse to consider being part of a virtual production this fall. Laughinghouse, an eighth-grader at A.G. Cox Middle School, previously performed in “Elf Jr.” at Magnolia and acted in “Newsies,” “Macbeth” and “Space Pirates” at Whirligig Stage. He also was featured in the virtual play “The Show Must Go Online” before Whirligig closed its downtown location in June.
But “Stinky Cheese Man” is not the typical online monologue. It features a cast of 10 characters, ages 9 to 14, who all need to appear on screen together several times throughout the show. Schreiber bypassed several “stay-at-home” scripts centered on pandemic or quarantine before settling on this one.
In the play, based on the book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith, familiar stories from “Chicken Little” to “The Gingerbread Man” are completely rewritten, and the results are unpredictable.
“I actually chose a tough piece to do, but I chose this play because it’s so darn ridiculous,” Schreiber said. “We need to laugh. The kids just need to have a lot of fun.”
Ten-year-old Alana Malek is doing just that as she portrays Red Hen, Old Lady and Wacky Princess in her first virtual performance. The New Jersey fifth-grader, who is Schreiber’s great niece, doesn’t mind that she is rehearsing with kids who live hours away.
“I feel like I’ve known them so long now because I’ve been doing this for a couple of months,” she said. “I love theater. Even though I’m not in person, it’s almost the same. I get to meet new people and play characters I’ve never done before and I learn a lot.”
Evans and Schreiber, who both have experience directing theater for youth, have had much to learn as well. Along with opportunities, the Zoom format has presented its share of challenges.
“With that little ‘Brady Bunch’ space,” Schreiber said, referring to the gallery view on Zoom, “you’ve got to work with them to be a little more animated.”
Because actors do not share the same physical space, the directors have had to take great care to make it appear that they are interacting with one another. What is known as blocking in traditional theater requires a different approach online, as actors require specific stage directions for nearly every movement.
Laughinghouse, who portrays Jack (the narrator), said that the switch to virtual presents a bit of a challenge.
“I’m on my own and no one’s next to me,” he said. “When a show is live and I’m with other cast members, it’s easier for me because I have cast members to back me up.”
In a virtual production, something that would be a simple interaction on stage requires precise timing and positioning. Evans recalls how having a cast member appear to pass a burrito to another actor practically had to be choreographed, with one actor making her hand appear to “leave” her screen and then another actor using a bit of a slight of hand to make it “appear” on the neighboring screen.
“It looks as if the burrito has magically changed screens,” Evans said. “It’s so cool when it works. That was one of my favorite gimmicks.”
In another scene, a bowling ball appears to be passed from one screen to another. But with two totally different size props, the scene is more comical than convincing.
“It works,” Schreiber said. “We’re forgiving.”
In addition to props, scenery and costuming have been simplified to help relieve pressure on parents, who are having to provide at-home assistance for things usually handled backstage. Bed-sheet backdrops and simple, suggestive costumes are the rule.
But even with minimal special effects, Schreiber believes the show is effective, providing scenes that are laugh-out-loud funny.
“We had to make sure that I was definitely on mute when she (Evans) was recording because these kids did some funny stuff,” she said.
Schreiber and Evans have enjoyed long-distance directing so much that they hope to have a second virtual show for youth in the spring.
“We don’t really know when we’re actually going to get back to our normal life,” Evans said. “I don’t want to just stop doing the thing that I love and that kids love.
“They are loving it whether it’s in person or virtual,” she said. “They just want the opportunity to do this. So if I can make it work and find any way to make it work, I will do that to bring theater back for everybody.”