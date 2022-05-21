FARMVILLE
Anyone driving by the May Museum & Park in Farmville on Sunday might have found themselves transported back to the Victorian Era.
The grounds of the museum were decorated with flowers and bright colors of the season. Women and men of all ages began to show up in groups. Each guest was dressed to the nines, sporting their very own ensemble topped with a hat of their choosing, ready for a fine afternoon at the 11th Annual May Museum & Park Garden Party.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Museum. According to Roger Kammerer, the director of the May Museum & Park, the idea came from similar functions held in the mid to late 1800s.
“It’s sort of an homage to all the lady groups that used to be here in Farmville,” Kammerer said. “The biggest ones were the DAR and the women’s club. They used to have garden parties, and they used to have the big hats.”
This year’s free event featured food, drinks, music and a hat contest for the women in attendance. “It’s just a way to have an innocent moment in time,” Kammerer said. “Who does this anymore?”
The hat contest featured three categories: Best in Show, Most Creative and All Around Favorite. The winners were Karen Smith, who won both Best in Show and Most Creative, and Dianne McKeel Morris, who won All Around Favorite.
For Smith, winning the contest is nothing new, as this is her ninth time placing in a category. Smith makes all of her hats herself, and each hat has a different theme. Some of her past hats include a garden hat, a vegetable hat and a succulents hat.
“My hat ideas are last-minute every year,” Smith said. “Each year I just try and figure out something I haven’t done before and try and do something natural.”
Smith’s winning hat this year featured air plants. She calls the theme “light, airy and sea.”
Morris also has been a regular at the garden parties. This year, she was sporting a bright pink, floppy hat borrowed from her niece. Morris said she likes the event, because it allows her to see people she hasn’t seen in a long time.
Not only is the garden party a way for old friends to connect, but it is also a way for people who are new to town to get meet people and learn about the town’s history.
This was true for Kim Shovelin, who is a longtime North Carolina resident but just recently moved to Farmville.
“I just think this town is such a quaint and beautiful town and people are so welcoming,” she said. “The event is really lovely … it makes me feel like I am at a Southern garden party. I didn’t know what to expect but that’s exactly what it is.”
The party debuted Kammerer’s new book on the history of Farmville. The book titled, “Farmville Cavalcade: A Chronology of History,” is an expansion on the history published in 1972 for Farmville’s 100th Anniversary.
In addition to being director of the May Museum, Kammerer also works at the Farmville library in the history section and is considered a Pitt County historian.
Kammerer said his love for history started when he was growing up in Swansboro and met a local historian.
“I was one of the editors of the high school newspaper, and I wanted to do a story on the history of Swansboro and I was told to go see him,” he said. “We became friends and he taught me research skills and he taught me a deep appreciation for coastal North Carolina.”
So far, there are only 150 copies of the book in honor of the recent 150th Anniversary of Farmville. The books are $25, and if anyone would like to buy a copy, they can reach out to the museum.
“Think of all the little communities that have died in eastern North Carolina and somehow Farmville has survived,” Kammerer said. “It’s the push of the merchants, the push of the people who live here.”
For anyone who has not visited the building that houses the May Museum yet, Kammerer suggests taking the time to stop by and learn about its history.
“The house was built, we think, in 1844, because that’s when the builder got married,” he said. “He is basically the founder of Farmville.”
Kammerer said the house belonged to James Williams May and his wife, Tabitha Bynum May. James was part of the May family, which owned much of the land in the area.
People who were not able to attend the garden party can look forward to other events hosted by the museum. Some of these include an old-fashioned Christmas Tea and a fall membership party in October.
Kammerer also said the museum tries to put displays on every two months with new exhibits. The current exhibit at the museum features Victorian-style piano shawls.
Anyone interested in joining the Friends of the May Museum can reach out to Krammerer or the museum board and ask for a form and pricing options.
To schedule a tour of the museum, call Kammerer at 758-6882