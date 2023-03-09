SUNBURY — When you hear the phrase “digital divide,” you typically think about one group of people with less physical access to broadband internet than another group.
But there’s another digital divide, one Zamaria Kinsey is doing all she can to bridge.
The 15-year-old Sunbury resident is one of only three National Ambassadors for the 4-H Tech Changemaker program. In that role, she generously shares her time and digital skills with older adults who struggle to use a simple computer, much less figure out how to trend on TikTok.
A sophomore at Gates County High School, Kinsey enjoys 4-H and has had some exciting opportunities through the youth-centered program. One included attending Space Camp in Hunstville, Alabama, three years ago. After returning from the camp, Kinsey says she sought to become even more involved in 4-H.
Knowing Kinsey’s prowess with digital technology, Gates County 4-H Agent Kelli Boone encouraged her to put her digital skills to use in service to the community.
Kinsey’s interest in helping older adults learn digital skills resulted in her selection by the National 4-H Council to be a National Ambassador for the 4-H Tech Changemakers program, one of only teens in the country picked for the program.
According to information provided by the 4-H organization, the Tech Changemakers program trains and equips young people to teach digital skill-building workshops to adults “to create economic opportunity and promote workforce development in their local communities.”
4-H says Kinsey’s community in Gates County is like many in rural America — a place where a lack of adequate internet access makes completing basic tasks like homework or holding virtual meetings almost impossible.
“Realizing that this lack of access was holding back her community, Zamaria joined the 4-H Tech Changemakers program at North Carolina A&T University to teach key digital skills,” 4-H stated in a news release. “She is now a staunch advocate for increasing internet access in regions like hers.”
Kinsey teaches digital literacy classes for older adults at a local community center and the Gates Center of NC Cooperative Extension.
“Our main goal is to bridge the digital divide,” Kinsey said of the classes.
She said when the COVID-19 pandemic began, it prompted her to think about how important digital skills are to providing opportunities for people to participate in work, school and community life.
For instance, she realized that many meetings were moving to ZOOM, but “a lot of people don’t even know how to use ZOOM.”
Rural communities such as her own face a double challenge in that high-speed internet may not be widely available, plus many people may lack the skills to make use of digital technology.
Kinsey said many older adults want to work, but may have trouble with a lot of jobs because they don’t have the digital skills needed for them.
When school went remote because of COVID, Kinsey had to brush up on her own digital skills in order to take full advantage of the online lessons.
But that kind of self-help can be harder for older adults, she said.
“I know with older people sometimes it’s harder to teach themselves,” Kinsey said.
Kinsey said she has enjoyed teaching the lessons provided by 4-H. But she’s also had to adapt some of those plans for local circumstances.
For instance, she realized when she first starting teaching that some people didn’t even know some basics of computer use that were assumed in the lesson plans.
Samantha White, a spokeswoman for the 4-H Tech Changemaker program, said the lesson plans have actually been fine-tuned based on feedback that Kinsey provided about what worked well in her classes and what didn’t work as well.
As a Tech Changemaker National Ambassador, Kinsey will spend the next year working to close the digital divide in her community. She said she enjoys the challenge, and she believes she’s already having an impact.
“When I first started leading workshops, people of all ages were new to the basic functions of a computer or how to navigate the internet,” she said. “The program has helped me bridge this gap and set my community up for success as they continue to learn new skills.”