ECU and the Pirate Club will be serving up barbecue, football and much more next month when it brings back the spring classic Pigskin Pig-Out.
The 37th annual Pirate party will be held April 8-9 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, ECU’s athletic complex and other sites. The event’s centerpiece is the whole hog barbecue Pig Cooking Contest.
Pit masters converge on the stadium starting at noon on Friday to await the annual Parade of Pigs at 7 p.m., when a delivery truck winds way through the stadium confines accompanied by the ECU cheerleaders, PeeDee and the Marching Pirates to deliver the meat to the cookers.
Teams cook through the night to be ready for a 7 a.m. judging, and visitors are free to check out the fun until the stadium closes at 9 p.m.
And while only one team wins the grand prize, everyone who likes barbecue wins because the Pirate Club will start chopping and turn all the ’cue into plates for sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Each meal will include barbecue and fixings for $10. Pepsi products, bottled water, beer and wine also will be available for purchase with proceeds supporting scholarships and other Pirate Club programs. All activities will be located on the south side of the stadium in front of TowneBank Tower.
Of course, it’s not all about barbecue. In addition to the Pig-Out, there is a little action associated with the Pigskin during the Pirates’ annual Purple and Gold Game.
The inter-squad scrimmage is the culmination of the team’s spring practice period and the event upon which the party got started nearly 40 years ago.
The game is set for 12:30-2 p.m. at the stadium and it is free of charge. Fans also can meet and mingle with the 2022 Pirate football team as they sign autographs at the Meet the Pirates event from 10:15-11 a.m.
During Saturday’s barbecue sale, ECU and the Pirate Club have peppered the party with a veritable smorgasbord of activities that will overfill the plate of any Pirate fan.
New this year is the Pigskin Car Show at the Burt Family Premium Lot, where contestants will be invited to vie for the “Pig-Out Your Ride” trophy.
Other activities include a Touch-Arrrgh Trucks and the Kids Zone and Skills Station, the Pigskin Pig-Out Vendor Palooza, PeeDee’s Birthday Party and a concert featuring the local party band Spare Change at the Taft Family Plaza in the Burt Family Premium Lot.
Special this year is a second concert by Peyton Winstead, a former ECU student-athlete who will perform at the Taft Family Plaza 2:15 p.m.
And if that’s not enough, both the Pirate softball and baseball squads are playing in conference home stands Friday and Saturday, with the women taking on Houston and the men playing Wichita State.
While this year’s party is billed at the 37th Annual, the event got started back in 1984. The pandemic canceled the last two parties or this year’s would have been the 39th.
The party also coincides with another big celebration of Pirates. Greenville’s annual PirateFest also is set for April 8-9 about a mile away in downtown Greenville.
PirateFest also is returning after a two-year absence with fine arts, live music, BMX shows, beer and wine, sword fighting, a pirate encampment, food vendors and more across eight city blocks from the Town Common to Five Point Plaza. Friday’s headliner at the Town Common stage, 105 E. First St., is DJ Tay James. Saturday’s headliner is Eric Paslay.
The festival is organized annually by Uptown Greenville, Emerge Gallery & Art Center/Pitt County Arts Council and the City of Greenville. It is presented this year by Sup Dogs and Suddenlink. Organizers are accepting vendor applications now and filling out the events schedule now. Contact courtnee@uptowngreenville.com or visit piratefestnc.com to learn more.